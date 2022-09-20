Kielce out for final revenge in MOTW
The second MOTW of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is a rematch of last season’s final as Barça host Kielce in group B.
In group A, the four leaders will try to add another victory to their tally, all playing against teams that have lost their first game of the season. While Magdeburg and GOG look like legitimate favourites, for Plock and Veszprém, things will be more complicated. The Polish side faces a tough trip to Paris while Veszprém will play in a boiling atmosphere in Porto.
The remaining games of group B will see two losers of the first round clash in a crucial duel: Nantes and Szeged, while Aalborg are the favourites in the Scandinavian duel in Elverum, the 100th match at this level for the Danish side.
GROUP A
FC Porto (POR) vs Telekom Veszprém (HUN)
Wednesday 21 September, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- last week, in the first round, both teams enjoyed completely different results: while Veszprém took their first points at home against Paris (36:34), Porto came back empty-handed from Plock (23:27)
- Rasmus Lauge Schmidt was particularly important for Veszprém as he scored 11 and was elected the MVP of round 1
- the two sides played four times against each other in the competition. Veszprém won three of them while Porto managed to snatch a point in Hungary last season (28:28)
- last weekend, Porto drew in the Portuguese league against Aguas Santas (27:27) while Veszprém had no game on their schedule
Even though we know that Porto are not in a good shape now, we expect a hard match there as always. They play with a lot of discipline, especially in 7 against 6. I think there will probably be a full hall. It will be tough match but if we play the same defence and the same fastbreak game as we did against PSG, this should be our chance to take two points.
Paris Saint-Germain HB (FRA) vs Orlen Wisla Plock (POL)
Wednesday 21 September, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- in round 1, Plock celebrated their Champions League comeback with a home win against Porto (27:23)
- on the other hand, Paris lost in Veszprém (34:36), their third straight loss against the Hungarian side
- the two teams have not played against each other in the competition since the 2016/17 season. Paris took the four contests, all played in the competition’s group phase
- both Paris and Plock took the points in their domestic games last weekend. Paris defeated Sélestat in the French Starligue (36:23) while Plock came back victorious from their trip in Tarnow (35:23)
GOG (DEN) vs CS Dinamo Bucuresti (ROU)
Thursday 22 September, 18:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- GOG are the current temporary leaders of group A, thanks to their 31:27 win in Zagreb in the first round
- Dinamo, on the contrary, suffered a two-goal defeat against Magdeburg (28:30) last week
- GOG and Dinamo Bucuresti played against each other twice already, both in the Champions League. During the group phase in the 2019/20 season, the Romanian side took the points both times
- GOG won in the Danish league on Sunday against Sonderjyske (39:32) while Dinamo had no game on their weekend schedule
SC Magdeburg (GER) vs HC PPD Zagreb (CRO)
Thursday 22 September, 20:45 CET, live on EHFTV
- for their comeback in the Champions League after a seventeen-year absence, Magdeburg celebrated in style with a win in Bucarest (30:28)
- Zagreb were not as successful, as the Croatian side could not take a point at home against GOG (27:31)
- while these two teams are historic names in the Champions League, they never played against each other in the competition
- Magdeburg won Champions League once, in 2002, while Zagreb played the final four times but never managed to lift the trophy
- last weekend, Magdeburg won their fourth straight game in the Bundesliga against Göppingen (31:26) while Zagreb defeated Sesvete in the Croatian league (33:27)
GROUP B
Elverum Handball (NOR) vs Aalborg Håndbold (DEN)
Wednesday 21 September 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- Elverum had started their season with a 36:26 defeat at Kiel, while Aalborg won 36:32 against Celje, thanks to ten goals from new arrival Mikkel Hansen
- Aalborg won all four previous Champions League matches against Elverum since 2019
- the Scandinavian duel is the 100th EHF Champions League match for Aalborg
- the Danish side has two Norwegian internationals in their squad: Sebastian Barthold and Kristian Bjørnsen
- Aalborg won their fourth straight match in the Danish league, 34:28 at Skjern, Elverum did not have a domestic match last weekend
Elverum is a good team that keeps surprising. They have a good home crowd and I look forward to being back once again. They still have not beaten us and I want to keep it that way.
RK Celje Pivovarna Laško (SLO) vs THW Kiel (GER)
Wednesday 21 September 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- while Celje lost their first match at Aalborg despite a great fight, Kiel took an easy 36:26 victory against Elverum in round 1
- Kiel won the trophy four times (2007, 2010, 2012, 2020), Celje once (2005) - in terms of CL participation, the hosts are ahead by 27:25
- Celje only won one of ten CL matches against Kiel, funny enough in the 2017 away match, Kiel have only dropped one point in their five trips to Celje
- THW’s Slovenian playmaker Miha Zarabec played for Celje until 2017
- Kiel are only seven goals shy of their 10,000th EHF Champions League goal
- in the German league, Kiel kept their clean record with the 34:18 away win at Minden, while Celje won their second match in the Slovenian league 34:27 against Ormoz
HBC Nantes (FRA) vs Pick Szeged (HUN)
Thursday 22 September 18:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both sides lost their openers - each against a 2022 CL finalist: Nantes were second best in a goal fest at Kielce (33:40), and Szeged lost at home against Barça (28:35) after leading 15:14 at half-time
- Nantes won four of six previous duels against Szeged, including all three home matches
- Jorge Maqueda, who moved from Veszprém to Nantes before the current season, played for Szeged from 2018 until 2020
- in 2021, Nantes eliminated Szeged’s rival Veszprém in the quarter-finals to clinch their berth for their second participation at the EHF FINAL4
- in the French league, Nantes had a perfect dress rehearsal by a 30:29 away win at Montpellier in a rematch of the 2018 final in Cologne, while Szeged beat Balatonfüred 37:28
MOTW: Barça (ESP) vs Lomza Industria Kielce (POL)
Thursday 22 September 20:45 CEST, live on EHFTV
- both sides started the European season with a victory: Barça won 35:28 at Szeged, while Kielce beat Nantes 40:33
- in the 2021/22 group phase, Kielce were the first team to beat Barça twice in a season for more than a decade, but then lost the EHF Champions League final 37:35 after a penalty shootout
- both coaches combine for 12 CL trophies: Ortega won six as a player and one as a coach with Barça, Talant Dujshebaev won the trophy once as player with Santander, three as a coach of Ciudad Real and most recently with Kielce
- Kielce’s coach Talant Dujshebaev played his last CL match as a player against Barça in the 2004/05 final, which he lost with Ciudad Real
- Kielce top the Polish league with a clear record after the 43:26 at Kalisz, Barça beat Huesca 35:30 to remain on top of the Spanish league