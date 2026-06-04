18:00

That's all from us today. Tomorrow we'll bring you the best of the quotes from the media calls, plus plenty more build-up from Budapest ahead of the first day of action on Saturday. Join the blog again at 12:00 CEST!

Györ are just arriving at the hotel, with their fans singing them in.

17:50

Can anyone catch Henny Reistad in the top scorer standings this weekend? The Norwegian scored 131 goals through to the quarter-finals, when Team Esbjerg were knocked out. That puts her 26 goals ahead of Sarah Bouktit (Metz) and 27 ahead of Anna Vyakhireva (Brest) in the standings. It would be quite something if either of them were able to catch her.

17:15

The Györ fans are gathering at the hotel right now, ready to welcome their team to Budapest once again. But yesterday they also gathered in Györ, surprising the team as they had a pizza party ahead of travelling for the final weekend. The video shows lots of mutual respect between players and fans, and even if you don't understand Hungarian, it's heart-warming to watch!

16:50

Fancy winning yourself a jersey from one of the four teams competing in Budapest this weekend? Join our giveaway on Instagram. It's very easy: follow @ehfcl, like the post below and tag two friends, and of course tell us which jersey you want!

16:15

Looking at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 and the EHF Youth Club Trophy Women, five out of eight head coaches are female. Raphaelle Tervel (Brest Bretagne Handball), Bojana Popovic (CSM Bucuresti), Krisztina Pigniczki (Györi ETO KC), Blanka Marian (DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia) and Judit Grandpierre (FTC) will be leading their teams towards success in Budapest and, next to it, paving the way for other female coaches in the game.





15:55

Apart from senior teams competing for the glory, the inaugural EHF Youth Club Trophy Women will also take place this weekend in Budapest. Three Hungarian teams, Györi ETO KC, FTC and DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia, and CSM Bucuresti have booked their ticket for the event. The finalists will enjoy all the glory of the MVM Dome, as the gold medal match will be played just ahead of the EHF Champions League Women 3/4 placement match, but the semi-finals and 3/4 placement match will be played in a sold-out 900-seater BUD Arena. Read the preview below!