Handball routine, an important game and building trust

Two weeks. We are only two weeks away from the throw off in Europe’s premier club competitions and the teams are gearing up by collecting some early-season silverware or slowly getting into shape before the start.

Here we take a round trip, starting with France, then Russia and Denmark before finishing off with some serious building skills from a training camp in Austria.

Biggest fans on the Parc

Sunday was a crucial day in PSG’s history as their football team played the UEFA Champions League final against Bayern München. Despite being cheered on by their handball counterparts, the French side lost the game, 1:0, but their biggest fans had the chance to see the final inside the Parc des Princes, the home of the Paris team.

A new career for Wester?

Tess Wester is one of the in-form goalkeepers in women handball right now, but the Dutch shot-stopper has a future in an alternate career if she ever considers it.

The weather was beautiful last week, so Odense’s goalkeeper played a game of beach volleyball, joking that she could take up another sport when she decides to be done with her handball career. Entering her prime at 27, Wester still has a lot to offer between the posts though.

I like to ride my bicycle

Well, well… This can become a regular in our column, as MOL-Pick Szeged are the only side which posts this type of content. The cartoons by Daniel Hudi are funny and are surely loved by their fans. This time, back Joan Canellas dreams about riding his bicycle in Szeged, only to wake up and find out that he is still a handball player and it comes with certain restrictions.

Handball is back - are you ready?

Ready, set, go. Handball is back in Russia and Rostov-Don won their first trophy of the season with a 29:26 win against CSKA in the Russian Cup final. After a six-month hiatus, the players might have forgotten how to prepare for a game, but make no mistake, back Vladlena Bobrovnikova showed us how to do it in less than a minute.

Follow the light

This is for all the cat lovers out there. With only two weeks before the start of the season, Buducnost left wing Majda Mehmedovic is charging her batteries. She played a trick or two on her cat, who will surely get their revenge... Soon.

Building a team

Team building have been advertised by almost every team this summer, but Kiel’s was a bit different. To have fun, you must work first, like in handball. Before the start of a friendly competition between players, they had to build a raft from scratch. Difficult? Probably. But it surely helped to build more than trust between the players.