EHF partner AIPS – the International Sports Press Association – are inviting handball journalists and content creators to submit content in their annual Sport Media Awards.

Submissions for the third edition are officially open for all categories. The awards are a true

festival for the best sport storytellers across all media platforms, from photography to video,

from print to digital, from podcasts to sports blogs.

Categories

Handball media are encouraged to enter for their favourite pieces of content across four main categories:

- Writing – Best Column, Best Colour Piece

- Photography – Sport Action, Portfolio

- Video – Short Feature (up to 10 minutes), Documentary, Athlete Profile

- Audio – including podcasts.

Finalists of all these categories are entitled to prize money. Winners of each category would

claim a US$ 8,000 cheque, while second and third would receive US$ 3,000 and US$ 2,000,

respectively. The final ceremony will take place in the first part of 2021.

Young Reporters

The last category is the special Young Reporter Under 30, for those born after January 1, 1991, that has three subcategories: Writing, Photography and Broadcasting. Winners of the Young Reporter Under 30 category will receive a unique prize: a scholarship to a major international sporting event. From the two submissions per person, only one can be used to participate in the Young Reporter Under 30 category.

How to enter

All submissions must have been published between 8 October 2019, and

7 October 2020. Only articles, videos and audios published between those dates will be

valid. The deadline to submit your work is 7 October 2020.

The journalists interested in participating would need to access www.aipsawards.com, create a profile and submit a maximum of two entries. Participation is free and open to all professionals, regardless of work status and language.