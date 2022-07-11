Hungary strike gold twice at the YAC 16 EURO

Hungary and Spain excel in both tournaments

While the two tournaments might have produced some balanced games, it is hard to overlook just how strong Hungary looked, both in the men’s and in the women’s tournaments, where they simply dominated their opponents, never dropping a set on their way to the gold medal.

It marks the improvement for Hungary, as a previous generation finished fifth in the women’s and ninth in the men’s tournament last time.

Spain have also proved their tradition and spirit is rarely matched throughout Europe, placing second in both tournaments, as they continue to provide conditions for improvement for their young players.

Hungary 🇭🇺 and Spain 🇪🇸 dominated the YAC 16 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2022 🔥💪



But one team went home with 2 gold medals 🤯🏆👏 pic.twitter.com/wjpbkGQT13 — Home of Handball (@HomeofHandball) July 11, 2022

YAC 16 Beach Handball EURO 2022

Men’s final standings:

Gold – Hungary

Silver – Spain

Bronze – Germany

4th – Croatia

Men’s All-star Team awards:

Fair Play Team – Portugal & France

Best goalkeeper – Romeo Alberto Perinan (ESP)

Best defender – Hugo Zanibellato (FRA)

Top scorer – Gabriel Da Costa Sequiera (POR), 108 points

MVP – Bulcsu Hovan (HUN)

Women’s final standings:

Gold – Hungary

Silver – Spain

Bronze – netherlands

4th – Ukraine

Women’s All-star Team awards:

Fair Play Team – Czech Republic

Best goalkeeper – Vivien Kasper (HUN)

Best defender – Britt Voorwald (NED)

Top scorer – Celia Garcia Sanchez (ESP), 118 points

MVP – Yelyzaveta Dikhtiar (UKR)