Greece top table, Kosovo and Belgium share points

After a tight first half, Greece moved ahead of Turkey to take their second win in phase 1 of European qualification for the IHF Men's World Championship 2023 on Sunday night.

Belgium earned their first point with a draw at Kosovo after another close match.

Group 1 will resume in January, with a further four rounds of matches ahead to determine the two teams who will progress to the second phase of qualification.

GROUP 1

Greece vs Turkey 24:20 (10:9)

with a slow start for Turkey, Greece eased out to a five-goal lead towards the end of the first quarter, with three goals by right wing Dimitrios Tziras helping

however, Turkey struck back, and with centre back Halil Öztürk netting inside the last 20 seconds of the first half, they went into the break only one goal down

Greece dominated again at the beginning of the second half, establishing a six-goal buffer and taking advantage of Turkey's mistakes

although Turkey again rallied, Greece were in control and were able to withstand the last attacks for victory

in a low-scoring game, left back Christodoulos Mylonas was the top scorer with six goals from 10 shots

Kosovo vs Belgium 28:28 (14:12)