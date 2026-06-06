Metz make history with ticket for Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 final
Metz Handball celebrated a 32:27 victory against CSM Bucuresti in the first semi-final of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 at the MVM Dome in Budapest to secure a place in the EHF Champions League Women final for the first time in their history.
Emmanuel Mayonnade’s squad was strong in defence and efficient in attack, leaving the Tigresses no room to repeat their success from 2015/16.
We were really sad last season here when we lost the semi final against Odense. We were in front for 45 minutes and we were almost the same tonight, so we were of course afraid. During the season we changed some details to be more ready for tonight. The girls, they did a good job and tried to play the match in a good way. As we have seen before, if you want to play the final of the [EHF] FINAL4, you need to give everything.
In the first half we didn't score a lot, 41 per cent for the goalkeeper matters a lot. And in the second half, we need to run better in defence, and Metz is a team where with whom you have to play defence, you have to run back, you have to play a bit smart, which we were not the best at today, but we have to be better tomorrow.