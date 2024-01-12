20240112

Germany to educate 1,000 grassroot coaches with EHF Master Plan project

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
12 January 2024, 14:30

Germany is taking advantage of support offered by the EHF’s Master Plan to develop a project that will help grow grassroots handball in the country by educating 1,000 coaches.

The federation is the latest to sign up to the Master Plan, which provides support for projects that will develop the sport.

A new grassroots coaches' licence is the focus of Germany’s project, following the EHF’s Master Plan goals on grassroots growth and strengthening the network.

The German Handball Federation (DHB) has developed a project through which 1,000 grassroots coaches will be educated on age-appropriate training and development during the Men’s EHF EURO 2024. Mannheim, Munich, Berlin, Hamburg and Cologne, playing venues for the 16th Men’s EHF EURO, will each see 200 coaches attending the grassroots courses, compatible with the EHF RINCK Convention Foundation requirements on kindergarten and mini handball.

The course was developed last year in collaboration with regional handball associations, and after the project's launch in January, it will be offered at a regional level nationwide. The DHB said it wanted to support clubs sustainably and bring about positive change down to the grassroots level.

The course focuses primarily on training children aged from around six years old ('minis') up to 12 years old ('D-Jugend'). It covers a wide range of handball basics and the focus is on conveying these basics in a playful way as well as educating coaches on the pedagogical and didactic requirements for a young coach in children's handball. With the training, the new trainers achieve a preliminary qualification, which can then be credited towards possible C-licence training.

The training includes a total of 40 learning units, which are divided into four face-to-face days and two additional online courses. The attendance days will be held simultaneously with the European championship preliminary round from January 11th to 14th in Mannheim, Berlin and Munich. In Hamburg and Cologne, the training days will begin with the start of the main round on January 18th. All participants will be invited to an EHF EURO game.

A key goal of the project is to find and promote future handball stars.

20240112 Grassroots Coaching 7 UH

Michael Wiederer, EHF President, said: "The new grassroots coaches' licence is the latest addition to our EHF Master Plan project and goes perfectly in line with all the efforts done to develop grassroots handball. It is another step forward in strengthening the handball network and growing the sport. The German Handball Federation has found a way how to benefit long-term from the biggest handball event ever and we are thrilled to have such a partner, among others, also in the Master Plan project."

DHB board member Martin Goepfert said: "We all know the importance of the quality of trainers in sport. “Especially for personal development in the youth sector. If, with the new training and the 1,000 children's handball coaches project, we contribute to ensuring that there are more handball clubs with appropriately trained coaches in the future, an important milestone will have been achieved. We then managed to use the home European championship platform sustainably for our clubs.”

The federation and the EHF formally signed the project plan on 10 January on the fringes of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 opening match in Dusseldorf, by European Handball Federation President Michael Wiederer and German Handball Federation President Andreas Michelmann.

Germany follows in the recent footsteps of Luxembourg, Italy and Switzerland, who signed projects at the 16th Ordinary EHF Congress in September 2023.

Photos © Uros Hocevar & Jure Erzen / kolektiff

20240112 Grassroots Coaching 6 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
20240112 Grassroots Coaching 4 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
20240112 Grassroots Coaching 3 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
20240112 Grassroots Coaching 2 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
20240112 Grassroots Coaching 1 JE
Jure Erzen / kolektiff
Jozo Cabraja Kolektiff
20240111 Gps BC Preview
