Karol Bielecki: Andy Wolff is the key against Magdeburg

In 2018, the top scorer of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games retired from handball, and now, at the age of 41 is the owner of a company in Kielce and a lecturer for employee motivation. But still, he is at almost every match of his former club Kielce, saying: “My son loves to watch handball matches, so we go there.”
Next Wednesday, he will see his former club at Hala Legionow.
“SC Magdeburg is currently the best club in Europe, they have built a great team with no weaknesses, composed of brilliant top stars,” he praises the defending EHF Champions League champions.
“Facing Magdeburg is an extremely tough task for Kielce, but also it is a huge motivation. They know if they make it to Cologne, everything can happen there, as proved so many times,” says Bielecki. Already in 2022, Kielce were finalists, but then were defeated by Barcelona after a penalty shoot-out.
For Bielecki, Kielce’s key player is German goalkeeper Andreas Wolff.
“When Andy has a good day, he can decide a match on his own, and if he has two good days, Kielce will make it to Cologne. In modern handball, teams rely that much on the goalkeeper performance, and Andy is the best," he thinks.
On the other side, there is no one extraordinary star in Bielecki’s opinion.
“Magdeburg’s key is the team, all players are dangerous. At Kielce, Alex Dujshebaev is the pivotal point in attack, at Magdeburg, simply all players can play the main role. Coach Bennet Wiegert has created a great team with an extraordinary playing system.”
But still, Bielecki believes that Kielce can make it to Cologne. One reason is Talant Dujshebaev.
“He is such a great coach with big knowledge and experience. He always knows what to do.”
On the other hand, Bielecki hopes for great support from the fans in Kielce – and expects a close result.
“When Kielce win, it is perfect, even a defeat by one goal does not mean you are out already. Everything will be decided in Magdeburg in the reverse fixture," he says.
For the former shooter, one experience underlines this fact.
“In 2014, we played the World Championship play-offs against Germany. In the first leg at home, we won only by 25:24, and many experts said that was it. But then – in Magdeburg – we won again, this time 29:28 and booked the ticket to Qatar. So never give up your hopes after a first leg. If Kielce win at home by one goal like we did in 2014, everything is possible.”