Karol Bielecki: Andy Wolff is the key against Magdeburg

In 2023, the two teams met in what was a thrilling final, which Magdeburg won after overtime. A few months later, both sides clashed again in the semi-final of the IHF Super Globe in Saudi Arabia, and again SCM were the winners – grabbing their third consecutive title as unofficial club world champions. Now, the MOTW will be the first-ever meeting between the two on the home court of either side, followed by the reverse fixture one week later in Magdeburg.

Karol Bielecki never faced Magdeburg with Kielce or Kielce with Magdeburg in an official match. At the age of 17, the tall left back transferred to Kielce. In 2004 – after his star rose at the EHF EURO in Slovenia – he made his first step abroad and signed for SC Magdeburg, where “a little Polish colony” was settling, including Grzegorz Tkaczyk (since 2002), Bartosz Jurecki (from 2006) and coach Bogdan Wenta, who arrived in 2006.

Back in 2007, Bielecki and his SCM teammates lifted their first international trophy together, winning the EHF Cup against BM Aragon from Spain.

“I had a great time in Germany, but I do not have that much contact to the club at Magdeburg anymore, it is 20 years ago, when I arrived there. But of course, I still have a close contact to those Polish guys, with whom I played at Magdeburg,” says Karol Bielecki.

Together with Tkaczyk, he left SCM after winning the EHF Cup and joined Rhein-Neckar Löwen. With the German lions he made his first appearance at the EHF FINAL4 in 2011, but lost the semi-final narrowly against Barcelona. In 2012, and after scoring more than 1,000 Bundesliga goals for SCM and Löwen, he returned to Kielce – and re-joined his coach Bogdan Wenta, under whom he won the silver medal at the 2007 World Championship and bronze at the 2009 World Championship.

Together with Polish stars such as Slawomir Szmal, Tkaczyk and Krisztof Lijewski, a top team was formed – which had their greatest success in Cologne, winning a crazy EHF Champions League final against Veszprém after a penalty shoot-out in 2016. Kielce – already coached by Talant Dujshebaev – were down by eight goals in the middle of the second half and took the trophy.

“Looking back on my career, this was definitely the biggest moment, the match with the biggest memories,” says Bielecki.