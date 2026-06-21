ebt Finals 2026 All-star Teams revealed

ebt Finals 2026 All-star Teams revealed

21 June 2026, 19:00

Six standout players from the ebt Finals 2026 have been voted into the tournament's All-star Team. The MVP, goalkeeper and defender from both men's and women's competitions are joined by the top scorer and the fairest teams to make up this year's edition of the All-star Team.

Exciting four-day action on sandy courts of Trapani came to a conclusion on Sunday, followed by the All-star Teams of the tournament being announced. Fans were invited to vote online for their favourite players, and more than 2500 votes were collected.

All-star Team: women's competition

MVP: Renáta Csiki (OVB Beach Girls BHC)
Goalkeeper: Dalma Mátéfi (Red Velvet BHC Budapest)
Defender: Catarina Oliveira (GRD Leça - Love Tiles)
Top scorer: Cayetana Martin Lopez (Fundación Fomento y Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga)
Fair play: AZS AWF Warszawa (POL)

All-star Team: men's competition

MVP: Domagoj Kulis (BHC Zagreb)
Goalkeeper: Max Dahlén (Göteborg Beach Handball Club)
Defender: Thiago de Oliveira (Fundación Fomento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga)
Top scorer: Victor Paldanius (Göteborg Beach Handball Club)
Fair play: BHC Harena (CRO)

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