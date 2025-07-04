Alanya awaits exciting start to the Men's Beach Handball EURO 2025

Group D
Teams: Hungary, Norway, Ukraine, Italy
Four of the most experienced teams in EHF Beach Handball EURO history gather in group D, as all of them have competed in at least 12 of the 14 events so far (including 2025), and three of them have won medals in the past. This group will be no walk in the park for defending champions Hungary, who meet tough challengers Norway, Ukraine, and Italy in a hard-to-predict group.
Hungary climbed onto the throne for the first time in Nazaré two years ago, winning their fifth EURO medal in total — but first in gold. They had previously played and lost one final — in 2006, against Spain. Their incredible track record has seen them reach at least the quarter-finals of almost every EURO since 2006, with their ninth place in Varna in 2021 the only exception. Hungary are eager to go deep into the tournament again, and the future of the sport in the country looks very promising with their under-16 team landing the European title in Varna last year.
Norway have been among the top eight teams in the last eight European championships but have finished in the medal ranks only once – in 2019, when they lost the all-Scandinavian final against Denmark. Two years later, they ran into Croatia in the quarterfinals, and in 2023 their run ended in the same round following another defeat against Denmark.
There has never been an EURO without Ukraine, and 2025 is no exception. Ukraine lost in the quarter-finals two years ago against eventual champions Hungary, after coming a bit under the radar at the previous two EURO events, placing 12th in 2019 and 14th in 2021. But Ukraine have been among the strongest forces from the start, earning bronze in 2000 and 2015 and appearing in two more semi-finals in-between.
The only team in this group yet to win a medal are Italy, who have not been in the quarter-finals again since hosting the inaugural 2000 championship, where they placed fifth. But they finished ninth in Nazaré in 2023 and are eager to take the next step in Alanya this year.
