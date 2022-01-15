Goalkeeping masterclass lifts Slovakia to historic win

Hosts Slovakia delivered one of their best performances in recent memory, securing both their first win at the EHF EURO and their first in two years, staying in the hunt for a main round berth, with a 31:26 win against Lithuania.

GROUP F

Slovakia vs Lithuania 31:26 (15:8)

a masterclass in goalkeeping from Slovakia’s Marian Zernovic, who saved eight shots for an otherworldly 50 per cent efficiency lifted the hosts to a 15:8 lead at the break

Slovakia’s 4:0 unanswered run between the 18th and the 23rd minutes, when Jakub Prokop scored once and assisted another goals, was the backbone of their first-ever win at the EHF EURO

this was both Slovakia’s first win at the EHF EURO in 11 attempts, and also their first win in an international match in two years, with the previous victory coming in the IHF Men’s World Championship 2021 qualification against the Faroe Islands, 27:26

right back Patrik Hruscak, who did not score in his previous four appearances at the EHF EURO, scored six times, while right wing Tomas Urban, who scored seven times, tied coach Peter Kukucka as the second all-time scorer for Slovakia in the competition, with 20 goals

before their final game against Russia, Slovakia still have chances to progress to the next round, while Lithuania are virtually out of contention before their showdown against Norway on Monday

Lithuania pay big price for hesitant start

Lithuania talked a lot after the first loss at the EHF EURO 2022, 27:29 against Russia, about eliminating the nerves and the over-motivation during the start of the games they play in the competition. However, the Baltic side paid the price once again, after Slovakia took an early 5:2 lead and never looked back, despite a superb performance from star Aidenas Malasinskas, who scored eight times.

Are the co-hosts on their way to their first win? They are if Marian Zernovic has anything to do with it ⛔️@SlovakHandball 🇸🇰 #ehfeuro2022 pic.twitter.com/q8TJ2BAElT — EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) January 15, 2022



Boosted by their amazing fans in the Steel Arena in Košice and with an impenetrable defence at times, spearheaded by the goalkeeping pair of Martin Zernovic and Teodor Paul, who combined for 17 saves – four of which were penalties - and a superb 41 per cent saving efficiency, Slovakia celebrated their first win in 11 tries at the EHF EURO. They showed grit and chemistry as they managed to stop Lithuania’s late comeback and will now fight for a main round berth in the last game against Russia on Monday.