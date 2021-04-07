Kiel score identical victory over Szeged 

33:28 was the result in the first leg at Szeged last Wednesday and it was the same again on home court, albeit in a somewhat different manner.

THW Kiel used last week’s convincing win to take their foot off the gas in the second leg against MOL-Pick Szeged while ensuring they reached the quarter-finals of the EHF Champions League for the 21st time.

The four-time champions must wait until Thursday to see if PSG will complete the job against Celje and set up a mouth-watering quarter-final contest.

PLAY-OFFS, LEG 2

THW Kiel (GER) vs MOL-Pick Szeged (HUN) 33:28 (18:15)

First leg: 33:28. Aggregate result: 66:56 to Kiel

for the fourth time in six years - 2015 (quarter-finals), 2016 and 2018 (Last 16) - Kiel eliminated Szeged in the knockout stages

5:4 was Szeged’s last lead before Kiel turned the tide and never looked back

Sander Sagosen (7) and Niklas Ekberg (5) were outstanding in the first half, scoring 12 of Kiel’s 18 goals

former THW players Joan Canellas and Marko Vujin scored two goals each for Szeged

Bogdan Radivojevic, who beat Kiel in 2014 as a Flensburg player in the EHF Champions League final, was Szeged’s top scorer with seven goals.

THW Kiel build on stellar record

Playing in their 23rd EHF Champions League season, THW Kiel now have managed to make it to the quarter-finals for the 21st time.

Only two matches separate them from their eighth participation at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne, where they won the title in 2010, 2012 and 2020. Kiel have lost at the quarter-final stage on seven occasions and progressed further 13 times.