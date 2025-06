12:20

Jó napot! Hello again from Budapest and welcome one more time to the live blog covering the EHF FINAL4 Women 2025 at MVM Dome.

We are going to crown the EHF Champions League 2024/25 winners tonight, when Györ and Odense go head-to-head for the title in a promising final at 18:00 CEST. Before that, Esbjerg and Metz are up against each other in the third-place match at 15:00 CEST.

Follow us on the live blog for updates throughout the day, and get ready for the games with this preview from EHF journalist Danijela Vekić: