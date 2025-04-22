Two tournaments forming part of the ebt 2025 took place during the winter. The schedule now picks up with 21 tournaments confirmed and more to come. This article will be regularly updated as more events are confirmed to be part of the ebt 2025.
EHF ebt 2025
Upcoming
1–4 May: Jarun Cup 2025, Croatia — match schedule/live ticker | live stream
30 May–1 June: Karacho Beach Cup Münster 2025, Germany
30 May–1 June: Beach Mania Primorsko, Bulgaria
13–15 June: Lacanau Beach Handball Experience, France
13–15 June: Herrenhauser Beachcup 2025, Germany
13–15 June: Calise Cup 2025, Italy
13–15 June: ARENA1000 VILANOVA I LA GEL TRÚ, Spain
20–22 June: Camelot Beach Tournament 2025, Netherlands
20–22 June: DIEGO CARRASCO INTERNATION CUP, Spain
20–22 June: Novi Sad 2025 — 1st Branislav Bane Radisic Memorial, Serbia
4–7 July: LupaBeach Cup, Hungary
5–6 July: 7. Oberlübber Beach Open, Germany
11–12 July: Beach Trophy Wörthersee, Austria
11–13 July: EXTREMADURA OPEN ALBURQUERQUE, Spain
11–13 July: Arena Ciudad de Valladolid, Spain
17–20 July: THESSALONIKI 2025, GREECE
18–20 July: ARENA1000 CÁDIZ, Spain
19–20 July: Rankbach Beach Cup, Germany
25–27 July: XV. Salgo Cup, Hungary
30 July–1 August: Generation Handball EBT, Denmark
23–24 August: Nordic Beach Open, Sweden
Played
2024
27–29 December: Aalsmeer Indoor EBT: The Karin Cup 2024, Netherlands
2025
18–19 January: Winter Prague Open Beach Handball, Czechia
Photo: kolektiff images/Uros Hocevar