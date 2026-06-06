Györ survive nailbiter against Brest at Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4

Györ survive nailbiter against Brest at Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4

Filip Mishov
EHF / Filip Mishov
06 June 2026, 20:05

The reigning EHF Champions League Women champions, Györi Audi ETO KC, mounted a dramatic comeback in the final minutes of the second semi-final at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 to secure a place in the final for the third consecutive year.

Györ came back after Brest Bretagne took the lead in the last quarter to secure a 31:30 win in the last minute. Per Johansson's squad will now defend the title against the first-time finalists, Metz Handball, on Sunday (18:00 CEST) at the MVM Dome in Budapest.

SEMI-FINALS

Brest Bretagne Handball (FRA) vs Györi Audi ETO KC (HUN) 31:30 (16:17)

H2H: 1-5-8
Top scorers: Anna Vyakhireva 7/9 (Brest Bretagne Handball); Dione Housheer 9/13 (Györi Audi ETO KC)

  • Györ took a narrow lead (17:16) at the half-time break despite Brest beginning the match on the front foot, leaving the reigning champions goalless until the 3rd minute of the match
  • Dione Housheer scored five goals from six attempts in the first half and added four more in the second half, ending as the match's top scorer with nine goals by her name
  • Brest captain Onacia Ondono received a direct disqualification following a challenge on Bruna de Paula in the 22nd minute, when she was her team’s top scorer with three goals
  • de Paula herself was then shown a direct red card in the 25th minute after a challenge on Méline Nocandy
  • Brest held a two-goal lead (28:26) in the 46th minute, but Raphaëlle Tervel's squad was not able to keep their advantage until the final whistle
  • both sets of fans passionately supported their favourites, building an amazing atmosphere among the 19,850 spectators in the stands at the MVM Dome in Budapest

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Attack wins matches, defence wins titles

A high-intensity start set the tone for the rest of the match with both Brest and Györ's top scorers in the semi-final (until that point) getting sent off, but additionally, a total of seven two-minute suspensions rounded off the opening half. Both sides were willing to play physical handball in their attempt to get an important victory.

The hard-fought contest continued in the second half, as the scoreline swung from one side to the other, and with the result being in Brest's favour (30:29) in the 54th minute, it seemed like the champions' run in Budapest was coming to an end.

But a dramatic comeback followed with Kristina Jörgensen and Kelly Dulfer finding the back of the net in the final minutes, before Györ stopped a seven-against-six attack from Brest to continue their unbeaten run at the MVM Dome Budapest, which stretches back to 2023.

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CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 6Df6a314489c JC
We knew that we could really put pressure on them. We really believed in ourselves. The week of training was quite unbelievable on all levels, in all strategies - in attack, in defence, we prepared everything. That paid off. That was what was amazing, everyone responded this evening. That's really what I'll take away, that we were together, that we were one team. I'm proud of that.
Raphaëlle Tervel
Head coach, Brest Bretagne Handball
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 30818B22489c JC
I’m really proud we could handle the hardest moments that we had on the field. This was one of the toughest games we had, this could have been a final. I think we deserved it and I’m really proud, but it was tough, so I’m really tired.
Csenge Fodor
Left wing, Györi Audi ETO KC
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 0152D3d915b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC Db5291dc15b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC F552ffda15b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC C052c9db15b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC E85555dd15b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 5C841f2e489c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 0E84172e489c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC Ba84132f489c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 27E0785d4d07 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 4Bf8a535489c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 76532Bcc15b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 7Cf9ed33489c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff
CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 45Fe3d39489c JC
Jozo Cabraja/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

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