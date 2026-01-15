Three more groups start EHF EURO 2026 campaigns

Three more groups start EHF EURO 2026 campaigns

EHF / Filip Mishov, Courtney Gahan & Tim Dettmar
15 January 2026, 11:00

On Friday, the 2024 runners-up and EHF EURO 2026 co-hosts, Denmark, begin the chase for the long-coveted European gold against North Macedonia in Herning in group B, while Portugal face underdogs Romania earlier in the day.

The action in Oslo sees group D open their campaigns, with Slovenia playing Montenegro and the Faroe Islands taking on Switzerland.

The sole group located in Kristianstad starts with a match between Iceland — a team eager to reach the final weekend — and Italy, while later on two familiar faces go head-to-head as Hungary and Poland start their tournaments.

GROUP B

Portugal vs Romania

Friday 16 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-4

  • after impressing and finishing fourth at the 2025 IHF World Championship, Portugal are the favourites — beside Denmark — to secure a place in the main round ahead of group B's throw-off
  • the “Heróis do Mar” are led by Paulo Pereira, who is also the coach of the Romanian club Dinamo Bucuresti
  • Portugal and Romania played in the same group in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, with each side taking a home victory
  • Romania are the underdogs in group B, but coach George Buricea boasts a balanced squad with young and talented players like Daniel Stanciuc and experienced players like Dan Racoțea
  • one of Romania's best players, Demis Grigoraș, will miss the EHF EURO 2026 due to an injury — a big absence for the national team
  • in the four previous meetings between the two sides over the past eight years, Portugal took victories on three occasions

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Czechia Vs Portugal MAL9804 AM
We have six new players who play their first major tournament. We kept the base of the team, but we have to integrate new players. This is a new, important factor to introduce these young players to keep pro-active for the future. Let’s see what we will do. We have a lot of work and I hope we can enjoy our process here in Denmark.
Paulo Pereira
Head coach, Portugal
EURO24M Romania Vs Spain C4 3826 JC
They have these very talented young guys and their squad is well built from all the positions. But I believe that we are also a team that can compete. I know we are the underdogs in the tournament, but we have planned that and we will do our best, put everything on the court, and in the end we will just see the result.
Călin Dedu
Line player, Romania

Denmark vs North Macedonia

Friday 16 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 7-0-1

  • the four-time world champions and reigning Olympic champions enter the EHF EURO 2026 as co-hosts and one of the tournament's favourites to lift the illustrious trophy
  • the EHF EURO 2026 will be Denmark's first edition without the likes of legendary players Niklas Landin, Henrik Møllgaard and Mikkel Hansen, and the responsibility falls on Mathias Gidsel and his teammates to deliver when it matters
  • despite their dominance at the IHF World Championship and the Olympic Games, Denmark have not lifted the EHF EURO trophy since 2012
  • Denmark and North Macedonia last met in the EHF EURO 2022 group phase, with the Danes securing a dominant win (31:21)
  • in one of Denmark's rare defeats over the past few years, the Macedonians celebrated a surprising win (33:29) in the EHF EURO 2022 Qualifiers on Kiril Lazarov's coaching debut in Skopje
  • Kiril Lazarov recently signed a contract extension until 2029 to continue at the helm, and his squad is one of the youngest in the tournament with an average age of 26

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Greece Vs Denmark MAL0005 AM
We are well prepared. We know that always these kinds of teams makes it really difficult for you, they are playing really physical, even though we want to try to keep the pace high and play a little bit more fast speed handball, and not going so much into physical duels with them.
Mathias Gidsel
Right back, Denmark
EURO24M North Macedonia Vs Germany UH19326 UH
We are playing the first match against the best team in the world in the last 10 years, Denmark. We are very excited to play against them. They are at home, that will be very difficult for us, but we have nothing to lose in this match and we will try to enjoy this match.
Kiril Lazarov
Head coach, North Macedonia

GROUP D

Slovenia vs Montenegro

Friday 16 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-0-1

  • Montenegro have beaten Slovenia only once before, at the EHF EURO 2022, in what was Montenegro’s record match for most goals scored; most other results between the sides were clear in favour of Slovenia
  • Slovenia have been hit hard by injuries; their top scorer of the last four major tournaments, Aleks Vlah, as well as number one goalkeeper Klemen Ferlin are among several sidelined for the EHF EURO 2026
  • Montenegro are missing their own emblematic goalkeeper Nebojša Simić, who continues recovery after surgery
  • Slovenia finished fourth at the EHF EURO in 2020 and reached the Olympic semi-finals for the first time in 2024; before the injuries to Vlah and Ferlin, they were considered the group favourites
  • Montenegro were 14th at the EHF EURO 2024, where Slovenia placed sixth

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

Paris24 M SF Slovenia Vs Denmark SP9 6512 SPS
I think it will not be so easy. We have six or seven guys that are playing a big tournament for the first time and also, Montenegro, they have a very experienced team. Great shooters. [Based on] The video that we were watching, I think it's going to be very hard and tough, but I believe that we can win this game and I think if we want to do something good this year, we have to win everybody in our group. It won't be easy for sure.
Borut Mačkovšek
Left back, Slovenia
MNE HUN0014
It’s the European Championship. Very high level. We need to do the maximum to try the second round, the main round. Today we have one day more to prepare the game against Slovenia and I hope the best for this tournament. Only this.
Didier Dinart
Head coach, Montenegro

Faroe Islands vs Switzerland

Friday 16 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 0-0-6

  • while Switzerland have overall greater experience than the Faroe Islands, neither side have a big history at the EHF EURO — the 2026 edition is Switzerland’s sixth appearance and the Faroe Islands’ second
  • the Faroe Islands are chasing their first win at the EURO or any major tournament, while Switzerland target their third EHF EURO victory; with neither side winning a match in 2024 and Switzerland’s last EURO victory coming in 2020, whoever takes the points will end a long wait for such a result
  • Switzerland came out on top in all six previous mutual encounters, but the sides have not met since 2010, so this will be a brand-new clash in many ways — especially given both teams are very young on average
  • although they have played only three EHF EURO games, the Faroe Islands’ Elias á Skipagøtu and Hákun av Teigum both count 23 goals in their career tallies at the event — more than any current Switzerland player
  • Switzerland placed 11th at the 2025 IHF World Championship — their best result at the event in 30 years; the Faroe Islands have yet to appear at the World Championship

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M Faroe Islands Vs Norway UH12970 UH
Everyone is very excited to finally start with the tournament. Now we are settling in here in Oslo — a bit cold, but we’re used to it in the Faroe Islands. But we're very excited to play in two days against Switzerland. There are going to be, I don't know, six, seven thousand Faroese supporters, so it's going to be special for us.
Óli Mittún
Left back, Faroe Islands
EURO24M Switzerland Vs France UH23747 AH
We're really, really happy to be here. I think that we are quite confident. Of course, we know how tough and how equal also our group is, so I think everything is open. It's kind of a group where you can be first and last for every team, in my opinion. But we had three quite good preparation games on home ground.
Nikola Portner
Goalkeeper, Switzerland

GROUP F

Iceland vs Italy

Friday 16 January 2026, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 3-0-0

  • this is the first time the two sides have met at an EHF EURO
  • Iceland take part in their 14th EHF EURO and were undefeated during qualification; Italy have qualified for the first time on sporting merit, after hosting the final tournament in 1998
  • Iceland’s best previous result was bronze at the EHF EURO 2010; in 2024 they finished 10th
  • head coach Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson can rely on a deep squad headed by SC Magdeburg trio Gísli Kristjánsson, Ómar Ingi Magnússon and Elvar Örn Jonsson, who are yet to lose a match in the Bundesliga and EHF Champions League this season
  • after Riccardo Trillini led Italy to their first IHF World Championship in 28 years, finishing 16th in 2025, Bob Hanning took over as head coach for his first EHF EURO in charge of a team
  • Björgvin Páll Gústavsson has the second-most appearances at an EHF EURO for Iceland with 45 matches; he made his national debut in 2006 and has played 285 matches for his country
  • Iceland lost their last test match 29:31 against France after beating Slovenia 32:26 at the Tournoi de France 2026 in Paris, while Italy played two matches against the Faroe Islands, winning the first one 36:34 and losing the second 34:38 in Tørshavn

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M France Vs Iceland AH AR67507
I expect a really tough match. We have analysed their matches, and I’m really impressed. It’s a good team, a different team with a really good and experienced coach. We have to be really focused and clear about our match. If we don’t perform at our best, we will get in trouble.
Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson
Head coach, Iceland
20250316 ITA LAT Prantner2
Our goal is to reach the main round. We're not here to play against Iceland, Poland, and Hungary and then go home again. Of course, we're not the favourites in the group, but that may be an advantage for us. You never know what will happen in an EHF EURO opening match. I think two wins will be enough to reach the main round. But it goes without saying that it won't be easy.
Leo Prantner
Right wing, Italy

Hungary vs Poland

Friday 16 January 2026, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 8-1-2

  • Hungary play their 15th EHF EURO and have not missed a tournament since 2004, while Poland are headed to their 12th tournament since debuting in 2002; Poland’s fourth place in 2010 and Hungary’s fifth place in 2024 are their best results
  • the two sides have met 11 times in their history but never at an EHF EURO; the head-to-head favours the Magyars, who have not lost against Poland since 1985, winning all five matches since then
  • Hungary want to take the next step at a major tournament after missing out on the semi-final two years ago by only one point and losing a dramatic quarter-final match at last year’s World Championship against hosts Croatia, 30:31
  • Poland have been unable to reach the top 10 of a major tournament since finishing seventh at their home EHF EURO in 2016
  • Hungary’s Zoran Ilić, Zoltán Szita and Gergő Fazekas play for Polish club Orlen Wisla Plock and will face their club teammates Dawid Dawydzik and Michał Daszek
  • Hungary comfortably beat Romania in their last test match 33:23, while Poland played two matches against Serbia, winning the first encounter 33:32 and drawing the second one 32:32

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M France Vs Hungary UH23875 UH
It was a really nice tournament two years ago, but since the Olympic Games we have built a new team. We have some new, younger players on the team and want to surprise some teams at this tournament. But first, we concentrate on the first match, as it will be a very hard game against Poland.
Bence Imre
Right wing, Hungary
POL ROU Fot Pawel Bejnarowicz 131
Hungary is one of the best teams in the competition. It will be difficult to beat them. They have been working with Chema Rodríguez for a long time. That means they know exactly how they would like to play. It will be a tactical battle as their attack is really difficult to stop.
Jesús González
Head coach, Poland

Main photo © Luigi Canu

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24M France Vs Iceland AH AR67507
Previous Article Men's EHF EURO 2026 flash quotes: 15 January
20260115 CLW R10 Preview Main DVSC
Next Article DVSC challenge Györ’s perfect record; Brest seek to consolidate top spot

Latest news

More News