Executive Committee meets in Vienna for April session

At the same time, the April meeting traditionally poses the opportunity to set the tracks for the season to come, and several key decisions were taken to shape the 2025/26 edition. The groundwork for these decisions was laid already in February and March, as the EXEC took note of the discussion points and notes provided by the Technical Delegations and the stakeholder bodies on club and national team level which had come together for their spring sessions earlier this year.

Motions

Several motions tabled to the EXEC dealt with the club competitions in the 2025/26 season.

As a direct result of the inputs received at the Competitions Conference, the Executive Committee confirmed that measures will be put in place in the EHF Champions League (EHFCL) to ensure that the clubs meet financial conditions which shall secure their disposition in the competition for the entire season.

Also confirmed was a motion that further defined a special qualification path to the EHF European League (EHFEL). While this path so far has only been open to national champions without a place (from the EHF place distribution) in the EHFCL and the EHFEL, this has now been opened so that also 2nd ranked teams of a national league can request the upgrade from the EHF European Cup to the EHFEL in case the champions are not using it. The decision notwithstanding, the special qualification path remains open to maximum one team per national federation.

Furthermore, it was decided that in the group phase of the EHF Champions League and the EHF European League all matches of the last round of one group must be played on the same day. The EHF has the right to adapt the throw-off times for the last round one day after the penultimate round at the latest.

The EXEC also confirmed that a decision to raise the minimum capacity of playing venues in the EHFCL is postponed until further notice. In this respect, the EXEC took positive note of measures being implemented as part of the ‘full venue initiative’ which have resulted in significant improvement in the situation for some clubs.

On the national team side, the EXEC discussed and approved several motions regarding amendments of the EHF EURO regulations, touching among others the handling of injury cases and the use of digital technologies in the substitution area.

Events

The EXEC took note of the final reports and evaluations available for the Women’s EHF EURO 2024, acknowledging and praising the successful organisation of the championship which was held in December.

The current status of the preparations for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 in Denmark, Sweden and Norway as well as for the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye were discussed. With only two rounds of Qualifiers left to play, the field of participating nations for the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 is nearing completion. The final tournament draw will take place on 15 May in Herning, Denmark.

The EXEC confirmed a motion which sees the next EHF Wheelchair Handball Championship being awarded to Lithuania and played as 4-a-side competition. The tournament is scheduled to be played from 26 to 30 November 2025 in the capital Vilnius.

Stakeholder meetings and finances

The minutes from the meetings of the Technical Delegations, the various boards and stakeholders were available to the EXEC. During these meetings, stakeholders discussed topics such as the newly implemented EHF Youth Club Trophy, player agent regulations, and the number of days allocated for men’s national teams in January. In the Women’s Handball Board, a report on the Women’s Handball Conference was presented, outlining new initiatives and a proposed activity plan for the upcoming year.

A summary of the ‘Beach Handball Think Tank’, which took place in January in Vienna, was presented. The findings, which also include the consequences of the fact that the sport was not included to the Olympic Programme, will be further dealt with by the EHF Beach Handball Commission.

Information was provided from the General Assembly meetings of EHF Marketing and of the EHF Services and Infrastructure GmbH (EHF SI), with the latter taking place alongside the EXEC. During this time, EHF comptrollers and an external auditor also reviewed the finances of the EHF as well as those of the EHF SI. For 2024, the business conduct of the EHF was confirmed, and the 2023/24 budget will be presented to the EHF Congress in September for approval.

Legal affairs

The EXEC took note of the latest legal report as well as of the meeting notes coming from the most recent meetings of the EHF’s legal bodies.

A revised version of the Catalogue of Administrative Sanctions was confirmed and the measures how to implement the catalogue as of the coming season were discussed and confirmed as well.

Business affairs

The Executive Committee received an update on the status of the EHF Master Plan. 20 agreements have been signed. One with Andorra is to be signed and the EXEC confirmed proposed projects of the Netherlands and Albania, bringing the overall number to 23. The federations of Finland, Ireland, Armenia and Lithuania have expressed their interest. In total since the launch of the Master Plan, the EHF has committed €3 million euro to support the federations and their projects.

Positively highlighted was also the ‘Respect Your Talent’ camp for the men’s under-18 generation which took place in the European Handball House in January. The camp was hailed ‘the best so far’ due to the chemistry and the professionalism of the ambassadors and closeness of the participants. 29 players from 19 nations participated. The ambassadors were Hans Lindberg, Ljubomir Vranjes, Viran Morros, Vid Kavticnik and Carlos Prieto.

Update from the International Handball Federation

The EXEC was provided with an update on the new date of the IHF Congress, scheduled for December 21, 2025, in Cairo, Egypt, and recent communications with the IHF. The EHF has received rule adaptations and updates to legal procedures regarding anti-doping Regulations as they become valid on 1 July for the 2025/26 season. Where applicable, clarifications regarding responsibilities will be sought.

Two rule changes were highlighted: A shot on the head of a goalkeeper from a penalty is no longer a direct disqualification (red card) but only a 2-minute suspension.

Furthermore, it was noted that up to five officials are allowed on the bench starting with the new season. The EXEC confirmed that in all EHF competitions as of 1 July the maximum of officials on the bench will be raised to five.

EHF Congress 2025

The meeting closed with an outlook and status quo of the preparations to the 17th Ordinary EHF Congress which will take place from 19-20 September in Andau, Austria. Motions to the EHF Congress have to be submitted to the EHF Office by 19 May, the deadline for registration of Congress participants as well as for proposals of candidates to the 2025 elections is 19 July 2025.