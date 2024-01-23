EURO24M

Live blog: Netherlands and Portugal end main round in a draw

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
23 January 2024, 10:00

Men's EHF EURO 2024 main round group II concludes in Hamburg on Tuesday evening, with plenty still to play for for the four teams not going to the semi-finals.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

17:09 | FULL-TIME

Netherlands 33:33 Portugal

In attack with 25 seconds left, Staffan Olsson takes his last timeout to try and force a draw. And Jorn Smits makes it level!

There's one last final chance for Portugal to win it, with Francisco Costa chased down by Rutger ten Velde. The two trip over each other and Portugal protest, so it goes to video review. As initial contact was outside the area, Portugal only receive a direct free throw taken by Salvador Salvador, which does not go in.

The Netherlands end their tournament with a main round point; Portugal now have to wait until the outcome of the match between Denmark and Slovenia to find out if they will play the 5/6 placement match. 

Martim Costa increases his overall tournament tally to 54 goals with an eight-goal outing; Luís Frade also scores eight times. Rutger ten Velde is again the Dutch top scorer with seven goals from seven shots. 

While Bart Ravensbergen had a good day, making 14 saves (32 per cent), Diogo Rêma Marques is voted as Grundfos Player of the Match after saving 15 shots (37 per cent).

16:56

The Netherlands are fighting back after Portugal led by two goals for a while. One goal in it at 31:32 with two minutes to go, in a frantic end to the game.

16:50

With 10 minutes to go Portugal take a 29:28 lead, almost immediately neutralised by a Rutger ten Velde penalty. 

16:43

Make sure you vote for the Grundfos Player of the Match on the Home of Handball app!

16:40

Portugal level the game at 24:24, but the high score hides the exceptional goalkeeping on display - now 11 saves for Bart Ravensbergen and 15 for Diogo Rêma Marques.

 

16:34

With his two goals this half, Martim Costa has become the first player this tournament to score 50 goals. If Portugal get another game, he could well be chasing 50.

16:31

The Netherlands continue to play well, loose and confident and shooting accurately when Diogo Rêma Marques isn't able to stop them. They lead 21:18.

16:24

Almost time for the second half to throw off. The young Costa brothers have been practising their shooting during the break - they are so crucial to the Portuguese attack. But their elder teammates aren't so bad either!

 

16:12 | HALF-TIME

Netherlands 17:15 Portugal

Despite Diogo Rêma Marques' saves the Netherlands lead going into the dressing room. The Dutch have conceded four penalties, and António Areia has scored all four - he's top scorer with six goals. 

In a half with a lot of rotation for the Netherlands, 10 Dutch players have found the net already.

Here's EHF journalist Danijela Vekić with her thoughts on the match so far:

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

There is a clear lack of energy with both teams, but they are giving their best on the last day in Hamburg. Portugal are eyeing the win and the last ticket to Cologne, but the lack of precision in the attack kept them behind. And that is a big statement knowing the goalkeeper Diogo Rêma Marques is at 13 saves and 45 per cent save efficiency in only 30 minutes.

The Netherlands, even without Dani Baijens, who is out due to an injury, had some pretty nice shots from the back, but the overall two-goal lead at half-time is real teamwork. Can Portugal find their flow again and reach the desired goal or will they sweat while watching Slovenia take on Denmark?

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

16:05

There's a video replay to check whether António Areia's penalty hit Bart Ravensbergen in the face; but there's no punishment given. 

The Netherlands continue to lead, by a single goal.

 

16:00

Staffan Olsson calls a timeout, but it's mainly to remind his men about their defensive efforts - he's pleased with the Dutch performance so far. Luc Steins adds a couple of words, less than he usually says. 

15:55

Diogo Rêma Marques is having an amazing day in the office, with eight saves (44 per cent) in only 20 minutes. Can he keep this up? 

The fast Dutch play and the extra shots they're making is really the main reason that this remains an equal game. 

 

15:47

The Netherlands are playing their favoured fast transitions and Portugal are doing their best to defend, but at the moment the Dutch have the upper hand with a 10:8 lead.

15:40

Paulo Pereira calls an early time-out after the Netherlands take a 5:3 lead, despite a superb Diogo Rêma Marques in goal. One turnover for Portugal is the principal difference between the two sides.

15:35

It was a fairly free-flowing and level start between these two teams, who in fact are pretty level in their mutual history with three wins apiece and one draw. In their only previous EHF EURO meeting, in 2022, the Netherlands won 32:31.

15:30

The Dutch fans in their distinctive orange are here as usual to support their team for the last time this EHF EURO.

Meanwhile Martim Costa has scored 46 goals on his debut and is already one of Portugal's top five scorers in the tournament.

15:15

The Netherlands and Portugal throw off in 15 minutes in a match which Portugal need to win - if they do, they're coming to Cologne to play the 5/6 placement match and will also get a ticket to the Olympic qualification tournament. But there's no pressure on the Netherlands, whose injury-hit squad have a point to prove. 

Find all the match details here: Netherlands vs Portugal

15:00

We're getting close to throw-off for today's games in Hamburg, and before then here's the Stat of the Day, from Julian Rux, which shows how effective Sweden are when it comes to picking up rebounds and missed balls - in contrast to Norway, who have been very unlucky in this regard.

Sweden get 22.4% of their missed shots back

 

14:44

Have you made your match predictions in the Home of Handball app yet today? There's an official match ball on offer for the most accurate guesses of the day, every day. 

 

14:14

News from the Icelandic camp, who have some illness - SG Flensburg-Handewitt right back Teitur Örn Einarsson has been called up to bolster their ranks ahead of their last game tomorrow.


13:30

Happy birthday yesterday to Norwegian centre back Tobias Grøndahl, who turned 23 on their rest day and is playing his second major tournament after the 2023 IHF Men's World Championship. That looks like an excellent cake!

12:30

Thousands of Danish fans have rocked up each match day in Hamburg to cheer on their team - we hope to see them in Cologne too!


12:15

A number of former players are in Germany coaching or working at the tournament in another capacity, including Sweden's Magnus Wislander. The four-time EHF EURO champion is commentating for Swedish radio, and EHF journalist Danijela Vekić managed to find time to sit down to talk about how handball has changed since the Bengan Boys dominated the sport.

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

20240121 Wislander JC
EHF EURO

Wislander: An incredible change in 30 years

INTERVIEW: Sweden great Magnus Wislander assesses the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 so far

yesterday

11:48

The teams in Hamburg spent yesterday doing a bit more training - for Slovenia, they have a last chance of reaching the 5/6 placement match. If they and Portugal both lose, then Portugal go through; if Portugal lose but Slovenia draw with or beat Denmark, Slovenia are through. Lots to play for!

 

11:20

Once again we've had some spectacular saves over the last couple of days - the skill and flexibility of the goalkeepers at this tournament is quite something. Watch to see who's made the top five for the last round.

 

10:45

Remarkably there's only one round left in the main round - but after round 3 over the past two days, here's the best goals from some close games.


10:00

Good morning! We're back in Hamburg today for the final day of main round action and a spot in the 5/6 placement match still available for either Portugal or Slovenia. Find out all the calculations and the head-to-heads in the day preview!

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Sweden Vs Portugal C4 1830 JC (1)
EHF EURO

Race on in group II for last ticket to Cologne

GROUP II PREVIEW: With the semi-final places already booked, all eyes are on Portugal and Slovenia in the race for the 5/6 game

today, 8 hours ago
20240123 Gp I Media Calls AH (1)
Previous Article Flash quotes: main round group I media calls, 23 January
EURO24M Germany Vs Hungary UH18669 UH
Next Article Main round concludes, one semi-final spot still up for grabs

Latest news

More News