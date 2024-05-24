20240524

Juri Knorr hopes for another miracle with Löwen

24 May 2024, 19:15

When Rhein-Neckar Löwen won their first – and, so far, only – international trophy 11 years ago, Juri Knorr was only 13 years old. Back then a multi-sports talent who still had to choose between handball and football, Knorr now is one of the stars as Löwen aim for the EHF European League title at the EHF Finals Men 2024 in Hamburg this weekend (25/26 May).

Back in 2013, Juri Knorr played both hand- and football in Lübeck – and he was selected for German youth national teams in both sports.

That year, Rhein-Neckar Löwen won the inaugural EHF Cup Finals in Nantes, beating the hosts in the final. Now, they are back at the final event of Europe’s second-tier club competition, facing Füchse Berlin in the second semi-final of the EHF Finals Men 2024 on Saturday (live on EHFTV at 18:00 CEST).

In his career, Knorr has always gone the rather unusual way. At 16, he finally decided to stop playing football and to fully focus on handball. After Xavi Pascual had discovered his talent when Germany won the handball tournament of the 2017 EYOF, Knorr made it to the youth camp of Barcelona and even played six matches for the first team.

After one year, he returned to Germany, first playing for GWD Minden before moving to Löwen. For one season, he learnt at the side of legendary Swiss play maker Andy Schmid; since 2022, he is the boss in attack. And he became the first player born in the 2000s in the German men’s national team, then played his first Olympics at the age of 21 in Tokyo.

This weekend, Juri Knorr should play a leading role for Füchse, who see themselves as the underdogs of the EHF Finals – but hope for Knorr’s same magic moments as 13 months ago, when the playmaker steered his side past favourites SG Flensburg-Handewitt and SC Magdeburg to win the final tournament of the German cup competition. Knorr was awarded MVP of the tournament.

“Last year, we had lost the four games before that tournament, but it was OK: even if we had a bad run, we played a very good season. In general, we were better than this year,” says Knorr on the eve of Löwen’s semi-final against titleholders Füchse.

“But this season, we performed well only in the European League. Therefore, we are even more of an underdog than last year. We are playing against an absolute top team, we need another little handball miracle.”

Knorr is following in the footsteps of his father, Thomas, who was also a German international and who was the top scorer of the Men’s EHF EURO 1996 – the only German player so far to achieve that feat. Juri Knorr made the All-star Team of the EHF EURO 2024, and a year ago he was the best young player of the 2023 IHF World Championship, where he was Germany’s leading scorer. He also finished top of the scorer points list, which combines goals and assists – even ahead of Danish star Mathias Gidsel, a player he meets again when Löwen take on Füchse.

Everybody needs to improve, that’s what it ultimately takes. Some teams can perhaps compensate weaker performances of a single player a little better, we need every player.
Juri Knorr
Centre back, Rhein-Neckar Löwen

In the last weeks, Knorr has missed several matches due to injuries, but Löwen head coach Sebastian Hinze confirms that his centre back is 100 per cent fit and ready to rumble again. No wonder opponents Füchse are aware of him.

“Juri is their main player in attack, though Löwen played quite well without him in the last matches. We need to control him from the start until the end,” says Füchse captain Paul Drux, and youngster Nils Lichtlein adds: “He is the go-to-guy in the Löwen team in terms of goals and assists, we have to be prepared for him, as he is always dangerous.”

Knorr, though, thinks only the team spirit and not his individual performance will be important: “Everybody needs to improve, that’s what it ultimately takes. Some teams can perhaps compensate weaker performances of a single player a little better, we need every player.”

In the current EHF European League season, Knorr has scored 70 goals since the start of the group phase – the fourth-most among players competing at the EHF Finals.

Löwen won 13 of their 16 matches coming to Hamburg, but now face a team they have lost the last seven duels against across all competitions.

“We know that we are playing against a very, very good team. We need a good day, but it’s just a game. Maybe we are the luckier ones that day,” Knorr says.

Only winning the trophy at the EHF Finals would secure Knorr another European club season in 2024/25 – his last year in the Löwen jersey. Knorr has announced he plans to leave in the summer of 2025, with his new club yet to be confirmed.

photos © 2024 © 2024 Sasa Pahic Szabo / kolektiff; Max Krause

