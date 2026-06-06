DVSC and CSM reach Youth Club Trophy final after thrillers

DVSC and CSM reach Youth Club Trophy final after thrillers

MAL7445 V
EHF / Björn Pazen
06 June 2026, 13:55

What an exciting start to the premiere of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Women on Saturday in the BUD Arena Budapest.

First, DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia won a true thriller in the all-Hungarian semi against FTC. Then CSM Bucuresti took a 41:39 win against Györi ETO KC after overtime, despite being down by 13:21 at the break.

Two players stood out: Dia Friderikusz netted 11 times for DVSC, while CSM’s Maria Sprîncenatu scored 15 goals. Debrecen and Bucharest will now clash on the big stage, meeting in the MVM Dome on Sunday at 11:30 CEST, opening the final day of the Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 2026.

FTC (HUN) vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia (HUN) 27:28 (18:14)

Top scorers: Boglárka Tóth 8/8 (FTC), Dia Friderikusz 11/12 (DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia)

Backed by a huge crowd of their green-clad fans in the BUD Arena, FTC made an impressive start. With Laura Tarjányi and Dorka Borbás on fire in attack and a strong performance from goalkeeper Ligyija Sirina-Mokánszky, the Budapest-based side pulled ahead to a 13:6 lead in the 21st minute, as DVSC struggled to score against their stable defence. But the club from Debrecen struck back. Goalkeeper Vivien Tábit improved and wing Dia Friderikusz was unstoppable, netting six goals before the break. After the restart, Debrecen profited from a weak period by FTC. They equalised at 19:19 after nine minutes and Friderikusz’s ninth goal.

In the final 15 minutes, FTC improved on both ends of the court, but Debrecen’s defence was solid. When Friderikusz netted for the 26:21 lead with eight minutes left, DVSC’s place in the final seemed secure – but then Boglárka Tóth took all responsibility for FTC. With her three strikes in a row and another goal from Laura Tarjányi, Ferencvaros came close to 27:28 with the start of the last minute. However, their last attack failed; DVSC took a time-out, Dorka Krasznai hit the post, but the ball bounced back to Debrecen and the whistle went.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CLW26 FTC Vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia AMV
We played well in the first 20 minutes, but then lacked concentration, while Debrecen played more stable over the whole 60 minutes. In the end, we were extremely unlucky.
Boglárka Tóth
Left back, FTC
CLW26 FTC Vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia 7F81907a8758 AM
I still cannot believe it. We are in the final. I have never been to the MVM Dome as a spectator before, now I play there. Incredible.
Dia Friderikusz
Right wing, DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia
CLW26 FTC Vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia 1Edfc4809769 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 FTC Vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia 925091B4674a AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 FTC Vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia AMX
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 FTC Vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia 82E6555a727a AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 FTC Vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia 7F81907a8758 AM (1)
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 FTC Vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia AMN
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 FTC Vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia AMQ
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 FTC Vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia 7879D7ee0e62 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 FTC Vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia 29B99db62842 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 FTC Vs DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia AMH
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

CSM Bucuresti (ROU) vs Györi ETO KC (HUN) 41:39 (13:21, 34:34)

Top scorers: Maria Sprîncenatu 15/17 (CSM Bucuresti), Hanna Marian 9/9 (Györi ETO KC)

With impressive fan bases from Bucharest and Györ shouting and drumming for their teams, the second semi-final was even louder than the first. A total of 34 goals in 30 minutes underlined the high speed of the first half, mainly shown by Györ. The Hungarian side played an “adult-like” style, based on counter-attacks, second wave and breakthrough goals – and CSM could not stop this express. Despite a 3:1 start, a strong performance from goalkeeper Alexia Chiru and five goals by Maria Sprîncenatu, CSM were down by eight goals already at the break after Györ’s final 5:1 run.

But the CSM players understood the words of coach Alexandru Moise during the break. Building on Chiru’s saves and goals by Sprîncenatu and Maria Petrache, they re-started with a 4:0 run then reduced the gap to 23:24, Sprîncenatu’s 10th strike. Györ lost their rhythm, causing a huge number of mistakes in attack, and also had problems with the resin on the ball. When CSM took their first lead at 26:25 after a 13:4 run, everything was open. With 40 seconds left, Maria Antonescu could have secured the final for CSM, but failed to score against goalkeeper Lara Körmendi. After a time-out, Györ cause a missed pass in attack, but CSM lost the ball and Hanna Marian equalised at 34:34 to take the match into overtime.

After five more minutes and some impressive saves from both sides, the result was still equal at 37:37. Although CSM had to play the last two minutes without her suspended top scorer Sprîncenatu, they managed to win, as Patrache converted two penalties in the final minute for the 41:39.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CLW26 CSM Bucuresti Vs Györi ETO KC C2bb0cab48aa AM
We just told ourselves in the dressing room that we never give up that we always will keep on fighting. It is a semi-final of an international competition, there, you have to give everything. And we ran until the end, we could have won it in regular time, but now I am happy that we won after 70 minutes.
Maria Sprîncenatu
Centre back, CSM Bucuresti
CLW26 CSM Bucuresti Vs Györi ETO KC 107D35812bca AM
We really had hoped to play the final in the MVM Dome, but we failed. But I think positive: we still can win something, and playing against FTC is always like a classico in Hungary.
Tímea Oross
Line player, Györi ETO KC
CLW26 CSM Bucuresti Vs Györi ETO KC 56C7e94fe142 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 CSM Bucuresti Vs Györi ETO KC D7c50142bffc AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 CSM Bucuresti Vs Györi ETO KC 59A1c9c1a7fc AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 CSM Bucuresti Vs Györi ETO KC 430174Fc26f2 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 CSM Bucuresti Vs Györi ETO KC 723A77fb1ed3 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 CSM Bucuresti Vs Györi ETO KC 726D086bb921 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 CSM Bucuresti Vs Györi ETO KC 940F1ead4d07 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 CSM Bucuresti Vs Györi ETO KC 4B40f32a15b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff
CLW26 CSM Bucuresti Vs Györi ETO KC A9411f2015b9 AM
Anze Malovrh/kolektiff

Photos © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

CLW26 SF2 Brest Bretagne Handball Vs Györi Audi ETO KC 478C0b4b489c JC
Previous Article Live blog: Brest and Györ ready for second semi-final
CLW26 SF1 Metz Handball Vs CSM Bucuresti F0887975489c JC
Next Article Raiffeisen Bank EHF FINAL4 flash quotes: Saturday 6 June

Latest news

More News