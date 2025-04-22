Faruk Yusuf: “Any win would be a good result for us”

EHF / Kevin Domas
22 April 2025, 13:40

Despite being 21 years old, Faruk Yusuf has seen a lot more of the European club competitions than many of his Limoges Handball teammates. After playing the EHF Champions League with Industria Kielce, the left hander reached the EHF Finals Men in 2023 with Granollers. Now, he is back in the European League quarter-finals with Limoges.

“I don’t know what to say to that,” he smiles when this fact is pointed out. “Playing the Champions League was very different, but I play both competitions with the same state of mind, which is to give everything and to enjoy the game.”

Deep inside, I knew we had the potential to go that far. Sure, we did not play perfect every week, but we always had the right mentality. We are like a family. We have a very strong bond and it really helps us going through the bad times.
Faruk Yusuf
Right back, Limoges Handball

The French club is playing the European League for the first time ever this season, and so far, it has been quite a success. They have progressed from round to round before snatching their quarter-final ticket at the last minute, defeating Kriens-Luzern in the play-offs. Beaten by seven in the first leg, they won the second by eight, making up the deficit in the last 20 minutes. 

“I always thought that if they could win by seven against us at home, we could do the same in front of our fans. I always believed it was possible, and playing like the family we are, we made things happen,” Yusuf recalls.

And so, in their first participation in the competition, Limoges have already achieved more than what was expected. “Deep inside, I knew we had the potential to go that far. Sure, we did not play perfect every week, but we always had the right mentality. We are like a family. We have a very strong bond and it really helps us going through the bad times,” says Yusuf, who has scored 39 goals already this season.

Part of the reason for such a strong mentality might be Spanish coach Alberto Entrerrios. The three-time EHF Champions League winner, as a player, has been able to get the best out of his men in their maiden international season. His confidence has been key for the side to elevate their level. 

“He always tells me I could be one of the best. He trusts me a lot, and when you are a young player, that is very important,” sums up Yusuf. “When I play bad, he will still be positive and try to take the best out of my performance.”

Yusuf has been in good hands since he arrived in Europe five years ago, having been coached by Talant Dujshebaev at Kielce. “I watched highlights of both of YouTube,” he says of Dujshebaev and Entrerrios. Having such icons as his coaches has surely helped him progress and settle into European handball. 

“When I look back at what I achieved since I arrived, I think it’s crazy for an African player. It makes me proud, of course, but it also makes me hungry for even more. I want to train hard and focus everyday so I can go even further.”

For now, that going even further might be reaching the EHF Finals — a stage of the EHF European League that he experienced with Granollers in 2023. “One of the best memories of my career. The whole season was amazing. We all played amazing handball,” recalls the 21-year-old. 

But to reach the EHF Finals Men 2025, Limoges must pass the two-leg confrontation with THW Kiel. “They are a fantastic team with great players, but in front of our fans, we proved this season that anything was possible,” says Yusuf. 

To see newcomers Limoges standing next to THW Kiel, a four-time EHF Champions League-winning club, might look like an oddity, but Yusuf remains ambitious. “We want to win that first game to keep our chances alive. Any win would be a good result for us, but the bigger, the better.”

Photo: Rafik SERDANE / Corentin JOUHIER

