16:05
There's a video replay to check whether António Areia's penalty hit Bart Ravensbergen in the face; but there's no punishment given.
The Netherlands continue to lead, by a single goal.
16:00
Staffan Olsson calls a timeout, but it's mainly to remind his men about their defensive efforts - he's pleased with the Dutch performance so far. Luc Steins adds a couple of words, less than he usually says.
15:55
Diogo Rêma Marques is having an amazing day in the office, with eight saves (44 per cent) in only 20 minutes. Can he keep this up?
The fast Dutch play and the extra shots they're making is really the main reason that this remains an equal game.
15:47
The Netherlands are playing their favoured fast transitions and Portugal are doing their best to defend, but at the moment the Dutch have the upper hand with a 10:8 lead.
15:40
Paulo Pereira calls an early time-out after the Netherlands take a 5:3 lead, despite a superb Diogo Rêma Marques in goal. One turnover for Portugal is the principal difference between the two sides.
15:35
It was a fairly free-flowing and level start between these two teams, who in fact are pretty level in their mutual history with three wins apiece and one draw. In their only previous EHF EURO meeting, in 2022, the Netherlands won 32:31.
15:30
The Dutch fans in their distinctive orange are here as usual to support their team for the last time this EHF EURO.
Meanwhile Martim Costa has scored 46 goals on his debut and is already one of Portugal's top five scorers in the tournament.
15:15
The Netherlands and Portugal throw off in 15 minutes in a match which Portugal need to win - if they do, they're coming to Cologne to play the 5/6 placement match and will also get a ticket to the Olympic qualification tournament. But there's no pressure on the Netherlands, whose injury-hit squad have a point to prove.
Netherlands vs Portugal
15:00
We're getting close to throw-off for today's games in Hamburg, and before then here's the Stat of the Day, from Julian Rux, which shows how effective Sweden are when it comes to picking up rebounds and missed balls - in contrast to Norway, who have been very unlucky in this regard.
14:44
14:14
News from the Icelandic camp, who have some illness - SG Flensburg-Handewitt right back Teitur Örn Einarsson has been called up to bolster their ranks ahead of their last game tomorrow.
13:30
Happy birthday yesterday to Norwegian centre back Tobias Grøndahl, who turned 23 on their rest day and is playing his second major tournament after the 2023 IHF Men's World Championship. That looks like an excellent cake!
12:30
Thousands of Danish fans have rocked up each match day in Hamburg to cheer on their team - we hope to see them in Cologne too!
12:15
A number of former players are in Germany coaching or working at the tournament in another capacity, including Sweden's Magnus Wislander. The four-time EHF EURO champion is commentating for Swedish radio, and EHF journalist Danijela Vekić managed to find time to sit down to talk about how handball has changed since the Bengan Boys dominated the sport.