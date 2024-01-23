17:09 | FULL-TIME

In attack with 25 seconds left, Staffan Olsson takes his last timeout to try and force a draw. And Jorn Smits makes it level!

There's one last final chance for Portugal to win it, with Francisco Costa chased down by Rutger ten Velde. The two trip over each other and Portugal protest, so it goes to video review. As initial contact was outside the area, Portugal only receive a direct free throw taken by Salvador Salvador, which does not go in.

The Netherlands end their tournament with a main round point; Portugal now have to wait until the outcome of the match between Denmark and Slovenia to find out if they will play the 5/6 placement match.

Martim Costa increases his overall tournament tally to 54 goals with an eight-goal outing; Luís Frade also scores eight times. Rutger ten Velde is again the Dutch top scorer with seven goals from seven shots.

While Bart Ravensbergen had a good day, making 14 saves (32 per cent), Diogo Rêma Marques is voted as Grundfos Player of the Match after saving 15 shots (37 per cent).

16:56

The Netherlands are fighting back after Portugal led by two goals for a while. One goal in it at 31:32 with two minutes to go, in a frantic end to the game.

16:50

With 10 minutes to go Portugal take a 29:28 lead, almost immediately neutralised by a Rutger ten Velde penalty.

16:43

16:40

Portugal level the game at 24:24, but the high score hides the exceptional goalkeeping on display - now 11 saves for Bart Ravensbergen and 15 for Diogo Rêma Marques.

16:34

With his two goals this half, Martim Costa has become the first player this tournament to score 50 goals. If Portugal get another game, he could well be chasing 50.

16:31

The Netherlands continue to play well, loose and confident and shooting accurately when Diogo Rêma Marques isn't able to stop them. They lead 21:18.

16:24

Almost time for the second half to throw off. The young Costa brothers have been practising their shooting during the break - they are so crucial to the Portuguese attack. But their elder teammates aren't so bad either!

16:12 | HALF-TIME

Despite Diogo Rêma Marques' saves the Netherlands lead going into the dressing room. The Dutch have conceded four penalties, and António Areia has scored all four - he's top scorer with six goals.

In a half with a lot of rotation for the Netherlands, 10 Dutch players have found the net already.

