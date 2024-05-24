Juri Knorr hopes for another miracle with Löwen

Back in 2013, Juri Knorr played both hand- and football in Lübeck – and he was selected for German youth national teams in both sports.

That year, Rhein-Neckar Löwen won the inaugural EHF Cup Finals in Nantes, beating the hosts in the final. Now, they are back at the final event of Europe’s second-tier club competition, facing Füchse Berlin in the second semi-final of the EHF Finals Men 2024 on Saturday (live on EHFTV at 18:00 CEST).

In his career, Knorr has always gone the rather unusual way. At 16, he finally decided to stop playing football and to fully focus on handball. After Xavi Pascual had discovered his talent when Germany won the handball tournament of the 2017 EYOF, Knorr made it to the youth camp of Barcelona and even played six matches for the first team.

After one year, he returned to Germany, first playing for GWD Minden before moving to Löwen. For one season, he learnt at the side of legendary Swiss play maker Andy Schmid; since 2022, he is the boss in attack. And he became the first player born in the 2000s in the German men’s national team, then played his first Olympics at the age of 21 in Tokyo.