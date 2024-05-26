Flash quotes: EHF Finals Men final day, 26 May

HAMBURG – Comments after the EHF Finals Men 2024 third-place match from Dinamo Bucuresti head coach Xavi Pascual (ESP) and right wing Andrii Akimenko (UKR); Rhein-Neckar Löwen head coach Sebastian Hinze (GER), centre back Juri Knorr (GER), and line player Jannick Kohlbacher (GER); and from EHF President Michael Wiederer on the EHF Finals 2024 in general.

Michael Wiederer – president, European Handball Federation

On Hamburg as first-time host venue of the EHF Finals Men:

"You can't expect more from a premiere. There was a great atmosphere in the arena, there were top games, even if the results in the semi-finals were clear, the sporting quality was good, so we are very satisfied. It was the first time in a new arena without a local organiser, which my colleagues organised very well because the image that was given here is very positive."

On the spectators in the Barclays Arena:

"As far as the audience response is concerned, I look back at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne: We also started from 0 to 100 in a large hall, and in the first year it was an incredible fight to get the spectators into the arena. Today it is completely different, the tournament has been accepted. Not only fans of the participating teams, but it is a very international event."

On the potential future of the EHF Finals Men in Hamburg:

"We assume that we will also be in Hamburg next year for the EHF Finals; discussions with all partners are already underway. We are moving forward cautiously. Our goal is to stay for the long term. We learned in Cologne and Budapest that the quality of events increases when they are developed with permanent partners. In Hamburg, the cooperation, also with the city of Hamburg, is now being intensified. We are learning with the project, but for the first time, it is more than good."

3/4 placement match DINAMO BUCURESTI vs RHEIN-NECKAR LÖWEN

Xavi Pascual (ESP) – head coach, Dinamo Bucuresti

On his team's performance:

"I am proud of my team. So many things happened in this game, it was incredible. Every time when we were down, our team came back, in the first half, in the second half in the end. We had some injuries, we needed to change some players, we fought, we wanted to win, Löwen had the better rhythm."

Andrii Akimenko (UKR) – right wing, Dinamo Bucuresti

On losing the third-place match:

"We are so sad, we were so close to win against a big team such as Rhein-Neckar Löwen. We fought until the end, we came back several times, but we did not manage to turn this match around. We wanted to win, both teams could have won, Löwen were a bit better than us in the end. If we could level the result in the last minutes, it would have been very hard to win for them, but we did not do so. In general, we can be happy on what we have showed today."

On the Romanian fans in the Barclays Arena:

"It was a great experience to play here, our fans are amazing, I appreciate they are coming to all our matches. They support us constantly, whether we are up or down. I am happy to count on them."

Sebastian Hinze (GER) – head coach Rhein-Neckar Löwen

On winning the match for third place:

"I am really happy with this victory. We showed a very good game in attack in the first half and until the last five, six minutes. Then, we were under stress, missed some easy shots, but we were happy to take the win. I am proud that my team finished the international season with this win. It was a good final for us, though of course we would have liked to play the final."

Juri Knorr (GER) – centre back, Rhein-Neckar Löwen

On finishing third:

"It was a happy end of course to finish the season like this. We are happy to win, it was a huge achievement for us after this season."

Jannik Kohlbacher (GER) – line player, Rhein-Neckar Löwen

On beating Dinamo Bucuresti for the third place:

"We deserved to win today. We stood in our own way in some situations and helped Bucharest to come back into the match, mainly in the last 10 minutes, when we missed the chance for an earlier decision. We played quite dominant until minute 50, then it were our mistakes which made the result get closer. But I am happy that we finished this competition victorious. In total, we won 14 of 18 matches in the European League this season. Unfortunately, we did not make it to the final after this tough defeat against Berlin, but now we are happy to finish with the third rank."

