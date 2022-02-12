Late surge lifts Metz to a seven-goal win
A few hours after losing second place in group B of the DELO EHF Champions League to Vipers Kristiansand, Metz Handball reclaimed the position following a 38:31 win against Odense Håndbold.
GROUP B
Metz Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 38:31 (19:17)
- in a high-scoring first half, both teams' goalkeepers did not make much impact, combining for a total of just three saves
- Metz were in control from the opening minutes but could not pull clear by more than three goals before the break
- Odense took their first lead in the game in the 35th minute, 21:20, but the French team had the upper hand in the last quarter of the match
- Melanie Halter, who replaced Ivana Kapitanovic in Metz's goal, boasted a 45 per cent save rate, as her team conceded just three goals in the last 15 minutes
- Camila Micijevic scored 10 goals for Metz, while Lois Abbingh netted seven times for Odense
Metz's top-two fate in their own hands
With one group match to go, Metz have 19 points, one more than third-placed Vipers Kristiansand, so the French side are in control of their destiny.
In round 14, both contenders for second place and a direct quarter-final spot will face tough challenges: Metz are set to play at CSKA, and Vipers will host the unstoppable Györi Audi ETO KC.
But as the French team hold the head-to-head advantage over their Norwegian rivals, even a draw will secure a quarter-final berth for Emmanuel Mayonnade's team.