Heavyweights collide in international test matches

Co-hosts Poland and Sweden will both test themselves against reigning world champions Denmark in the coming days.

Lasse Svan will be given a fond farewell at the end of his magnificent international career at the Royal Arena in Copenhagen, where Denmark will face Poland on Thursday 14 April at 20:15 CEST.

The Danes make the short hop over the Øresund Bridge to take on EHF EURO 2022 gold medallists Sweden in Malmö, their first home match since January’s triumph, that takes place on Saturday 16 April at 16:00 CEST.

There will also be a celebratory feeling in France this week as the men’s national team’s homecoming following Olympic gold last summer takes place.

Accor Arena in Paris plays host to the visit of EHF EURO 2022 silver medallists Spain on Thursday 14 April at 21:05 CEST, with a second meeting taking place in Chambéry at the same time two days later.