Györ survive nailbiter against Brest at Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4
The reigning EHF Champions League Women champions, Györi Audi ETO KC, mounted a dramatic comeback in the final minutes of the second semi-final at the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026 to secure a place in the final for the third consecutive year.
We knew that we could really put pressure on them. We really believed in ourselves. The week of training was quite unbelievable on all levels, in all strategies - in attack, in defence, we prepared everything. That paid off. That was what was amazing, everyone responded this evening. That's really what I'll take away, that we were together, that we were one team. I'm proud of that.
I’m really proud we could handle the hardest moments that we had on the field. This was one of the toughest games we had, this could have been a final. I think we deserved it and I’m really proud, but it was tough, so I’m really tired.