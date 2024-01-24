20230923

MOTWs confirmed as group phases reach boiling point

24 January 2024, 10:30

It is crunch time in the group phases for both the Machineseeker EHF Champions League and the EHF Champions League Women, with the top two places and the play-off spots all to be determined in the final few rounds. Therefore, handball fans the world over will be keen not to miss the next few rounds of Match of the Week.

First up, round 12 of the EHF Champions League Women sees the MOTW cameras make a trip to France on Sunday 4 February, for what is sure to be a firecracker of a match between the top two in group B as Metz Handball welcome Team Esbjerg. Both teams are locked together on 18 points and the winner will edge closer to securing a top two spot, while the losing side will open the door to the chasing pack.

We stay in group B for round 13 on Saturday 10 February, for a repeat of last year's final, champions Vipers Kristiansand make the trip to FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. Neither side have experienced plain sailing this season, and securing a play-off spot is the target.

The women's group phase concludes with the end of round 14 on Sunday 14 February, and to capture the final day drama, MOTW heads to Denmark for Odense Håndbold against CSM Bucuresti, a match which could determine who advances directly to the quarter-finals.

After the completion of the Men's EHF EURO 2024, the best male players return to club matters on Wednesday 14 February, in round 11 of the Machineseeker EHF Champions League. It may be Valentine's Day but there will be no love lost between Industria Kielce and THW Kiel, third and first respectively in group A.

A week later, there is a meeting between two teams which will go a long way to deciding group A's top six, as Kolstad Handball – currently seventh on nine points – face HC Zagreb, sitting sixth on 10.

Thursday 29 February sees MOTW head to Germany for the penultimate round, this time for a meeting between the current top two in group B, as champions SC Magdeburg take on Barça with the direct tickets to the quarter-finals potentially on the line.

The MOTW for the final round in the men's competition will be announced in due course.

KLAHN 11.10.23 746206

UPCOMING MOTWs IN FULL

MOTW – Machineseeker EHF Champions League

Round 11 | Industria Kielce vs THW Kiel – Wednesday, 14.02.2024

Round 12 | Kolstad Handball vs HC Zagreb – Wednesday, 21.02.2024

Round 13 | SC Magdeburg vs Barça – Thursday, 29.02.2024

 

MOTW – EHF Champions League Women

Round 12 | Metz Handball vs Team Esbjerg – Sunday, 04.02.2024

Round 13 | FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria vs Vipers Kristiansand – Saturday, 10.02.2024

Round 14 | Odense Håndbold vs CSM Bucuresti – Sunday, 18.02.2024

 

Photos: Sascha Klahn/saschaklahn.com, nhcfoto.dk

EURO24M Germany Vs Hungary UH18669 UH
20240124 RYT Marques AM
