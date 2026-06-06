Top scorers: Maria Sprîncenatu 15/17 (CSM Bucuresti), Hanna Marian 9/9 (Györi ETO KC)

With impressive fan bases from Bucharest and Györ shouting and drumming for their teams, the second semi-final was even louder than the first. A total of 34 goals in 30 minutes underlined the high speed of the first half, mainly shown by Györ. The Hungarian side played an “adult-like” style, based on counter-attacks, second wave and breakthrough goals – and CSM could not stop this express. Despite a 3:1 start, a strong performance from goalkeeper Alexia Chiru and five goals by Maria Sprîncenatu, CSM were down by eight goals already at the break after Györ’s final 5:1 run.

But the CSM players understood the words of coach Alexandru Moise during the break. Building on Chiru’s saves and goals by Sprîncenatu and Maria Petrache, they re-started with a 4:0 run then reduced the gap to 23:24, Sprîncenatu’s 10th strike. Györ lost their rhythm, causing a huge number of mistakes in attack, and also had problems with the resin on the ball. When CSM took their first lead at 26:25 after a 13:4 run, everything was open. With 40 seconds left, Maria Antonescu could have secured the final for CSM, but failed to score against goalkeeper Lara Körmendi. After a time-out, Györ cause a missed pass in attack, but CSM lost the ball and Hanna Marian equalised at 34:34 to take the match into overtime.

After five more minutes and some impressive saves from both sides, the result was still equal at 37:37. Although CSM had to play the last two minutes without her suspended top scorer Sprîncenatu, they managed to win, as Patrache converted two penalties in the final minute for the 41:39.