Metz make history with ticket for Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 final

Metz make history with ticket for Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 final

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
06 June 2026, 16:40

Metz Handball celebrated a 32:27 victory against CSM Bucuresti in the first semi-final of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 at the MVM Dome in Budapest to secure a place in the EHF Champions League Women final for the first time in their history.

Emmanuel Mayonnade’s squad was strong in defence and efficient in attack, leaving the Tigresses no room to repeat their success from 2015/16.

SEMI-FINALS

Metz Handball (FRA) vs CSM Bucuresti (ROU) 32:27 (17:13)

H2H: 10-0-3
Top scorers: Sarah Bouktit 8/8 (Metz Handball); Valeriia Maslova 7/13 (CSM Bucuresti)

  • both Metz and CSM were sloppy in possession at the start of the match, but Emmanuel Mayonnade's squad improved after the 15th minute, especially in shot efficiency (74 per cent), while Bucuresti missed 13 shots during the opening 30 minutes
  • Johanna Bundsen made 17 saves (39.5 per cent save efficiency), but also scored two goals and supplied Metz's wings with clear-cut chances to score from fast breaks
  • Djurdjina Jaukovic received two two-minute suspensions in the first half, but did feature in the second half when she scored twice and continued to play a big role in CSM’s defence
  • Sarah Bouktit scored five penalty shots and three goals from open play, and was also problematic for CSM’s defence
  • 18,500 spectators were present at the MVM Dome and both Metz and CSM’s supporters created a frenetic atmosphere

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Metz fly on the wings of Valentini and Granier to the final

A nervy start to the match led to Metz and CSM making too many technical errors in the opening 15 minutes, but the French runners-up were better at calming their nerves and went on a decisive three-goal run (9:6), forcing CSM head coach Bojana Popovic to call a team timeout in the 18th minute.

However, Bucuresti could not find solutions to Metz’s growing confidence. Léna Grandveau and Lylou Borg orchestrated the imaginative attack, and CSM were unable to handle Metz's pace.

With the pressure growing on CSM in the second half, so did the number of Metz's fast breaks and Chloé Valentini (seven goals) and Lucie Granier (three) punished each and every of their mistakes with goals on the other end of the court. The pair finished the match with 10 goals combined and only one missed attempt, but with a historic victory in their hands.

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CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti 0F968761489c JC
We were really sad last season here when we lost the semi final against Odense. We were in front for 45 minutes and we were almost the same tonight, so we were of course afraid. During the season we changed some details to be more ready for tonight. The girls, they did a good job and tried to play the match in a good way. As we have seen before, if you want to play the final of the [EHF] FINAL4, you need to give everything.
Emmanuel Mayonnade
Head coach, Metz Handball
CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti Ee95a36a489c JC
In the first half we didn't score a lot, 41 per cent for the goalkeeper matters a lot. And in the second half, we need to run better in defence, and Metz is a team where with whom you have to play defence, you have to run back, you have to play a bit smart, which we were not the best at today, but we have to be better tomorrow.
Valeriia Maslova
Right back, CSM Bucuresti
CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti E89eab89489c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
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Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
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Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
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Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
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Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
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Uros Hocevar/kolektiff
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Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
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Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
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Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
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Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti Aa955b6b489c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
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Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
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Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
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Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
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Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

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CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti F0887975489c JC
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