Johanna Bundsen: “Hunger and desire are our strengths”

The 31-year-old Bundsen brings in a lot of international experience at Sävehof: the two-time Olympian played almost 130 games for the Sweden and helped the team win bronze at the Women’s EHF EURO 2014.

Bundsen was Swedish champion with Sävehof nine times – including in her comeback season at the club in 2022/23. After a one-year absence, Sävehof are back in the EHF Champions League Women – and are now hosting the MOTW in round 2 against Brest Bretagne on Saturday 16 September at 16:00 CEST (live on EHFTV).

Both teams lost their season opener against a team from Hungary last week – Sävehof away at DVSC Schaeffler, Brest at home against Györi Audi ETO KC.

On the eve of the MOTW, Johanna Bundsen talks to eurohandball.com about her loyalty, the different approach of Sävehof compared to other top clubs, and being a professional handball player with a little daughter.

eurohandball.com: You have only played for two different clubs so far: Sävehof and København. What does loyalty mean to you?

Johanna Bundsen: My 10 years playing in Sävehof before moving to Copenhagen were very rewarding. Sävehof are a very familiar club, and I enjoyed myself very much. I felt that I was constantly developing and also had no stress to go abroad too soon. I like security, want life both on and off the court to be good, so that I can perform as well as possible as a handball player.

eurohandball.com: Was it obvious for you to return to Sävehof when you left Copenhagen?

Johanna Bundsen: It was not an obvious choice. Of course, I know what I am getting in Sävehof. All the facilities are very good, which is of course a plus.

eurohandball.com: Sävehof’s current squad is almost all-Swedish – how important is the club for Swedish handball, and of course for the identification with fans?

Johanna Bundsen: Sävehof have long been a club people know all over Europe. They have an incredibly nice youth activity and educate the young people well. I think it is important to take care of the youth players and give them an opportunity to take a place in the senior team. It would of course have been fun if you could get more foreign players to the Swedish league to take further steps. But it is important to find a good balance.

eurohandball.com: In this context, what does playing for the national team mean to you?

Johanna Bundsen: It is always an honour to play for the national team. I am incredibly proud and grateful every time I put on the national team jersey. I constantly strive to represent Sweden.