Humans of Beach Handball: Matthew Wollin

Wollin was a footballer at first. Yet, in the third grade, a classmate invited him to handball training. Right away, he left a lasting impression on the coaches of his hometown club, TV Neerstedt. For about five years, Wollin played both football and handball and even had the chance to take part in a talent day at football club Werder Bremen. However, shortly after, the city's handball club came knocking on his door.
“I had my trial training at HC Bremen. That's when I decided to play handball. At the time, I enjoyed handball more. Additionally, I never wanted to leave my football team because we were such a unit. I enjoyed handball a lot more at that moment because I saw more options there,” he recalls. It was a decision he wouldn’t regret.
"I could finally do a pirouette. It just clicked"
Wollin’s coach at HC Bremen was none other than today’s head coach of the German men’s national beach handball team, Marten Franke.
“It’s a funny story. In pre-season, we had training indoors, strength training, and on the sand. In the beginning, I thought, why are we doing this? I couldn’t turn, basically couldn’t do anything,” Wollin says. “After a month and a half, playing a few beach handball tournaments and at the regional championships, I realised that everything was getting easier. I could finally do a pirouette. It just clicked. I kept getting positive feedback from Marten.”
That is when Wollin “suddenly started enjoying beach handball and just kept at it”.
His journey since then has been remarkable. As a 15-year-old, he was the top-scorer at the U17 EHF Beach Handball EURO; at 16, he played his first international match for the senior team. His first senior EHF Beach Handball EURO followed at 17 years old, and at the age of 21, he has already appeared in 52 matches for Germany.