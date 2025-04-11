Humans of Beach Handball: Marcin Miedzinski

Reflecting on the first 35 years of his life, Marcin Miedzinski realises it has been nearly all about handball.

“I started playing handball in primary school. We have big traditions of that sport in our city,” Miedzinski says about his hometown, Plock.

As a kid, he was already “bigger and stronger” than his classmates, so the decision to pick up handball was made “very quickly,” remembers Miedzinski — now over two metres tall with a weight of around 100 kilograms.

His career saw him play for a string of clubs in the Polish Superliga and the first division, including teams from Malbork, Mielec, Elblag and, most recently, Grudziadz. And, of course, Wisla Plock, where he was part of the squad which played in the EHF Champions League in the 2015/16 season.

His best memories from that time? “I think my first game when my little daughter was on the tribune. It was special for me,” says Miedzinski, whose career as a player concluded at the end of last season.

“Now I don’t play indoor handball anymore, 14 seasons is enough for me,” he says. “I only coach little kids in my own academy right now. And I am waiting for the beach.”

Make no mistake, Miedzinski isn’t talking holidays when he says: “The beach.” The beach, of course, is beach handball, the sport he helped set up and make big in Poland.

It all started back in 2012.

“That time we founded a team called Petrochemia, me and two friends of mine whom I played indoor with,” Miedzinski says. The three men were on a mission. It was not just about the fun of playing on the sandy courts, but also about improving the image of handball’s outdoor variant.

“I don’t think that beach handball was well-known as a sport in Poland. ‘A lot of fun, a lot of sun,’ that was this game in our country,” Miedzinski says. “We wanted to change that. We wanted to go into a more professional direction and that is why we gave all the effort and put in all our hearts to show people how beach handball could look like.”