Limoges keep Kiel in check; all duels close in first quarter-final leg

The other French quarter-finalists, Montpellier Handball, led FC Porto by three goals at half-time but ultimately settled for a narrow one-goal win in Portugal: 30:29. One goal was also the difference between German side MT Melsungen and Irudek Bidasoa Irun from Spain: 28:27.

The only team to carve out a bigger lead were German titleholders SG Flensburg-Handewitt, who defeated GOG 29:26 in Denmark. The decisive return leg takes place next Tuesday (29 April), with the four aggregate winners advancing to the EHF Finals on 24/25 May.

QUARTER-FINALS, FIRST LEG

MT Melsungen (GER) vs Irudek Bidasoa Irun (ESP) 28:27 (15:13)

Recent injuries to goalkeeper Nebojsa Simic and Dainis Kristopans have further added to Melsungen's woes in this injury-marred season, prompting the German team to include goalkeeping coach Carsten Lichtlein in the squad. The 44-year-old, who finished his playing career in 2022, made an impact, saving four balls for a 40 per cent save rate. He replaced Adam Morawski late in the first half, and a couple of Lichtlein's saves helped his team to create a two-goal lead at the break.

However, Irun started the second half with an impressive 6:0 run, as Jakub Skrzyniarz's saves helped the Spanish side to turn the tide. They led 19:15 before Timo Kastening scored Melsungen's first goal after the restart only in the 39th minute. However, the hosts held their nerve and started the chase, supported by a couple of further Lichtlein's saves. With five minutes to go, Kastening drew level at 26:26, and then Erik Balenciaga and David Mandic scored two crucial goals for the home side before Rodrigo Salinas closed the gap to one goal.

GOG (DEN) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 26:29 (15:15)

It was not an easy win for the defending champions, who needed some time to find their rhythm. GOG's Henrik Jakobsen opened the score before Lukas Jørgensen scored Flensburg's first goal of the game in the third minute, and the sides were tied at 5:5 before Gudme pulled clear at 9:7 in the 15th minute. Yet powered by Emil Jakobsen — one of the numerous former GOG players at Flensburg — the visitors enjoyed a 3:0 run to grab the lead again. But although the visitors were still in front 15:13 in the 25th minute, they failed to score any more goals before half-time, as Gudme drew level.

The tight fight continued into the second half, and while Flensburg tended to pull ahead by one or two goals, GOG drew level time after time. With eight minutes remaining, Tobias Grøndahl's goal gave the home side a 25:24 lead, but Flensburg responded with a 5:0 run, which played a crucial role in this match. Notably, Flensburg's Danish players had the biggest impact for their team: Lukas Jørgensen, Emil Jakobsen (seven each), Lasse Møller (six), and Niclas Kirkeløkke (four) scored 24 of the team's 29 goals, while Kevin Møller delivered 14 saves for a 40 per cent saving efficiency.