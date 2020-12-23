Get in the VELUX EHF FINAL4 spirit with the official magazine

With just five days until the long-awaited VELUX EHF FINAL4 2020, it is time to get a closer look at the event with two dedicated magazines going online.

The official VELUX EHF FINAL4 magazine is a rich resource for all handball fans, with an in-depth look at each of the four competing clubs.

Discover facts and figures, exclusive interviews with star players, a quiz and plenty more in this perfect companion for everyone wanting to get into the spirit of the competition before it takes place on 28/29 December.

Download the official magazine here

German-speaking fans are in for an extra treat as Handball Inside has dedicated 16 pages of its latest edition to the highlight event in European club handball, including an interview with David Szlezak, EHF Marketing Managing Director, and profiles on each of the four contenders.

Visit the Handball Inside website for the full magazine.