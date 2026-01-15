HERNING/OSLO/KRISTIANSTAD/MALMÖ – Comments from players and coaches at media calls and photoshoots ahead of the Men's EHF EURO 2026.

Croatia

Dagur Sigurdsson (ISL) – Croatia head coach

On coming to the EHF EURO and their preparation:

“It feels good to be here. We had good preparation, even though we are not so happy with our results in the last two games against Germany. But altogether, the guys are fit and we are ready to go. We have confidence still in our ability.”

On the high expectations from Croatia:

“It comes a different kind of pressure with success, but we know that we have to start from zero and fight for everything. The competition is very strong, and our group is very strong and dangerous. It's definitely a focus on us. But first and foremost we are looking forward to the first game.”

On the opening game against Georgia:

“First game is always tricky, so it's very important that we find our flow quickly and it will give us also confidence in the game.”

On how he sees the Croatia team:

“There are a couple of players that finished their national team career after the World Championship. And then we have also some injuries. So, we are somehow younger, but still we have a lot of experience in the team, so I'm not so worried about that.”

Ivan Martinović (CRO) – right back

On the start of the EHF EURO:

“We are looking forward to the start. We all dream of repeating the same success we did a year ago at the World Championship.”

On the opening game against Georgia:

“Opening games are always tough. We still remember that first game against Eygpt at the World Championship here in Sweden three years ago when we lost. We had a lot of troubles and we know we must have the right approach in all games. Of course, Georgia is not Egypt, but no matter the opponent we should not underestimate anyone. It is only important to open the tournament with a win.”

On the preparation period and the two games against Germany:

“We were able to test different things against Germany, and learned what we need to improve to be ready. We made good analysis and we need to show that at the EURO.”

On the opponents in the group:

“We have two other strong opponents, next to Georgia. Both the Netherlands and Sweden play very fast and modern handball. Sweden is one of the favourite at this European Championship, with a strong squad. It will be tough. We need to have good return to the defence and be focused in the attack, not to rush things.”

On his role as team captain:

“It means a lot. It's even hard to describe it. It's an honour to lead Croatia as a team captain and I can only promise to give all I can on and off the court, especially in tough moments.”

Filip Glavaš (CRO) – right wing

On the feeling of being back at the EHF EURO:

“I'm very glad we are back here. We are impatient, we can't wait for everything to start. We were working so hard towards this. We set the bar high and it is our job to justify it.”

On the first game against Georgia:

“We can be nervous in those first games, we are like a diesel engine. We should not underestimate anyone, this is EHF EURO and all teams are here with a reason. And we do remember our defeat against Eygpt three years ago and how much one defeat can derail everything. I hope we will start with the win.”

On the group opponents:

“We have a good schedule. However, we have to go match by match. I fear the Netherlands the most maybe. They are a tricky team, have played together for a long time and they are well tuned. But, now, our focus is just Georgia and then we will see what happens.”

On the Croatian team:

“We have new faces in the team and it will be interesting. We are missing the ones that have retired, but also, every player that arrived to Malmö gives 100 per cent and want to show what they can. We are all awaiting and counting days to the start.”

Georgia

Tite Kalandadze (GEO) – head coach

On how it feels to be back at the EHF EURO:

“First of all, we are very happy that we have reached the European Championship for the second time in a row. We are more than happy we continue to write the history of Georgian handball.”

On how he asses his team:

“The team is much stronger than at the first European Championship, now we are more experienced. We had to play with many strong teams and this had a positive effect on us.”

On the first game against Croatia:

“Croatia is the strongest team, with a great handball history. Always one of the favorites. If our guys cope with the tasks, I think they will not have an easy game. We want to fight with dignity and leave our word at this championship.

Giorgi Tskhovrebadze (GEO) – right back

On the importance of playing the EHF EURO:

“It means a lot to me, especially because it's our second time. I hope we have improved. I would like to have us qualified for the EURO for at least 10 more years, or 20. For as long as I play. We deserve to be here. It's an honour to be among the best players.”

On what they have learned at the EHF EURO 2024:

“I would say in the first game, we were all nervous. We want to try to change that now when we play against Croatia. We want to start good. We have big talents in the team and we don't know how each game will go. We have to give 100 per cent. So, we got our experience and now we know how we have to enter the games against bigger teams.”

On the first game against Croatia and his teammates from HC Zagreb:

“That is also an experience. It's cool and nice, and for me, special, as I play in Croatia. So, I have to do my best and not think too much about it. Not only because some of them are my teammates, but also not to think about them — they are a big team with a great result, but it doesn't change anything. We are here, they are here, and we have to try to beat them.”

Erekle Arsenashvili (GEO) – line player

On being able to play at the EHF EURO:

“To represent our country at this highest level is a huge pride for us, and of course, we have our goals to manage. It's a very difficult group, as we know, but to compete on this level, it was our goal to come back here again one more time. I remember in Mannheim in 2024 when we finished with the win against Bosnia and Herzegovina, we said that we must come back here to play and represent our country once again.”

On their preparation period:

“Every time we make success, we win friendly matches or some tournaments, it's a huge step for us. We are making progress with each game. We have a very young generation that has a lot of talent, but this kind of competition needs a lot of hard work. Our preparation really went well, and we gained new confidence.”

On the EHF EURO and the game against Croatia:

“We know that Croatia is, at the moment, one of the best teams in Europe. We respect them and their results. But we have our goals for this competition. And no matter the opponents in the group, we as a team like to play against the best. Playing against them, you make progress, you improve your game. And if you want to make it, you have to play against them, and you have to compete against them. We will try to do our best, of course, and I just can't wait to start the match to play against Croatia, because it will be very interesting match.”

Slovenia

Uroš Zorman (SLO) – head coach

On the atmosphere in the team ahead of throw-off:

“The atmosphere is good. Very good. I think that in the end, after all these problems what we had and we have, the team and atmosphere is good. Of course, we are missing key players, but which players are here, this is most important for us, so we are looking forward and we are happy that we are here and we will do all the best to make good results.

"Even if, like I said, we had a lot of problems, we still have the quality, we still have our goals, the spirit of the team and so on. So, we will keep doing and we will see.”

On his role as coach in keeping the team mentality through big injuries:

“It's a lot of players who will play the first time on this level of handball, so we try to relax.

“We are on our way even if we are missing some of our best players. I always said, for handball, you just need to have six players and one goalkeeper to play the match and then always you need to have this winning character, winning spirit, to believe that you can win each match against whatever team. This is the only way.

"Of course, it's normal that you try. It's normal that sometimes you fail, sometimes you cannot play against the best team, but if you go with the mind, ‘I cannot play,’ you already lose by, I don't know, 20, 25 goals. So, you always need to put your thinking level on the highest level. I always said that you always need to think that you will be the first one.

“You always need that something is pushing from behind, even if you know that your quality is not so high, but, like I said, with some energy, some strong mind, you can do a lot of things.”

On the big picture for Slovenia and how the team has been evolving:

“Always they say that you need to change some generation, you need to build a new team, but always when is this time, it always comes natural. Some things happen, even if you don't want, but they happened. They happen with some meanings, and I said, it's always what happens is for something good.

So, like now, we change a lot of players, but of course, we already, in the past, through this qualification in the past two years, we also had a lot of injuries, some players who want to have the rest and so on. And from this time, also these players who are now already played some games before. So I believe — I believe that we have this quality and I believe always in my team and this team, what we have now, is for me the best team what we have now.

"I need to believe in this, and who knows me from the past, when I was a player and now, I always want to be the best one. So even I have, I don't know, the youngest team in the tournament, I want to be the first. So this is my goals, always, in my career, my life and in the end then you never know until where you will come.”

On the first game, against Montenegro:

“It's the first game. Always the first games are the most important and the most dangerous. Montenegro have one really good team. They have really good players from the nine metres, so shooting players, and they also have a strong mentality. I know that this game will be full of energy, of power, and like we said, men's handball. But also, we have our goals, our thinking on this game and we have quality. A little bit young players with speed, but also, like I said, always with the young, it's coming also some crazy things and maybe is this our key to do some good results.”

Borut Mačkovšek (SLO) – left back

On coming in unplanned after originally taking time off due to overload:

“The plan wasn't for me to be here but with Aleks [Vlah] getting injured I said that I will come and if I'm here, I'm 100 per cent. Actually, I'm looking forward to it, because if I would stay at home, I know how I would feel — when you're watching your team, you know, on TV. So, I'm sad that Aleks got injured but I'm happy to be here and I will give my best.”

On the opening match against Montenegro:

“I think it will not be so easy. We have six or seven guys that are playing a big tournament for the first time and also, Montenegro, they have a very experienced team. Great shooters. [Based on] The video that we were watching, I think it's going to be very hard and tough, but I believe that we can win this game and I think if we want to do something good this year, we have to win everybody in our group. It won't be easy for sure.”

On the momentum of the last years and the evolution of the team:

“I mean the last few years were great for us. And the evolution of the team changed significantly. I mean, six, seven guys that were there, they're now gone. Then you have these young guys, new guys, that are trying to show their potential to the world and I'm happy for them.

"Honestly, I cannot say where do I see us. Most of the guys are still playing in the Slovenian league. For sure they have quality — if not, they would not be selected in the team, but I hope that we can win these three games.”

Domen Novak (SLO) – right wing

On the atmosphere in the team ahead of throw-off:

“We are ready. Ready for the EURO. Everyone's having fun until now and we have a couple of, not youngsters, but players who are first time here and I think we are already and we can't wait to start the EURO tomorrow.”

On the opening game against Montenegro:

“That’s one strong team, I would say. They have a lot of qualities, and they have their own plan. I mean, we had a couple of tight matches in previous EUROs and the last couple of years, So I think they have their own plan and there will be one tight match tomorrow.”

Poland

Jesús González (ESP) – Poland head coach

On his expectations for the EHF EURO:

“I think this tournament will be really difficult for us. We won’t be the favourites, but that doesn’t mean that we won’t try to win matches. We have many young players. It will be my first time coaching a national team, so this is special for me. Of course, we would like to reach the main round, but it won’t be easy.”

On the state of the Polish national team:

“Polish handball has a great potential. Most of the players are still young and for some of them it will be their first EHF EURO. I believe in them and think they are ready to compete. Of course, I’d like more time to train with my players, as my playing style is complex and takes time to learn. However, the situation is the same for every national team coach.”

On how he wants his team to play:

“The key for me is our defence. It takes longer to implement a new offensive playing style. We have strong players in our squad who can play defence and we have been working on this for some time. We want to use our defence to initiate fast breaks.”

On Poland’s first opponent, Hungary:

“Hungary is one of the best teams in the competition. It will be difficult to beat them. They have been working with Chema Rodríguez for a long time. That means they know exactly how they would like to play. It will be a tactical battle as their attack is really difficult to stop.”

On his relationship with Chema Rodríguez:

“We have a great relationship. I coached him when he was 17 years old in Valladolid and was his maths teacher at university. We are good friends. And after hopefully winning the first match, I wish him the best for the rest of the tournament.”

On potential tactical surprises:

“We want to surprise them, and they will do the same. Our playing styles are pretty similar. Sometimes we know what they will play, and it becomes more difficult to surprise each other as the match progresses."

Tomasz Gębala (POL) – left back

On his expectations for the EHF EURO:

“We have a tough group in this tournament, and we know that it will be a tough fight. That’s the EHF EURO. Our expectations may not be the highest, but we always want to win. We want to advance to the next stage. That is important to us.

"As Polish people, we play with a lot of pride, and, of course, Polish fans have high expectations for us and we have high expectations of ourselves. Our generation was raised on our golden generation. We want to give our fans joy and for them to remember this golden generation, and we also want to prove that we can play handball. We want to advance to the next stage. We know it will be a hard fight for it, but that’s what we aim to do.”

On the state of the Polish national team:

“We had a coaching and a style change. The state of our team is that we are building it. We know the core of our team. We have players who have shown their qualities in the club. We now need to translate this into the national team. We need to show that we can play as a team.”

On playing the EHF EURO with his brother Maciej Gębala:

“Playing with family is always special. We are two tough-headed guys with different playing styles: Maciej has played in German clubs, and I have played in Spanish systems. Additionally, there are some differences between our characters. In training, there are always moments when we have to fight with each other, and we have to find a common ground to determine how we want to play.

"It’s nice to play with him and spend time with him, as we play in different leagues and the Bundesliga plays around Christmas, so we only get to see each other during the summer."

On Poland’s first opponent, Hungary:

“We expect a really tough match. Both teams play a physical style. It probably won’t be the prettiest match, but it will also be tough for our minds. I don’t think it will be an unfair match, but I expect a lot of fouls and one-on-one situations. Maybe not the most skilful match, but we need to stay focused at any time. We will be prepared for that and will avoid hitting someone in the face, which can easily lead to suspensions, especially in one-on-one situations.”

Arkadiusz Moryto (POL) – right wing

On his expectations for the EHF EURO:

“We want to start! The first game is the most important. Maybe this match will open something for us in this tournament. We are focused on Hungary, their system and how they play. We have analysed their team and watched numerous videos. The most important for us is this match, and after that we will see what will happen in the tournament."

On Poland’s first opponent, Hungary:

“A lot of details. They have a Spanish coach in Chema Rodríguez. He brings a Spanish style to their team. There are a lot of details we have to think about during the match.”

On the biggest differences under their new coach:

“The biggest difference is that he is a Spaniard. Our previous head coach preferred to play a German style with more intensity and one-on-one situations. We now play in a system with many two-on-two and three-on-three situations. That is the biggest difference.”

Romania

George Buricea (ROU) – head coach

On the expectations ahead of the opening match against Portugal:

"We expect to play a very good game. To put on the court all of our skills, and then finally we'll see what will happen, but we'll play a very good game."

On whether he has a special plan to stop Portugal's style of play:

"It's not easy to stop this very fast game, but also I don't want to speak about our plan."

On whether he has confidence in the squad to deliver:

" About the squad, they have the capability and quality to compete in this group. I'm very, very confident and I believe a lot in my team. We are ready to play this tournament. This tournament it's very important for me, for our team and for our country, and we know we can do this."



Călin Dedu (ROU) – line player

On facing Portugal in their opening match:

"They have these very talented young guys and their squad is well built from all the positions. But I believe that we are also a team that can compete. I know we are the underdogs in the tournament, but we have planned that and we will do our best, put everything on the court, and in the end we will just see the result."

On feeling a burden to deliver:

"Since coming to the national team as a young player, I always felt the pressure and I needed to play good in every single game. I needed to practice good every time. And now I am happy in the position that I am and people trust me to help the team as much as I can. And game after game, I'm trying to be a better version of myself."

On what the EHF EURO 2026 means to the Romanian squad:

" For us, this is very good, being here in the European Championship for the second time in a row is an accomplishment. But we don't want to just keep it as an accomplishment. We want to do bigger things than this. We are, as my colleague said, we want to pass through the main round and we just want from here to participate in the tournaments every single year, in the final tournaments."

Ionuț Iancu (ROU) – goalkeeper

On the expectations ahead of the tournament:

"I think we're feeling very well and the team is very powerful. I expect us to play a good handball, to enjoy the handball and in the end to be happy for what we did."

On being the underdogs in group B:

" It's a hard group and it's true. Denmark is like first place and we are beating for the other three places, but I trust in my team and we want to do a very good tournament and, why not, to go in the main round."

On whether the squad is feeling confident ahead of the opening match:

" We come to play powerful and to trust in each other because I think we have a strong team and we want to make this step to go in the main round."

ITALY

Bob Hanning (GER) – Italy head coach

On his first tournament as national team head coach:

“I was an assistant coach to Heiner Brand at the world and European championships as well as at the Olympic Games. But that experience was a long time ago. As vice-president of the German Handball Federation, I saw in 2016 that you could become European champions with a team no one expected to win. That's why I believe that every tournament is special; there are always new conditions and new tasks, so I have no idea what I can take away from my previous experiences.”

On the team’s preparation and the test matches against the Faroe Islands:

“The truth is that we found many good solutions in attack and moved the ball around very well. We were able to find good solutions for different defensive formations. We didn't manage to do that at all in defence. We conceded over 30 goals in both matches against a team that does not represent the who's who of handball. Given our injury situation, which will accompany us throughout the tournament, it will be our task to find solutions to address it. We really need to come up with something.”

On the injuries to the team:

“Juan Pablo Cuello has torn his ACL, Thomas Bortoli has not been able to participate in a match, and our captain, Andrea Parisini, is on-site but also not available to play.”

On their first opponents, Iceland:

“Iceland is a team that could be described as a dark horse. Their players need to translate some of what they show in their clubs to the national team. For me, they are an absolute top team, and, alongside Sweden, they are one of the teams I predicted to reach the semi-finals.”

On the goals for this EHF EURO:

“On the one hand, you could say that a European championship is different from a World Championship, and when you have to play against Iceland, Hungary, and Poland, you certainly can't say that you can assume you'll reach the main round.

“Nevertheless, we have made a firm resolution: as long as the games haven't been played, they haven't been lost. That means we will do everything we can to reach the main round. I know this is ambitious and a big task, but we set high goals for ourselves. That means we want to reach the main round.”

On the development of handball in Italy:

“It's about continuing to develop and gaining experience in matches. The more matches we can play, the better. Hopefully, we are able to play more matches in the main round, because we have a young team that can continue playing together for many years to come.”

Domenico Ebner (ITA) – goalkeeper

On their preparation in the Faroe Islands:

“The atmosphere is good. You can slowly feel the excitement building. We're glad to have finally arrived here, as things are now really getting started.

“Away from the court, we've been to saunas and pools, played a darts tournament, and eaten at the harbour. That's also the balancing act you must manage. Not just staying at the hotel, but also getting some fresh air and seeing the natural surroundings.”

On Iceland’s offensive power:

“They have many players who play in the Bundesliga. That's impressive. They also play important roles in their clubs. Nevertheless, I believe that even a team like this has to enter a tournament first, and we may be fortunate in the first round if they are not yet as well-rehearsed as they will be later in the tournament.

“I also believe that we are not an easy team to play against. It will be very difficult to play against us with our slightly different defensive approach. We hope that this will pose problems for the Icelanders. I'm looking forward to the game because it's always special to play against bigger teams, and we, as a smaller nation, can also show what great players we have, even if they may not play in the top leagues.”

On the development of handball in Italy:

“We want to take the next step in our development. Younger players should take on more responsibility. The Mengon brothers are mentioned in particular. But also, other players who are now stepping up to the plate, with whom we may be able to play together for the next seven or eight years. It is important that we push ahead with this generational change so that we can continue to compete in the major tournaments in the coming years.”

On his intense video preparations and his approach during a tournament:

“I have a goalkeeper coach who has already edited together many scenes from Iceland's recent matches, but of course, I also have the video tool that I use during the Bundesliga season. That's why it's even better when many Bundesliga players play for our opponent.

“I've already done a lot of preparation over the last few days, but I'm focusing on the first match for now. I can look at everything else the night after the Iceland match or the next day, but that's quite short notice. Not quite as many Hungarian players play in the Bundesliga, so a little more work is required there.”

On diving into the next video preparation if he is not able to sleep after a match:

“Last year, I learned that after matches, you're often full of adrenaline and can't sleep for a long time. It's important for me to focus on the next match immediately. There's not much point in thinking about the previous match, as there's usually less than 48 hours between matches. That's why I usually get straight to it and look at some scenes, so I can form a first impression of the opponent.”

Leo Prantner (ITA) – right wing

On his recent injury and not having much playing time before the first match:

“I gained a lot of positive experiences from last year. I was able to focus on myself, my recovery process was going well, and there was no pressure. This year is a little different because everything was much tighter. I had only four training sessions with the team before the first match, which was evident in my performance.

“Nevertheless, many positives emerged from last year's World Championship, and it would be nice if it worked out the same way again this year. You can always believe in it.”

On the changes Bob Hanning has implemented in the team over the past year:

“Bob has injected a different way of thinking. He wants us to be much more mentally present, and he definitely creates a very good environment. We have now implemented a different tactic, and I hope that this will also come as a surprise to our opponents.”

On how much Prantner and Hanning talk about the Italian national team in their daily lives at Füchse Berlin:

“Often, almost every time I see Bob, we talk about the national team. Sometimes he tells me about players, then about information I don't know, but he also talks about things that can be improved in the national team every time.”

On their aims for the EHF EURO:

“Our goal is to reach the main round. We're not here to play against Iceland, Poland, and Hungary and then go home again. Of course, we're not the favourites in the group, but that may be an advantage for us. You never know what will happen in an EHF EURO opening match. I think two wins will be enough to reach the main round. But it goes without saying that it won't be easy.”

ICELAND

Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson (ISL) – Iceland head coach

On the experts' expectation that Iceland are a favourite to reach the medal games:

“To be honest, I don’t think so far ahead. We have been able to play for the medals only twice and have won two medals. History is not on our side. We are just focusing on ourselves and on the first match. Everything depends on how we play in this group.

“If we play as good as we can, we can win the group and have a chance to go further. At the moment, we let the experts talk a bit longer, but as a team, we have to stay in the moment. We know how good we are when we play well. If we play our best we could go a long way.”

On the team’s preparation:

“I’m quite happy. We had a good week in France with two good games. Even though we lost against France, we played a good game. There are always things you can do a little better, and as you get further into the preparation, you go into more detail. Today and tomorrow, we will shift our focus to prepare for our opening match against Italy and will be ready to go.”

On the importance of his backcourt trio from the undefeated reigning EHF Champions League winners SC Magdeburg:

“When you have good players who are playing well and have yet to lose a match, they arrive with confidence and a winning culture in their team. However, it’s not only them. I have many strong players on strong teams. My feeling is that they bring this culture into the team.

“Of course, I hope their form will be maintained in the national team, but everyone knows this is a different stage, a different competition. In general, it helps to have good players in top teams and top leagues.”

On the learnings from previous championships:

“It is difficult to say what exactly we have learned. You learn something in every match of a World or European Championship and take these experiences to do it better next time. We have experience, and the team has been together for a long time. The core of this team knows each other very well. And they also know the feeling of not meeting our goals. So we have to use it the right way and don’t feel pressured, but instead use it as motivation. I feel like this is the case now.”

On their first opponents, Italy:

“I expect a really tough match. We have analysed their matches, and I’m really impressed. It’s a good team, a different team with a really good and experienced coach. We have to be really focused and clear about our match. If we don’t perform at our best, we will get in trouble.”

Björgvin Páll Gústavsson (ISL) – goalkeeper

On expectations for Iceland to win a medal:

“Playing handball for Iceland means always having pressure. It doesn’t matter the tournament, the pressure is always on us to perform. We put a lot of pressure on ourselves. Of course, we have a dream to go far, but the EHF EURO is such a strong tournament. And if you have a first opponent like Italy, you can’t think too far ahead.”

On their first opponents, Italy:

“They are playing a very attractive handball. A style of handball that you need to prepare for really precisely.”

On the team’s preparation:

“It was overall a really good performance during preparation. We played good matches against France and Slovenia. Playing a close match in France in front of 15,000 French fans demonstrates that we can compete with the best teams. That was the plan for the last week. Now, playing in Kristianstad is something we all dream of, as we have been here before and know what the atmosphere will be like.”

On the importance of the SC Magdeburg backcourt trio:

“They are very talented players and one of the best players in the world. Yet, it is a new competition, but, of course, they arrive here in great form. Our defence has been good in the past tournaments. I hope we can keep that up. Our attack has been having some problems, but it will hopefully help if they come in flaming hot into this tournament.”

On the learnings from previous championships:

“What I’ve learned is maybe that I should have quit in 2010 when I got the second medal in two tournaments (laughs).

“We have suffered a lot over the last tournaments, but still, we played an awesome tournament last year, and playing badly for 30 minutes cost us the tournament. You have to win and lose the right matches; we haven’t done that yet. Hopefully, we win every match, but if we lose, I hope we lose the right matches.”

On playing for Iceland for over two decades:

“The journey has been amazing. My first tournament was in 2008. My first match for the national team was in 2003. I travelled to the Olympic Games 2008 with the mindset that it could be my last and that I had to enjoy it. Since then, it has been 19 tournaments.

“I’m still enjoying it and love playing handball. When you watch me play, you can see that I have a lot of passion for this sport. That’s why I approach this tournament like every other tournament.”

Gísli Kristjánsson (ISL) – centre back

On his expectation:

“I expect that we grow as a team. That’s the first objective we need to concentrate on because if we don’t do that, we don’t have a chance at this tournament. Especially since we haven’t won anything yet, nothing is going to be given to us on a silver platter.

“Everyone probably expects us to win the group, but I don’t see it being that easy. We have three really difficult matches ahead of us. Italy, for example, has beaten Spain and Serbia during qualification, which are great traditional handball nations. People from the outside don’t look at Italy as a handball giant, but they play a fascinating, modern handball, and I really like how they play in certain areas.

“If we concentrate on ourselves and play our best game, I think we have a strong chance. And I said it before, if we play our best, we can win against any nation in the world, but if we don’t, we can also lose against a lot of teams.”

On the team’s preparation:

“It went really well for the most part. We had two difficult matches against Slovenia and France. Overall, I’m very pleased with the performance, as we led for most of the match against France. I’d also say we need to show, in the crucial minutes of matches like against France, that we can close them out, which we haven’t managed to do. That’s another topic we need to concentrate on. However, preparation is one thing and is nearly done now, and I think we are ready.”

On how he and his SC Magdeburg teammates’ good form can impact Iceland:

“I think it can help us to a certain degree, for sure. To have this kind of rhythm and understanding between the three of us, but in the end, it is a completely different team, a different system. It could be helpful, but we will see how far it will get us in this tournament.”

On the learnings from previous championships:

“That it is never finished at these tournaments. We need to understand how important every minute, every goal is in these kinds of tournaments. For example, last year we were very happy to win all the matches against tough opponents like Slovenia and Egypt. Then we played Croatia, lost, and were out of the competition. Although we won all matches except that one, we still had nothing in our hands after the tournament. That’s why we always need to be on our toes.”

