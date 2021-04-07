Kiel score identical victory over Szeged
33:28 was the result in the first leg at Szeged last Wednesday and it was the same again on home court, albeit in a somewhat different manner.
THW Kiel used last week’s convincing win to take their foot off the gas in the second leg against MOL-Pick Szeged while ensuring they reached the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League for the 21st time.
The four-time champions must wait until Thursday to see if PSG will complete the job against Celje and set up a mouth-watering quarter-final contest.
PLAY-OFFS, LEG 2
THW Kiel (GER) vs MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) 33:28 (18:15)
First leg: 33:28. Aggregate result: 66:56 to Kiel
- for the fourth time in six years - 2015 (quarter-finals), 2016 and 2018 (Last 16) - Kiel eliminated Szeged in the knockout stages
- 5:4 was Szeged’s last lead before Kiel turned the tide and never looked back
- Sander Sagosen (7) and Niklas Ekberg (5) were outstanding in the first half, scoring 12 of Kiel’s 18 goals
- former THW players Joan Canellas and Marko Vujin scored two goals each for Szeged
- Bogdan Radivojevic, who beat Kiel in 2014 as a Flensburg player in the EHF Champions League final, was Szeged’s top scorer with seven goals.
THW Kiel build on stellar record
Playing in their 23rd EHF Champions League season, THW Kiel now have managed to make it to the quarter-finals for the 21st time.
Only two matches separate them from their eighth participation at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, where they won the title in 2010, 2012 and 2020. Kiel have lost at the quarter-final stage on seven occasions and progressed further 13 times.
We are really happy to go through. The play-offs were two good games against a really good opponent. Now we are one step further and we are really looking forward to our next task which could be Paris.
Today we had total control of the game and we played the 7vs6 very well. And I’m really happy to be back on court after 14 days of quarantine!