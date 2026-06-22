Line-up for next season's EHF Champions League confirmed
With its vote, the EHF EXEC confirmed the evaluation group's proposal for the EHF Champions League season 2026/27 upgrade requests.
Six out of seven requests were granted in the EHF Champions League Women, with 16 teams in total playing in the competition next season, while on the men’s side, 13 out of 16 upgrade requests were confirmed.
The EHF Champions League Men will expand from 16 to 24 teams as of season 2026/27, consisting of six groups of four teams for the group phase.
The playing system for the women’s competition remains unchanged, with two groups of eight teams for the group phase.
The combined group phase draw for the 2026/27 season will take place on Friday, 26 June at 11:00 CEST in the European Handball House in Vienna (live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel).
The competition will resume on 5 and 6 September for women and 9 and 10 September for men.
EHF Champions League Women season 2026/27
Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHFCL:
CRO – HC Podravka
DEN – Team Esbjerg
FRA – Brest Bretagne Handball
FRA – Metz Handball
GER – HSG Blomberg-Lippe
HUN – Györi Audi ETO KC
MNE – OTP Group Budućnost
NOR – Storhamar Håndball Elite
ROU – Gloria Bistrita
SLO – RK Krim OTP Group Mercator
Confirmed upgrades:
DEN – Odense Håndbold
DEN – Nykøbing Falster Håndbold
GER – BV Borussia Dortmund
HUN – FTC
NOR – Sola Handballklubb
ROU – CSM Bucuresti
Not confirmed:
NOR – Molde Elite
EHF Champions League Men season 2026/27
Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHFCL:
CRO – HC Zagreb
DEN – Aalborg Håndbold
ESP – Barça
FRA – Paris Saint-Germain
GER – SC Magdeburg
HUN – One Veszprém HC
NOR – Kolstad Handball
POL – Industria Kielce
POR – Sporting Clube de Portugal
ROU – CS Dinamo Bucuresti
EHF European League Men 2025/26 winners:
GER – MT Melsungen
Confirmed upgrades:
DEN – SAH Aarhus
DEN – GOG
FRA – HBC Nantes
FRA – Montpellier Handball
GER – Füchse Berlin
HUN – OTP Bank – PICK Szeged
MKD – HC Vardar 1961
POL – Orlen Wisla Plock
POR – FC Porto
SLO – RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko
SRB – RK Partizan AdmiralBet
SUI – HC Kriens-Luzern
SWE – IFK Kristianstad
Not confirmed:
HUN – MOL Tatabánya KC
ISL – Valur
NOR – Elverum Håndball