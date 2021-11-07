World Championship
Greece top table, Kosovo and Belgium share points
After a tight first half, Greece moved ahead of Turkey to take their second win in phase 1 of European qualification for the IHF Men's World Championship 2023 on Sunday night.
Belgium earned their first point with a draw at Kosovo after another close match.
Group 1 will resume in January, with a further four rounds of matches ahead to determine the two teams who will progress to the second phase of qualification.
GROUP 1
Greece vs Turkey 24:20 (10:9)
- with a slow start for Turkey, Greece eased out to a five-goal lead towards the end of the first quarter, with three goals by right wing Dimitrios Tziras helping
- however, Turkey struck back, and with centre back Halil Öztürk netting inside the last 20 seconds of the first half, they went into the break only one goal down
- Greece dominated again at the beginning of the second half, establishing a six-goal buffer and taking advantage of Turkey's mistakes
- although Turkey again rallied, Greece were in control and were able to withstand the last attacks for victory
- in a low-scoring game, left back Christodoulos Mylonas was the top scorer with six goals from 10 shots
Kosovo vs Belgium 28:28 (14:12)
- it took Kosovo a quarter of the game to find their feet, while Belgium made a quick and efficient start to take the early lead
- Belgium then failed to find the net for nine minutes, allowing Kosovo to move ahead with a 4:0 run
- both sides held the lead more than once during the second half, but Julien Cadel equalised for Belgium with two and a half minutes on the clock
- Cadel's goal was the last of the match. Drenit Tahirukaj had an opportunity to win with a direct free throw after Kosovo's final attack was blocked by Belgium, but his shot went high
- Tahirukaj and Quinten Colman both scored six times; 11 players from each team netted at least once