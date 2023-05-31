Whether playing for Györi Audi ETO KC, Metz Handball, Brest Bretagne Handball or CSKA, Gros has never disappointed. She boasts an 808-goal tally in the European premium competition, enough for sixth place in the all-time standings.

In fact, the Slovenian right back has never scored fewer than 74 goals in the competition in the past six years, an excellent performance. Gros is also uncannily consistent, irrespective of the team she has turned out for, making her one of the great goal scorers in the competition's history.

But one thing is missing from Gros’ resume; a title in the EHF Champions League Women. She has made the final twice, first with Györ in the 2011/12 season and the second time with Brest Bretagne Handball in the EHF FINAL4 two seasons ago.

“I think it’s really time to win that trophy, right? I am not getting any younger,” jokes Gros, one of the players who really plays with a smile upon her face and is key for every team she featured in.

The Slovenian ace was snapped up by Györ in 2010, the Hungarian powerhouse identifying her potential after just one season at Krim Mercator Ljubljana, when Gros started her journey in the main European competition with 36 goals at only 18 years old.

However, as a player with limited experience, Gros could not become an immovable block for the Hungarian powerhouse, moving to pastures new in 2012, signing for Thüringer HC.

After a decade-long trip through Germany, France, Russia and Slovenia, Gros was signed once again by Györ to come full circle and now she is in just her second appearance in the EHF FINAL4, with another shot at the trophy she craves for so long.

“It has been an interesting season, with ups and downs, we lost three games, but we are here, in the FINAL4 and we will try to do the best we can to win the trophy. Of course, it is a big objective for us and I hope we can deliver the best performances for the title,” adds Gros.