Metz fly on the wings of Valentini and Granier to the final

A nervy start to the match led to Metz and CSM making too many technical errors in the opening 15 minutes, but the French runners-up were better at calming their nerves and went on a decisive three-goal run (9:6), forcing CSM head coach Bojana Popovic to call a team timeout in the 18th minute.

However, Bucuresti could not find solutions to Metz’s growing confidence. Léna Grandveau and Lylou Borg orchestrated the imaginative attack, and CSM were unable to handle Metz's pace.

With the pressure growing on CSM in the second half, so did the number of Metz's fast breaks and Chloé Valentini (seven goals) and Lucie Granier (three) punished each and every of their mistakes with goals on the other end of the court. The pair finished the match with 10 goals combined and only one missed attempt, but with a historic victory in their hands.