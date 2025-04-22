ebt 2025 to pick up as summer nears

ebt 2025 to pick up as summer nears

22 April 2025, 14:15

Summer is just around the corner and the transition from indoor courts to the sand is beginning, with the European Beach Handball Tour (ebt) about to fully take off. Europe’s best beach handball clubs will compete to earn as many points as possible at different tournaments, aiming for a place at the ebt Finals 2026.

Two tournaments forming part of the ebt 2025 took place during the winter. The schedule now picks up with 21 tournaments confirmed and more to come. This article will be regularly updated as more events are confirmed to be part of the ebt 2025.  

EHF ebt 2025

Upcoming

1–4 May: Jarun Cup 2025, Croatia — match schedule/live ticker | live stream
30 May–1 June: Karacho Beach Cup Münster 2025, Germany
30 May–1 June: Beach Mania Primorsko, Bulgaria
13–15 June: Lacanau Beach Handball Experience, France
13–15 June: Herrenhauser Beachcup 2025, Germany
13–15 June: Calise Cup 2025, Italy
13–15 June: ARENA1000 VILANOVA I LA GEL TRÚ, Spain
20–22 June: Camelot Beach Tournament 2025, Netherlands
20–22 June: DIEGO CARRASCO INTERNATION CUP, Spain
20–22 June: Novi Sad 2025 — 1st Branislav Bane Radisic Memorial, Serbia
4–7 July: LupaBeach Cup, Hungary
5–6 July: 7. Oberlübber Beach Open, Germany
11–12 July: Beach Trophy Wörthersee, Austria
11–13 July: EXTREMADURA OPEN ALBURQUERQUE, Spain
11–13 July: Arena Ciudad de Valladolid, Spain
17–20 July: THESSALONIKI 2025, GREECE
18–20 July: ARENA1000 CÁDIZ, Spain
19–20 July: Rankbach Beach Cup, Germany
25–27 July: XV. Salgo Cup, Hungary
30 July–1 August: Generation Handball EBT, Denmark
23–24 August: Nordic Beach Open, Sweden

Played

2024

27–29 December: Aalsmeer Indoor EBT: The Karin Cup 2024, Netherlands

2025

18–19 January: Winter Prague Open Beach Handball, Czechia

Photo: kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

DSC 0309
Previous Article Faruk Yusuf: “Any win would be a good result for us”
20250422 ELM QF L1 Main
Next Article Limoges keep Kiel in check; all duels close in first quarter-final leg

Latest news

More News