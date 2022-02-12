Late surge lifts Metz to a seven-goal win

A few hours after losing second place in group B of the DELO EHF Champions League to Vipers Kristiansand, Metz Handball reclaimed the position following a 38:31 win against Odense Håndbold.

GROUP B

Metz Handball (FRA) vs Odense Håndbold (DEN) 38:31 (19:17)

in a high-scoring first half, both teams' goalkeepers did not make much impact, combining for a total of just three saves

Metz were in control from the opening minutes but could not pull clear by more than three goals before the break

Odense took their first lead in the game in the 35th minute, 21:20, but the French team had the upper hand in the last quarter of the match

Melanie Halter, who replaced Ivana Kapitanovic in Metz's goal, boasted a 45 per cent save rate, as her team conceded just three goals in the last 15 minutes

Camila Micijevic scored 10 goals for Metz, while Lois Abbingh netted seven times for Odense

WATCH: Laura Kanor's goal 5 minutes from time sent @MetzHandball on a 6:2 run to secure victory in front of a delighted home crowd! #deloehfcl #moregoals pic.twitter.com/2eJ79dd5sn — EHF Champions League (@ehfcl) February 12, 2022

Metz's top-two fate in their own hands

With one group match to go, Metz have 19 points, one more than third-placed Vipers Kristiansand, so the French side are in control of their destiny.

In round 14, both contenders for second place and a direct quarter-final spot will face tough challenges: Metz are set to play at CSKA, and Vipers will host the unstoppable Györi Audi ETO KC.

But as the French team hold the head-to-head advantage over their Norwegian rivals, even a draw will secure a quarter-final berth for Emmanuel Mayonnade's team.