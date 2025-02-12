Humans of Beach Handball: Matthew Wollin

Wollin is part of the new generation of German beach handball players. Playing for German champions 12Monkeys Köln and the national team, he has come very far at only 21 years old. At a young age, it became clear that he could be a special player. However, being talented in another sport and not knowing about handball until the third grade at school meant that this is the story of a young man who could have chosen a different path.

Early childhood in Nigeria

Wollin is the son of a German father and a Nigerian mother. He was born in Nigeria and lived there until the age of eight.

“It was very nice. We had a big family. Dad worked there. Mum and I were mostly at home. I went to a German school and a German kindergarten. There were lots of Germans there to work, which meant I also had lots of German friends," he says.

After his father got job offers from back home, the family moved to Dötlingen, near Bremen, in the north of Germany.

“I think he was also thinking about me to a certain extent and perhaps about further education,” Wollin says, of his father.

Another reason for the move to his father’s home country was the family’s experience of dangerous situations in Nigeria.

“Drug trafficking, corrupt police officers, attempted kidnappings; it was all there. You think back and laugh about it now. But I don't think it was that funny for my dad and our family at the time,” Wollin explains.

Due to his father’s job, which required him to be in Germany for some periods, Wollin had already lived there for eight months and attended a kindergarten before making the permanent move a few years later. Due to this, he describes his transition to Germany as “no drastic change”.