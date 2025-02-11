Melsungen, Kiel draw in German derby; Bidasoa get comeback win

Unlike Montpellier Handball and SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the early matches on Tuesday, THW Kiel failed to extend their winning streak from the EHF European League Men group matches into the main round, as they split the points in an entertaining German derby against MT Melsungen in the highlight match.

Elsewhere, the Portuguese teams had mixed results. FC Porto claimed the biggest win of the day against Vojvodina, 29:20, but Sport Lisboa e Benfica lost against Bidasoa Irun by the smallest of margins, 28:27, in an Iberic clash after the 2022 champions had still led by four goals (18:14) early in the second half. FENIX Toulouse started the main round with a convincing seven-goal home victory against MOL Tatabanya KC, 35:28.