Alanya awaits exciting start to the Men's Beach Handball EURO 2025

GROUP A

Teams: Croatia, Poland, Denmark, Malta

Led by four-time European and world champions Croatia, group A promises to be a showcase of the very best that beach handball has on offer. The line-up for the group includes 2019 and 2021 champions Denmark and last year’s EHF Championship gold medallists Poland also in the mix, while unheralded Malta hope to spring a surprise.

Can Croatia get back on the throne after 10 years? Their European reign, which included four straight titles between 2009 and 2015, ended when they hosted the championships in Zagreb in 2017. They returned to the final in 2021, losing to Denmark, but finished only seventh in Nazaré two years ago — their worst EURO result since placing 12th back in 2002. Don’t think Croatia are on the decline, though, as they have since added another world title — in 2024 in China, where they defeated Denmark in the final.

Croatia’s struggles to add another European title are down to the immense density at the top level, of which Denmark are very much part. Always a stronghold of European beach handball, both on national team and club level, the Scandinavians have been to the semi-finals in each of the last three EURO events, lifting the trophy twice and earning bronze two years ago.

The semi-finals are a place where Poland finally want to be as well. They have had several quarter-final appearances at previous European championships but have not managed to improve from their best outing so far, when they came sixth in 2009. With a squad that has been rejuvenated in recent years, and with the confidence-boosting victory at the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2024, Poland hope that 2025 will be their year.

Malta were also part of the EHF Championship last year and now hope to gain experience at the highest level in what will be their first appearance at the EURO.