On Friday, the 2024 runners-up and EHF EURO 2026 co-hosts, Denmark, begin the chase for the long-coveted European gold against North Macedonia in Herning in group B, while Portugal face underdogs Romania earlier in the day.

The action in Oslo sees group D open their campaigns, with Slovenia playing Montenegro and the Faroe Islands taking on Switzerland.

The sole group located in Kristianstad starts with a match between Iceland — a team eager to reach the final weekend — and Italy, while later on two familiar faces go head-to-head as Hungary and Poland start their tournaments.