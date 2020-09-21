Impressive start to EHF Champions League 360-degree screen strategy

The drama and excitement seen following the start of the new EHF Champions League season has been boosted by impressive numbers of fans consuming content across the EHF’s and competing clubs’ digital and social media platforms.

As part of EHF Marketing’s 360-degree screen strategy – in cooperation with media and marketing partners DAZN Group and Infront – the EHF, clubs, TV broadcasters and partners will, over the course of the campaign, have access to over 5,000 specially created, high production video clips – including highlights and top goals and saves – to be able to post on their own channels.

And during the first week of competition across all EHF and club channels, these videos generated more than three million views and 15 million impressions, as 28 of the 32 teams competing in the competition shared the specially curated content.

Of those numbers, almost two million views came across the EHF Champions League social media platforms on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter, resulting in a total engagement 10.2 million.

Meanwhile on the newly relaunched EHFTV, viewing numbers were hugely encouraging for the opening week of the 2020/21 season.

Over 1.3 million page views were registered on EHFTV – with the number of new registrations increasing on a daily basis. Over 100,000 fans visited the page alone in the first week of top-flight competition.

The strategy’s starting point, naturally, begins with the action live. The first round of matches in the competition were broadcast live by 26 TV broadcasters to more than 31 European territories. The new appointment to view saw a positive number of impressions from TV broadcasters even at this early stage in the competition.

The new live production approach has meant fans have already been able to enjoy non-stop handball, with highlights and action shown during half-time.

Miguel Mateo, EHF Marketing Director of Media Operations, said: “Thanks to the cooperation with DAZN Group and Infront, and after a long period of planning and preparations, EHF Marketing is in the position to offer the handball fans a ‘360 degree screen strategy’ this season.

“The circle starts and finishes during the live matches, but the outcome resulting of the post-production work will bring the EHF Champions League to the next level.”

The EHF Champions League continues this week with the EHF Champions League Men on Wednesday and Thursday, before the weekend focuses once more on the DELO EHF Champions League.

Matches can be streamed live on EHFTV (subject to geographic restrictions) and covered comprehensively across the EHF Champions League social media channels: Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.