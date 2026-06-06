DVSC and CSM reach Youth Club Trophy final after thrillers
What an exciting start to the premiere of the EHF Youth Club Trophy Women on Saturday in the BUD Arena Budapest.
First, DVSC Kézilabda Akadémia won a true thriller in the all-Hungarian semi against FTC. Then CSM Bucuresti took a 41:39 win against Györi ETO KC after overtime, despite being down by 13:21 at the break.
We played well in the first 20 minutes, but then lacked concentration, while Debrecen played more stable over the whole 60 minutes. In the end, we were extremely unlucky.
I still cannot believe it. We are in the final. I have never been to the MVM Dome as a spectator before, now I play there. Incredible.
We just told ourselves in the dressing room that we never give up that we always will keep on fighting. It is a semi-final of an international competition, there, you have to give everything. And we ran until the end, we could have won it in regular time, but now I am happy that we won after 70 minutes.
We really had hoped to play the final in the MVM Dome, but we failed. But I think positive: we still can win something, and playing against FTC is always like a classico in Hungary.