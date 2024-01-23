Main round concludes, one semi-final spot still up for grabs
With France already sealing their semi-finals ticket and winning the group on Monday, the battle is still on for the second spot in the business end of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, with three teams – Germany, Hungary and Austria – still in the mix.
The hosts can make it to the semi-finals for the first time since 2016 and they hold their fate in their own hands, with a win seeing Germany progress to the next phase of the competition and face reigning world champions, Denmark.
The dream is still alive. We did everything that was in our power to keep it alive, now it's out of our hands. Hopefully, the results tonight will turn our way and we will still have something to play for on Wednesday.
We don’t want to make calculations, we want to stay in the rhythm but we also want to use this game to put ourselves in the best conditions before the semi-final against Sweden. Tomorrow’s game has to be a lead into the semi-final.
France is France, the best team in the world with Denmark and I don't think they will not play seriously against us. They will want to win the game to keep the momentum going, and maybe it's also best for us, as we won't have any calculations to make.
They have nothing to win, except for their pride, we have everything to win, but that does not mean they will not play. They have really good players and they are competitors as well, I'm sure they don't want to go home after a defeat. I really expect a tough game, a very physical performance, but fingers crossed, we can use the confidence we gathered on Monday for this game.
Like everybody, we want to win every game, did it for every game until now, but it can’t be a good situation to try to do something. Thirty thousand people against you, everybody is against you and to be against the best Germans is a big pressure.