Attack wins matches, defence wins titles

A high-intensity start set the tone for the rest of the match with both Brest and Györ's top scorers in the semi-final (until that point) getting sent off, but additionally, a total of seven two-minute suspensions rounded off the opening half. Both sides were willing to play physical handball in their attempt to get an important victory.

The hard-fought contest continued in the second half, as the scoreline swung from one side to the other, and with the result being in Brest's favour (30:29) in the 54th minute, it seemed like the champions' run in Budapest was coming to an end.

But a dramatic comeback followed with Kristina Jörgensen and Kelly Dulfer finding the back of the net in the final minutes, before Györ stopped a seven-against-six attack from Brest to continue their unbeaten run at the MVM Dome Budapest, which stretches back to 2023.