Limoges keep Kiel in check; all duels close in first quarter-final leg

Limoges keep Kiel in check; all duels close in first quarter-final leg

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
22 April 2025, 22:30

The road to the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 in Hamburg remains wide open for all teams in the EHF European League Men 2024/25 quarter-finals after a tantalising first leg on Tuesday, as no match ended with a difference of more than three goals. Most notably, European cup debutants Limoges Handball kept experienced powerhouse THW Kiel to a 26:26 draw at home in France.

The other French quarter-finalists, Montpellier Handball, led FC Porto by three goals at half-time but ultimately settled for a narrow one-goal win in Portugal: 30:29. One goal was also the difference between German side MT Melsungen and Irudek Bidasoa Irun from Spain: 28:27.

The only team to carve out a bigger lead were German titleholders SG Flensburg-Handewitt, who defeated GOG 29:26 in Denmark. The decisive return leg takes place next Tuesday (29 April), with the four aggregate winners advancing to the EHF Finals on 24/25 May.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

MT Melsungen (GER) vs Irudek Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 28:27 (15:13)

Recent injuries to goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic and Dainis Kristopans have further added to Melsungen's woes in this injury-marred season, prompting the German team to include goalkeeping coach Carsten Lichtlein in the squad. The 44-year-old, who finished his playing career in 2022, made an impact, saving four balls for a 40 per cent save rate. He replaced Adam Morawski late in the first half, and a couple of Lichtlein's saves helped his team to create a two-goal lead at the break.

However, Irun started the second half with an impressive 6:0 run, as Jakub Skrzyniarz's saves helped the Spanish side to turn the tide. They led 19:15 before Timo Kastening scored Melsungen's first goal after the restart only in the 39th minute. However, the hosts held their nerve and started the chase, supported by a couple of further Lichtlein's saves. With five minutes to go, Kastening drew level at 26:26, and then Erik Balenciaga and David Mandic scored two crucial goals for the home side before Rodrigo Salinas closed the gap to one goal.

GOG (DEN) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 26:29 (15:15)

It was not an easy win for the defending champions, who needed some time to find their rhythm. GOG's Henrik Jakobsen opened the score before Lukas Jørgensen scored Flensburg's first goal of the game in the third minute, and the sides were tied at 5:5 before Gudme pulled clear at 9:7 in the 15th minute. Yet powered by Emil Jakobsen — one of the numerous former GOG players at Flensburg — the visitors enjoyed a 3:0 run to grab the lead again. But although the visitors were still in front 15:13 in the 25th minute, they failed to score any more goals before half-time, as Gudme drew level.

The tight fight continued into the second half, and while Flensburg tended to pull ahead by one or two goals, GOG drew level time after time. With eight minutes remaining, Tobias Grøndahl's goal gave the home side a 25:24 lead, but Flensburg responded with a 5:0 run, which played a crucial role in this match. Notably, Flensburg's Danish players had the biggest impact for their team: Lukas Jørgensen, Emil Jakobsen (seven each), Lasse Møller (six), and Niclas Kirkeløkke (four) scored 24 of the team's 29 goals, while Kevin Møller delivered 14 saves for a 40 per cent saving efficiency.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 1
Alina Kaesler
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 2
Alina Kaesler
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 3
Alina Kaesler
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 4
Alina Kaesler
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 5
Alina Kaesler
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 6
Lau Nielsen
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 7
Lau Nielsen
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 8
Lau Nielsen
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 9
Lau Nielsen
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 10
Lau Nielsen

Limoges Handball (FRA) vs THW Kiel (GER) 26:26 (16:13)

Seen as strong favourites against the European cup debutants Limoges, Kiel failed to win the first-leg match in France. Playing against the German heavyweights, the home side looked confident from the very beginning, as the goals from Ihor Turchenko and Faruk Yusuf secured them a 6:3 lead. And Limoges did not stop at that, capitalising on Kiel's defensive mistakes to maintain a three-goal advantage until the end of the opening half.

However, Kiel improved a lot after the restart, and in the 41st minute, Hendrik Pekeler's goal secured their first lead in the match, 19:18. The pendulum started to swing, but thanks to a number of Andreas Wolff's saves, the German side had a slight advantage and seemed to be closer to a win. With one minute to play, Kiel still led 26:25, but Yehia el Deraa drew level with a penalty shot before both teams missed their final attempt.

FC Porto (POR) vs Montpellier Handball (FRA) 29:30 (11:14)

Porto's Pedro Veitia Valdes opened the score in this game, but it was the home team's only lead throughout the first half. While Montpellier had the upper hand, they failed to pull clear by more than two goals for a long time. It was just before the break that the French side finally created a three-goal gap, which boosted their morale going into the dressing rooms.

Soon after the restart, the visitors enjoyed a four-goal lead at 17:13, yet Porto improved their defence and enjoyed a 6:0 run, which allowed them to pull ahead at 19:17. Yet propelled by Arthur Lenne and Hugo Bryan, Montpellier boasted a 4:0 run to regain the initiative, leading 22:20. The French side went on to dominate for the rest of the match, with Bryan becoming their top scorer with eight goals. When he made the score 30:28 with 10 seconds to play, Montpellier's win was safe, yet Pedro Oliveira closed the gap in the last second to leave the tie even more open.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 11
Limoges Handball
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 12
Limoges Handball
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 13
Limoges Handball
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 14
Limoges Handball
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 15
Limoges Handball
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 16
Victor Sousa
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 17
Victor Sousa
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 18
Victor Sousa
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 19
Victor Sousa
20250422 ELM QF L1 Gallery 20
Victor Sousa

photos © main — Limoges Handball; galleries — as indicated

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EBT24 OVB Beach Girls Salgotarjan Vs. CBMP Ciudad De Malaga UH21604 UH
Previous Article ebt 2025 to pick up as summer nears

Latest news

More News