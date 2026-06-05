Popovic won the Champions League six times with three different clubs — Slagelse, Viborg and Buducnost — but says she was not aware of the chance for another marker in handball history until she arrived in Budapest. While she admits to feeling excited about the possibility of writing her name in the history books, she says her main focus is on the semi-final against Metz Handball.

“I really didn't think about this. I heard this here [in Budapest], and for me, it's most important to do something with these girls.

“Believe me, what I did is in the past. I have on my mind this experience, but I really cannot connect those two things because now it's the other part. I'm a coach and I really enjoyed these six, seven months with CSM and these girls, how they worked for this,” Popovic says.

“It's only us who know this and then, these two days we really want to enjoy together and to do this for us. I didn't really think that I could be the first woman who can achieve the player-coach thing, but it could be nice if this happens really, to have this first in history’, it sounds good," she adds.