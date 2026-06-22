Line-up for next season's EHF Champions League confirmed

With its vote, the EHF EXEC confirmed the evaluation group's proposal for the EHF Champions League season 2026/27 upgrade requests.

Six out of seven requests were granted in the EHF Champions League Women, with 16 teams in total playing in the competition next season, while on the men’s side, 13 out of 16 upgrade requests were confirmed.

The EHF Champions League Men will expand from 16 to 24 teams as of season 2026/27, consisting of six groups of four teams for the group phase.

The playing system for the women’s competition remains unchanged, with two groups of eight teams for the group phase.

The combined group phase draw for the 2026/27 season will take place on Friday, 26 June at 11:00 CEST in the European Handball House in Vienna (live on the Home of Handball YouTube channel).

The competition will resume on 5 and 6 September for women and 9 and 10 September for men.



EHF Champions League Women season 2026/27



Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHFCL:

CRO – HC Podravka

DEN – Team Esbjerg

FRA – Brest Bretagne Handball

FRA – Metz Handball

GER – HSG Blomberg-Lippe

HUN – Györi Audi ETO KC

MNE – OTP Group Budućnost

NOR – Storhamar Håndball Elite

ROU – Gloria Bistrita

SLO – RK Krim OTP Group Mercator



Confirmed upgrades:

DEN – Odense Håndbold

DEN – Nykøbing Falster Håndbold

GER – BV Borussia Dortmund

HUN – FTC

NOR – Sola Handballklubb

ROU – CSM Bucuresti



Not confirmed:

NOR – Molde Elite



EHF Champions League Men season 2026/27



Teams from countries with a fixed place in the EHFCL:

CRO – HC Zagreb

DEN – Aalborg Håndbold

ESP – Barça

FRA – Paris Saint-Germain

GER – SC Magdeburg

HUN – One Veszprém HC

NOR – Kolstad Handball

POL – Industria Kielce

POR – Sporting Clube de Portugal

ROU – CS Dinamo Bucuresti



EHF European League Men 2025/26 winners:

GER – MT Melsungen



Confirmed upgrades:

DEN – SAH Aarhus

DEN – GOG

FRA – HBC Nantes

FRA – Montpellier Handball

GER – Füchse Berlin

HUN – OTP Bank – PICK Szeged

MKD – HC Vardar 1961

POL – Orlen Wisla Plock

POR – FC Porto

SLO – RK Celje Pivovarna Lasko

SRB – RK Partizan AdmiralBet

SUI – HC Kriens-Luzern

SWE – IFK Kristianstad



Not confirmed:

HUN – MOL Tatabánya KC

ISL – Valur

NOR – Elverum Håndball