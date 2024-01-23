EURO24M

Main round concludes, one semi-final spot still up for grabs

23 January 2024, 11:00

With France already sealing their semi-finals ticket and winning the group on Monday, the battle is still on for the second spot in the business end of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, with three teams – Germany, Hungary and Austria – still in the mix.

The hosts can make it to the semi-finals for the first time since 2016 and they hold their fate in their own hands, with a win seeing Germany progress to the next phase of the competition and face reigning world champions, Denmark.

GROUP I

Austria vs Iceland
Wednesday 24 January, 15:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Austria are coming after their first loss at the EHF EURO 2024, 28:33 against France, but they could still earn their best finish ever in the competition, improving on eighth in 2020
  • Iceland are out of contention for a place in the semi-finals, but they hope to finish the EHF EURO 2024 on a high, after securing their first win in the main round against Croatia on Monday
  • after six matches, Austria’s Nikola Bilyk ranks second in the scorer points standings, with 37 goals and 28 assists and a direct hand in 37 per cent of Austria’s goals at the EHF EURO 2024
  • Ómar Ingi Magnusson missed the match against Croatia due to illness, while Gisli Kristjansson suffered an ankle injury in the opening minutes, meaning the two are doubtful for the match against Austria
  • Austria have never beaten Iceland at the EHF EURO, drawing 37:37 in 2010 and losing 27:33 in 2014. They also lost two friendly matches two weeks ago, 30:37 and 28:33

The dream is still alive. We did everything that was in our power to keep it alive, now it's out of our hands. Hopefully, the results tonight will turn our way and we will still have something to play for on Wednesday.
Bjarki Mar Elisson
Left wing, Iceland

France vs Hungary
Wednesday 24 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • France are already through to the semi-finals and have secured first place in the group
  • Hungary have an outside chance of progressing to the semi-finals for the first time in history, but need to win here, Austria to seal at least a draw against Iceland and Germany to lose to Croatia
  • France have the chance to start the EHF EURO with a seven-match unbeaten run for the second time in their history. The first time they did so, in 2010, they won the title
  • the reigning Olympic champions have the best attack in the competition, with 204 goals scored, while Hungary have scored the lowest number of goals between the teams in the main round, 172
  • all-time record scorer Nikola Karabatic is now only five goals away from being the first male player to score 300 goals in his career at the EHF EURO
  • Hungary are one of the few sides against whom France do not hold the head-to-head record at the EHF EURO. In four encounters Hungary have won two, France one, and one game was a draw

We don’t want to make calculations, we want to stay in the rhythm but we also want to use this game to put ourselves in the best conditions before the semi-final against Sweden. Tomorrow’s game has to be a lead into the semi-final.
Guillaume Gille
Head coach, France
France is France, the best team in the world with Denmark and I don't think they will not play seriously against us. They will want to win the game to keep the momentum going, and maybe it's also best for us, as we won't have any calculations to make.
Adrián Sipos
Line player, Hungary

Germany vs Croatia
Wednesday 24 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Germany have their fate in their own hands, as they are second in the group and will certainly advance to the next phase with a win
  • Croatia will be aiming to avoid their second finish outside of the top 10 at the EHF EURO. Only a win could see them leapfrog Iceland provided the Nordic side lose to Austria
  • Croatia have lost the first three matches in the main round and another defeat here would tie their longest losing streak in history at the EHF EURO
  • Croatia have the largest number of turnovers at the EHF EURO 2024, 67, 13 more than Germany, for an average of 11.17 balls turned over in attack
  • in the 12 matches played between the two sides, Croatia have won eight, including four out of five at the EHF EURO, with the latest encounter being a 25:24 win for Croatia in 2020
  • this game will have live audio description in German

They have nothing to win, except for their pride, we have everything to win, but that does not mean they will not play. They have really good players and they are competitors as well, I'm sure they don't want to go home after a defeat. I really expect a tough game, a very physical performance, but fingers crossed, we can use the confidence we gathered on Monday for this game.
Christoph Steinert
Right back, Germany
Like everybody, we want to win every game, did it for every game until now, but it can’t be a good situation to try to do something. Thirty thousand people against you, everybody is against you and to be against the best Germans is a big pressure.
Goran Perkovac
Head coach, Croatia

