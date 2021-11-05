Two more rounds of the DELO EHF Champions League remain in 2021 and the two editions of Match of the Week will highlight games from group B when the competition returns after a two-week break.

The race for the all-important second and sixth place in the group is in focus on Sunday 14 November as we head to Sweden for Sävehof versus Metz. It will be the first meeting between the sides since the 2014/15 season, when each won the away leg in the mutual main round matches.

While Metz enter the round 7 MOTW second on the table with eight points and a game in hand, Sävehof are sixth with four points.

One week later, Krim will aim to kickstart their flagging campaign against CSKA, who are chasing Metz in a four-team contest for second place and direct passage to the quarter-finals.

Prior to their clash against Krim, CSKA will visit Metz for the rescheduled round 1 match, originally supposed to be played in September. Metz will host CSKA on Wednesday 17 November, before the Russian side travel to Slovenia to face Krim. Due to the desire to keep CSKA’s travel time as brief as possible, the round 8 match Krim versus CSKA has been moved forward one day, to Saturday 20 November. The times of the two rescheduled games are yet to be defined.

All MOTW games will be live on EHFTV alongside extensive coverage across all EHF Champions League social media channels as well as the live blog on eurohandball.com.

Match of the Week rounds 7 and 8

Round 7 — IK Sävehof vs Metz Handball

Sunday 14 November at 16:00 CET

Round 8 — Krim Mercator Ljubljana vs CSKA

Saturday 20 November, throw-off time TBC

Rescheduled match

Round 1 — Metz Handball vs CSKA

Wednesday 17 November, throw-off time TBC