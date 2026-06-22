Line-up for next season's EHF Champions League confirmed

Line-up for next season's EHF Champions League confirmed

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European Handball Federation
22 June 2026, 10:00

With its vote, the EHF EXEC confirmed the evaluation group's proposal for the EHF Champions League season 2026/27 upgrade requests.

Six out of seven requests were granted in the EHF Champions League Women, with 16 teams in total playing in the competition next season, while on the men’s side, 13 out of 16 upgrade requests were confirmed.

The EHF Champions League Men will expand from 16 to 24 teams as of season 2026/27, consisting of six groups of four teams for the group phase.

The playing system for the women’s competition remains unchanged, with two groups of eight teams for the group phase.

The combined group phase draw for the 2026/27 season will take place on Friday, 26 June at 11:00 CEST in the European Handball House in Vienna (live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel).

The competition will resume on 5 and 6 September for women and 9 and 10 September for men. 
 
EHF Champions League Women season 2026/27
 
Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHFCL:
CRO – HC Podravka 
DEN – Team Esbjerg 
FRA – Brest Bretagne Handball 
FRA – Metz Handball 
GER – HSG Blomberg-Lippe
HUN – Györi Audi ETO KC 
MNE – OTP Group Budućnost 
NOR – Storhamar Håndball Elite 
ROU – Gloria Bistrita 
SLO – RK Krim OTP Group Mercator 
 
Confirmed upgrades:
DEN – Odense Håndbold 
DEN – Nykøbing Falster Håndbold 
GER – BV Borussia Dortmund 
HUN – FTC 
NOR – Sola Handballklubb 
ROU – CSM Bucuresti
 
Not confirmed:
NOR – Molde Elite
 
EHF Champions League Men season 2026/27
 
Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHFCL: 
CRO – HC Zagreb
DEN – Aalborg Håndbold
ESP – Barça
FRA – Paris Saint-Germain
GER – SC Magdeburg
HUN – One Veszprém HC
NOR – Kolstad Handball
POL – Industria Kielce
POR – Sporting Clube de Portugal
ROU – CS Dinamo Bucuresti
 
EHF European League Men 2025/26 winners: 
GER – MT Melsungen
 
Confirmed upgrades: 
DEN – SAH Aarhus
DEN – GOG
FRA – HBC Nantes
FRA – Montpellier Handball
GER – Füchse Berlin
HUN – OTP Bank – PICK Szeged
MKD – HC Vardar 1961
POL – Orlen Wisla Plock
POR – FC Porto
SLO – RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
SRB – RK Partizan AdmiralBet
SUI – HC Kriens-Luzern
SWE – IFK Kristianstad
 
Not confirmed:
HUN – MOL Tatabánya KC
ISL – Valur
NOR – Elverum Håndball

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