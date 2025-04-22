Faruk Yusuf: “Any win would be a good result for us”

Yusuf has been in good hands since he arrived in Europe five years ago, having been coached by Talant Dujshebaev at Kielce. “I watched highlights of both of YouTube,” he says of Dujshebaev and Entrerrios. Having such icons as his coaches has surely helped him progress and settle into European handball.

“When I look back at what I achieved since I arrived, I think it’s crazy for an African player. It makes me proud, of course, but it also makes me hungry for even more. I want to train hard and focus everyday so I can go even further.”

For now, that going even further might be reaching the EHF Finals — a stage of the EHF European League that he experienced with Granollers in 2023. “One of the best memories of my career. The whole season was amazing. We all played amazing handball,” recalls the 21-year-old.

But to reach the EHF Finals Men 2025, Limoges must pass the two-leg confrontation with THW Kiel. “They are a fantastic team with great players, but in front of our fans, we proved this season that anything was possible,” says Yusuf.

To see newcomers Limoges standing next to THW Kiel, a four-time EHF Champions League-winning club, might look like an oddity, but Yusuf remains ambitious. “We want to win that first game to keep our chances alive. Any win would be a good result for us, but the bigger, the better.”