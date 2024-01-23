With France already sealing their semi-finals ticket and winning the group on Monday, the battle is still on for the second spot in the business end of the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, with three teams – Germany, Hungary and Austria – still in the mix.

The hosts can make it to the semi-finals for the first time since 2016 and they hold their fate in their own hands, with a win seeing Germany progress to the next phase of the competition and face reigning world champions, Denmark.