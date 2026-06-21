ebt Finals 2026 All-star Teams revealed

Exciting four-day action on sandy courts of Trapani came to a conclusion on Sunday, followed by the All-star Teams of the tournament being announced. Fans were invited to vote online for their favourite players, and more than 2500 votes were collected.
All-star Team: women's competition
MVP: Renáta Csiki (OVB Beach Girls BHC)
Goalkeeper: Dalma Mátéfi (Red Velvet BHC Budapest)
Defender: Catarina Oliveira (GRD Leça - Love Tiles)
Top scorer: Cayetana Martin Lopez (Fundación Fomento y Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga)
Fair play: AZS AWF Warszawa (POL)
All-star Team: men's competition
MVP: Domagoj Kulis (BHC Zagreb)
Goalkeeper: Max Dahlén (Göteborg Beach Handball Club)
Defender: Thiago de Oliveira (Fundación Fomento Deporte CBMP Ciudad de Málaga)
Top scorer: Victor Paldanius (Göteborg Beach Handball Club)
Fair play: BHC Harena (CRO)