Kielce out for final revenge in MOTW

The second MOTW of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League is a rematch of last season’s final as Barça host Kielce in group B.

In group A, the four leaders will try to add another victory to their tally, all playing against teams that have lost their first game of the season. While Magdeburg and GOG look like legitimate favourites, for Plock and Veszprém, things will be more complicated. The Polish side faces a tough trip to Paris while Veszprém will play in a boiling atmosphere in Porto.

The remaining games of group B will see two losers of the first round clash in a crucial duel: Nantes and Szeged, while Aalborg are the favourites in the Scandinavian duel in Elverum, the 100th match at this level for the Danish side.