Melsungen, Kiel draw in German derby; Bidasoa get comeback win

EHF / Sergey Nikolaev
11 February 2025, 22:40

Unlike Montpellier Handball and SG Flensburg-Handewitt in the early matches on Tuesday, THW Kiel failed to extend their winning streak from the EHF European League Men group matches into the main round, as they split the points in an entertaining German derby against MT Melsungen in the highlight match.

Elsewhere, the Portuguese teams had mixed results. FC Porto claimed the biggest win of the day against Vojvodina, 29:20, but Sport Lisboa e Benfica lost against Bidasoa Irun by the smallest of margins, 28:27, in an Iberic clash after the 2022 champions had still led by four goals (18:14) early in the second half. FENIX Toulouse started the main round with a convincing seven-goal home victory against MOL Tatabanya KC, 35:28.

HIGHLIGHT MATCH

GROUP III

MT Melsungen (GER) vs THW Kiel (GER) 26:26 (14:13)

In the second all-German duel of the day, MT Melsungen were dominant for much of the first half, and spurred by Aaron Mensing and Dainis Kristopans, they pulled clear at 12:7 in the 23rd minute. However, when Tomas Mrkva replaced Andreas Wolff in goal, Kiel tried to hit back and ended the half with a strong 6:2 run, closing the gap to just one goal. After the restart, the pendulum swung for a while, as the rivals were tied at 18:18 in the 40th minute, but then Kiel enjoyed a 4:0 run to take a 22:18 lead. However, the home side kept fighting and cut the deficit to just one goal on several occasions before Erik Balenciaga drew level at 26:26 with just 21 seconds to play. Kiel's Emil Madsen missed his team's last shot with two seconds left, so the teams shared spoils and are still level in the table, now on five points.

20250211 ELM MR R1 Text 2

IN OTHER MATCHES:

Bidasoa Irun (ESP) vs Sport Lisboa e Benfica (POR) 28:27 (13:15)

FC Porto (POR) vs Vojvodina (SRB) 29:20 (14:9)

FENIX Toulouse (FRA) vs MOL Tatabanya KC (HUN) 35:28 (18:14)

photos main & in-text: Alibek Kaesler; gallery: as stated.

20250211 ELM MR R1 Main
