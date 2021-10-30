FTC hit 100-win milestone against sturdy Buducnost

It was Buducnost’s best game this season, but it was still not enough for the Montenegrin side, as FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria won their 100th game in the DELO EHF Champions League, 30:26.

GROUP A

Buducnost BEMAX (MNE) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 26:30 (13:14)

the Hungarian side became only the sixth team in history to hit the 100-win mark in the DELO EHF Champions League, alongside Gyori Audi ETO KC, Buducnost BEMAX, RK Krim Mercator, Hypo and Larvik HK

FTC are now on a seven-game unbeaten run, dating back to the last season, only one game shy of their best-ever streak in the premier European competition

Dutch right wing Angela Malestein continued her superb run of form this season, scoring nine goals, to jump to fifth place in the top goal scorer standings, with 36 goals

the backbone of FTC’s win was a 3:0 run between the 45 th and the 49 th minutes, which took the Hungarian side to a 23:20 lead

the Montenegrin side are on their worst-ever losing run, a nine-game streak, with their last win registered in last season's play-offs, against FTC, in March 2021

FTC’s experience boost their unbeaten streak

After five heavy losses in a row that saw Buducnost concede at an alarming rate of 30.6 goals per game, the Montenegrin side produced their best game of the season against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria who, coincidentally, were the last team they beat in the DELO EHF Champions League.

It was still not enough for the young Montenegrin team, losing their sixth game in a row, equalling their worst start to a season in the Champions League, in the 2005/06 season. But it was seventh heaven for FTC, who secured their 100th win in the competition and are one of the two sides still unbeaten this season. The other one? Their big Hungarian rivals, Györ.