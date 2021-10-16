FTC stay unbeaten with last-gasp comeback against Esbjerg

After a 60-minute roller-coaster of a game, the Match of the Week between FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria and Team Esbjerg ended in a stalemate, 31:31.

The result is FTC's second draw in the current DELO EHF Champions League season, after their round 1 tie with Dortmund, while Esbjerg take their first away points.

MOTW

FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) vs Team Esbjerg (DEN) 31:31 (16:16)

FTC’s right wing, Angela Malestein, and Esbjerg’s left back, Henny Reistad, each scored 10 goals, the top scorers of the game

Malestein, who nearly doubled her tally of 17 goals scored in the first three games, was named the Player of the Match

the game had six lead changes; Esbjerg came closest to the win, as they boasted a two-goal lead, 31:29, but failed to score in the last five minutes

FTC have started the season without a loss in the first four matches for the first time since the 2016/17 season

although eight of the nine Esbjerg field players scored at least one goal, their lack of depth was on display in the last minutes against a full-strength FTC side

FTC on the right path

FTC become the first team to still be unbeaten after the first four rounds, having made a good start in their aim to qualify for their first-ever DELO EHF FINAL4.

The Hungarian club have shown that they can grab points both home and away and against varied opponents – either when scoring 20 goals, as in round 3 against Rostov-Don, or 31 as in Saturday’s draw against Esbjerg.