Fresh faces, a wedding and romantic dinners

Handball is slowly getting back to life during this summer, as several teams have already started preparations for the new season.

Those who are still on vacation did not miss the chance to share how they spend their spare time, while there are also new transfers and some teambuilding sessions from teams who have thrown off their training camps.

It was a long time coming, but Norwegian superstar Sander Sagosen finally made it to his new home, after spending the past three seasons at PSG.

Sagosen, 24, has become one of the best backs in European handball and led his national team to the bronze medal at the EHF EURO 2020.

A back line with Sagosen and the Domagoj Duvnjak, the MVP of the EHF EURO 2020, is surely one to fear of and the Zebras will definitely be a team to watch the upcoming season.

We stay in Kiel for a few more seconds to enjoy a snippet from the German powerhouse’s training sessions.

It does put things into perspective and it surely underlines how difficult training sessions must be right now, as coordination and motor skills are definitely on top of the players’ check lists.

The domestic season in Romania will get underway in August and teams are already starting to be back in outside training sessions.

Therefore, the players are enjoying their last moments of spare time and are hitting the seaside, as Cristina Neagu did this weekend. The Romanian superstar extended her contract with CSM Bucuresti until 2022 and is ready to go back to action next month.

Unlike other sides, Györi Audi ETO KC have already started their training camp and Lake Balaton has been an idyllic place to host it.

Surely, the players endured difficult training sessions, yet they also found time for some teambuilding exercises, taking advantage of the nature last week.

There are lot of viral dance moves on TikTok and one of them has been taken up by several handball players.

As good as she plays on the court, it looks like Rostov’s Vladlena Bobrovnikova has also some insane skill in dancing.

Telekom Veszprém’s left wing, Manuel Strlek, enjoyed a romantic dinner on his seventh wedding anniversary.

You could not ask for more on a breezy night at the seaside, just before the Hungarian powerhouse will come back for their training camp next week.

Meshkov Brest will be back in the EHF Champions League Men this season and alongside the players from the Belarusian team, their cheerleaders are also due on court.

The training sessions look difficult, but they are going to be ready when the first game will throw off.

Handball might have stopped during the last months, life didn’t.

Despite wearing a facemask, Mohamed Mamdouh Shebib, Dinamo’s Egyptian line player, tied the knot with his fiancée and he looks happier than ever. May it long last!