MALMÖ – Comments from players and coaches at media calls in Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round group II.

ICELAND

Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson (ISL) – Iceland head coach

On Sweden:

“Just as one of the best teams, in the tournament so far and also we look on the paper, just one of the best teams in the world. And they are playing at home. So we are expecting a really tough game, but we know our strengths.

“We can do better than we did yesterday against Croatia. And we do need to do much better. So we are just trying to prepare for Sweden, finding some solutions to use tomorrow. We have to execute it and if we play at our best level, we can beat them. But we need really a good game to beat them.”

On the key for the game against Sweden:

“We have to take good care of the ball. It's a team who runs a lot with a really fast and good fast breaks, making unbelievable few technical errors.

“Yesterday against Croatia, we were not playing our game in the defence. We are far away from our best level there, so we need to step up there. We have a quality players in every position and you can change from the bench any time. So just a lot of things that we need to prepare for. If we are missing one thing, it will be tough.”

On the impact of defeats:

“When you lose you lose a tough game and a tight game, it's always tough mentally and you know final tournament is just a tough thing mentally. But I have experienced players. good players. They have done it before. They had ups and downs before. They can manage to deal with it. And we will be ready tomorrow.”

Viktor Hallgrímsson (ISL) – goalkeeper

On the defeat against Croatia:

“The first half was the killer. They scored 19 goals in the first half, which is way too much. Mateo Maras was getting his shots from outside, which we were okay with. That was the game plan. But the problem was, Zvonimir Srna getting too close and getting goals. That was one of the main issues, I would say.

“But the main thing is we need to get up this craziness in defence, and get the crowd with us and then we have a chance. But we didn't we didn't do that until the second half against Croatia. So, that's the key going forward.”

On what they need to improve:

“Just defence and mindset. I would say it was the first game at this tournament that the defence has not been playing at the best level. And then of course the goalkeeper has to be able to step up sometimes. That's the goal tomorrow. Get up the defence, get the crowd going and try to win the home team.”

On the game against Sweden:

“They're a really good team. They have many really good players. They have a system that they play really well and don't do many mistakes, and they also have the home crowd which is always a boost for every team, As you saw for Croatia last year. So it's going to be a tough game. We have to avoid doing silly mistakes and hopefully get some mistakes from them. And just fight. Get the craziness going.”

On Sweden’s main strengths:

“Shot from contact. They get a lot of double chances when they get go to the contact, take the shoot, and if they don't score, they get the penalty or free throw. So that's their greatest strength. That's also modern handball in many ways. So they do it really well. They have two really good players in every position. But that's also the case for us. So that's not going to be a difference. I think the difference it's going to be the mindset for sure and the energy we bring into the game.”

On bouncing back after a defeat:

“It was hard yesterday, for sure. But we said already we had a specific amount of time to be angry and be pissed off. But then we have to switch and be ready for the next game. And in many ways, it was a similar recipe as last year. First half bad and causing us a game and a victory against Croatia.

“The main thing that stinks maybe is that we didn't fight which we have been doing the whole tournament talked about doing before the game. So that's the worst thing, not handball, not the mistakes, or what we did. We didn't fight like we should have and usually do. But it doesn't shake our confidence at all. We're just focussed now on Sweden, we are still in it and need to win it.”





SWITZERLAND

Andy Schmid (SUI) – head coach

On the match versus Hungary:

“I'm still proud. I'm still proud because we managed again to play a really great first half, to play 40 minutes’ really great handball with every aspect of the game, and then we had a difficult period, like 15 minutes, and then we managed to fight against this difficult time and we managed to get the point. We still had the chance in the last attack to score to win the game, but that's handball on the highest level.

“Sometimes, we are not used to it, I have to say, also, because many players are the first time in this situation, to play this kind of handball matches. That's why I'm proud of my team and proud on our journey till now, because we had four games in the European championship, we only lost one and this against Slovenia, where we were leading with nine goals. That's why I think we can show the handball world that we are making progress and we mare on a good way.

“But sometimes sport is really hard. We have to accept that. And now, the day today, we use to get some fresh minds, some fresh legs again, because it was also a hard period with many games, and now we have to prepare for the next game against a really good Croatian team. They’re going for the semi-finals. They showed in the game against Iceland that they are on the top of European handball and we have to be well, well prepared for this game.”

On Croatia’s key strengths:

“Their mentality. Their mentality with their defence, they play really aggressive. Not many teams are used to play against 5-1 defence and they do it really well. And they have an experienced coach with Dagur (Sigurdsson) and some amazing players that play every week on (EHF) Champions League level, and that's why we have to be ready for a tough match again.”

On Croatia saying they have big respect for Switzerland and Schmid:

“That's really nice because I have to say it honestly, as a coach, you don't get many compliments. When you win, it’s the players. When you lose, it’s the coach. I have to get used to it. That's why it's nice to hear some compliments and also that we are doing just a great job. The players, we as staff — we are sitting in the same boat.

“Every guy of us — every player, every coach — is doing mistakes and the importance of doing mistakes is to learn about it, to do it better, to don't do the same mistakes twice. And that's why it's nice to hear some compliments, I have to say honestly.”

Lukas Laube (SUI) – line player

On being happy with the one point against Hungary:

“If we look at the way where we started and now where we are, it's a big improvement, also that we see there was a possibility that we get two points in the main round. But at least we got one point. We learnt from the game against Slovenia, where we were also plus nine, now plus seven. Now we got one point, so we are happy about this point.”

On whether the situation against Slovenia was in their heads against Hungary:

“What we also felt against Slovenia, now also against Hungary, that OK we can beat them again. And then again it happened that they turn around, so we need to watch from game to game. And we hope that we learn this now against Croatia.”

On Croatia:

“It will be a tough game. They've also a big supportive crowd here, but it will be, I think, a tough game. As I said, it's a great team — great players, strong defence, really good goalkeeper. So it will be a tough game. We need to focus especially on ourselves, on our way back, on our defence and our counterattack. That’s where we play the best handball I think — when we attack with our speed players, with great speed in the front, so I think this is the main thing we need to focus on. And also, the mental thing, that if we are able to beat them, that we beat them.”

On what they need to improve:

“For sure, the game will be tight — that we are in those tight sequences that we are clear, that we know what we want to play in each as second of the game and that we support each other. That we are knowing that we are a really good team now and not only a small team, but now, luckily in the main round, we also deserve it to be here, and I think this needs to be in our head — that we are good enough to compete against top teams.”

Mehdi Ben Romdhane (SUI) — left back

On the game against Hungary:

“It was like Slovenia. We win a lot of points, then they come back, but I think we learnt a lot about the last game. Now, in this moment, we stay easy then at the end where we make the draw, but it's better than we lose.”

On being happy with the one point, especially given the historic significance:

“We played 40 minutes very good. So, it was only 20 minutes was not so easy for us, but we take the 40 minutes with us for the next game and we'll see.”

On Croatia:

“Croatia is a really good team, and they are really strong guys, but we take every game we want to win. So we go to the game to win and then we will see what happened.”

On Croatia’s key players to stop:

“I don't think we need to stop, but we need to make goals against the goalkeeper, of course, because they have good games, the last game. And, of course, I don't know — I will say not one player, but they have really good defence. It's strong guys, and for us, it will be not easy to play 60 minutes like this, but we will give everything and we will see.”





SLOVENIA

Uroš Zorman (SLO) – head coach

On the defeat against Sweden:

“There's no point looking back. We have to look forward. You can always go over the past, talk about impressions, good, bad, great, whatever. But that doesn't get us anywhere. We lost the game. Later on, we'll do the analysis, make corrections, see what we can improve, keep what was good and that's it. The focus has to be on what's next.”

On the game against Hungary:

“Now the analysis happens quickly. At this stage, it's no longer about big changes, you just add a bit here, take a bit away there, and that's it when you're in this kind of rhythm. The players are already a bit tired, so there are no real training sessions, just recovery work. That's it.

"We know Hungary is a tough team. The shooters play a lot with the line players, so we'll need to prepare for that. Maybe fine-tune a few things. We would say strengthen the transition from defence to attack, and in attack, as we always say, play with your head. They also live off fast breaks, so we have to shut that down.”

Domen Makuc (SLO) – centre back

On the game against Sweden:

“We played good in the first half. Maybe we surprised them a bit, but we couldn't keep up in the second half. We had too many suspensions and they scored easy goals, and it was hard to get back after they made a four-goal run.”

On the game against Hungary:

“Good team with tall players, strong but with speed. It will not be easy, but we trust ourselves, We are on a good path, we play good handball and I hope we will return to the winning path.”

Andraž Makuc (SLO) – left wing

On the game against Hungary:

“We are playing against Hungary, a team that plays similar to Montenegro with a lot of back shooters. They are strong, but have a bit more speed. They are a tough opponent. Still, they also have some flaws. We need to prepare good We need to go 100 per cent to get the most out of that game and that is our focus at the moment.”

SWEDEN

Patrik Fahlgren (SWE) – assistant coach

On Sweden having four wins in four games:

“We are really happy, of course, with four wins in a row and things are looking good. But we are trying really hard only to look at the next game and focus now on Iceland and try to play a really good game and maximise our chances to win that game.”

On the Nordic derby against Iceland:

“We all have seen through the EURO here that every game has its own story, so to speak. It will be a totally different game and for us, like a derby. It will be a really hard game but also a really fun game to play. I think we can count on a lot of Icelandic fans as well in the arena, so I think it will be a great atmosphere.”

On Iceland:

“It's a really strong team. A really good attacking team with one-against-one from Gísli (Kristjánsson) and Ómar (Ingi Magnússon) and (Janus Daði) Smárason, and really hard to defend against.”

Andreas Palicka (SWE) — goalkeeper

On Sweden’s performance at the EHF EURO 2026 overall:

“Overall, I am very happy. We have tried a lot of different scenarios where we were the clear favourite. We managed a tough game against Croatia very, very good and yesterday, we were under pressure against Slovenia. They made, actually, in my opinion, the same thing that we managed against Croatia — they managed to make us play our, not worst game, but we didn't come through with our game plan. But even that, we managed to win the game.

“You can see that we have a lot of individual quality in this team. Yesterday, it was Eric Johansson and Lucas Sandell just climbing forward and taking the lead and the other day, it was two, three different players. It's actually very interesting and very, very cool. I’m happy for Swedish handball. Everyone is contributing to the success until now and we have managed to stay in the moment and take every game for game, so to speak, so I'm very positive.”

On Iceland:

“We love each other here, but everyone knows that tomorrow is going to be a war. It was war in Gothenburg two years ago, three years ago. It’s two teams with great characters and very much fair play players. Gentlemen, so to speak. But when we play against each other, it’s always the biggest thing I think both teams will say that no one will lose about the characters. The best team will win, but both teams will be there for 150 per cent, that's for sure.”

On equalling the top all-time EHF EURO appearances for Sweden:

“What can I answer about that — just that I am very proud and happy that I got the honour to represent my country so many times and through some very successful years. It was an honour to also be the captain the last six years, and it helped to form me to the person that I am today. To represent the Swedish national team is the thing in my career, when I will look back, that I am mostly proud of. It's always a special thing, taking on that jersey every game. So that is something that I will be proud of after my career.”

On the fact he has joined the most capped “Bengan Boys”:

“Joining them is very, very difficult in Swedish handball. That’s my role models and I will never compare myself with them, but cool that I beat them in a game more or two.”

Felix Montebovi (SWE) – right wing

On his first EURO:

“It's an honour to play for the Swedish national team and I'm learning a lot, on and off the court, from all the players. It's fun.”

On Iceland:

“They are a really good team. They have Gísli (Kristjánsson), a great handball player. We just try to play our style and we believe that we are a strong team and we want to win.”

On the challenge from Slovenia being a good lesson:

“Slovenia is a great team and they had a lead in the first half, but we believe in our tactics and so we are confident that we can win every match.”

HUNGARY

José Rodríguez (ESP) — HUN head coach

On the match against Switzerland:

“Probably the coach always saw the bad things more than the good things. It's true that we come back after being seven goals down, but the problem is why we go seven goals down.

“Now of course, we forget almost this match and we continue for the next because doesn't matter what happened. We need to think in the match of Slovenia and nothing more. But it’s clear that in the first half we are not so good, and after we do a really amazing second half.”

On Slovenia’s performance at the EURO:

“I think Slovenia always is competitive. They have seven, eight injuries and they are always fighting all the matches, competitive in all the matches. We know that it will be so difficult match. They have an amazing coach, Uroš (Zorman), that is my friend.

“Both teams, we need the points and it's so important game for both.”

On Hungary’s key strengths:

“First, try to defend good. I always say that for us, the more important is good defence. We always try to defend hard and strong.

“Yesterday in the first half, we don't do good defence, and after we having problems during the match.

“They have a lot of players that can play one-against-one in good way and it's so difficult to defend them, but if we can do this, after can be more easy for win the match.”

On facing Slovenia coach Uroš Zorman and their rivalry:

“It's only during the match and doesn't matter. Also, we are so friends. We pass a lot of years together in Ciudad like players.

“For us, it's amazing, always. We stay together and can play, and we like and we enjoy the handball. And after this we go to stay together, drink some coffee or something.”

Patrik Ligetvári (HUN) — left back

On looking back to the game versus Switzerland:

“We have to be so proud how we played in the second half. I was so happy and so proud for my team, because how we fight and how we commit. It was excellent. But I was disappointed because how we started the first half — it was not how we want it, how we planned it, but we corrected. I'm so happy because we get one point, but I'm a bit sad because we lost one point.”

On Slovenia:

“They have a really strong team. How they play, I like it, actually. They have a really good coach and tactically, they could change maybe in the middle of the game. If something is not working, the coach reacts immediately. We have to prepare for them, how they play. We didn't see yet the video. We were watching yesterday the match against Sweden, how they played, and I think they played amazing, but they lost. I think they want to beat us but in the last years we always played against them really good matches.”

On what Hungary need to improve to beat Slovenia:

“We have to correct our efficiency in the shots, and we have to keep stronger defence like how we did in the group phase and then we have chance to win against them.”

Máté Ónodi-Jánoskúti (HUN) — right back

On the game against Switzerland:

“It was a really tough game for us. In the first half, we played not so good in defence and in attack also — we have a lot of mis-score. And in defence, our defence was not the same strong like before, so it was really hard for us because in the half-time we had minus six.

“In the second half it was, I think, one time, minus seven, but in the last 15 minutes, we came back and this is the most important for us because we have the mentality. So we are of course a little bit sad, but a little bit happy because of this game. We have goals and we are ready to work for it.”

On Slovenia:

“In the group, we lose by one against Iceland and after, now, we have a draw, so now I think we have a really big motivation because we played not so good in this match against Switzerland. But now we know it will be a really hard game against Slovenia. They have a really strong defence and they play fast in attack. They have some injured players. We know it. But now they have a lot of younger guys and they play really good handball, so I think it will be a really nice game.

“I hope we will win this game because it's really important for us because if we want to go to the final weekend, this is the first step for us.”

On what to improve for the next games:

“We try to come back in our real defence, because we are really strong in defence and we have a really good goalkeepers.

“If we have a good defence after we can run, if we don't make too much mistakes in attack, I think we have a good chance against everybody. We will see.”





CROATIA

Denis Špoljarić (CRO) – assistant head coach

On injuries to Ivan Martinović and Dino Slavić:

“We have received first test results and it looks nothing serious for now. Just a contusion. We will know more later, but for now it looks good. There's still some pain, but pain can't go away in a matter of seconds. Most important thing is there is no bone fracture or similar.”

On Switzerland:

“They were leading by seven against Hungary and we thought they will win it. Before the championship started we said they could be a surprise because they have a really good team. We played twice against them, lost one and won one. It wasn't easy.

“In comparison to that game they got Nikola Portner back, and a playmaker, there are three new players I think. Good left back Lenny Rubin, Felix Aellen, a well-balanced team. It's not going to be easy. People think Switzerland is not so strong, but they are a solid team.”

On Swiss head coach Andy Schmid:

“I know their coach well from our Bundesliga time, and even before. He is a star in Switzerland and a real handball player, a true playmaker. And we could see in their play they have a lot of combination with the centre back, and have good connection with the line player.”

On Croatia's defence:

“Defence was OK. We conceded too many goals from transition and fast breaks and in the end, it looked like our defence was not good in first matches. But we are progressing match by match, we need time to adjust and we will be even better, trying to fight with our dense defence.”

Mateo Maraš (CRO) – right back

On Croatia’s game against Iceland:

“I'm really satisfied. Crucial two points for us to keep us in the game. All things played really well. Our ambition and the fight was on extremely high level. So it showed at the end of the result. Still, we still have a lot of things to improve.

“Against Iceland, the shooting form of the back players was amazing. We need to keep that level high if it's possible, but also other parts of the game we improved and developed a lot, like running back in defence and this transition game. So we slowed the game and maybe make less technical mistakes that help us keep calm and fight in defence.”

On Switzerland:

“I see them as an amazing team. They deserved more at this championship. They didn't have any luck. They were leading nine against Slovenia and seven against Hungary. But I hope they don't have any luck tomorrow also.

“They have really big future potential with a coach that is unbelievable in the playing style. And also now as a coach. So we give them full respect and they deserve it because at the end, they are in the same basket as we are, with not much points. And we fight for each.”

On Switzerland’s key strengths:

“They have really balanced team between some fast players, some good shooters, strong defence, good goalkeeper. They don't have any like huge advantage, but in all parts of the game they are really good.”

Mario Šoštarić (CRO) – right wing

On winning against Iceland:

“We showed ourselves we can do it. We returned to winning and everything is positive now. Energy and atmosphere is better now in the locker room. We played a really good game finally and it woke up that emotion we used to have. We were there for one another. It showed us a way for the next games.”

On Switzerland:

“A very strong team that plays together for a long time now. Their domestic league is also on a rise in recent years. They have great players led by Nikola Portner, a very experienced goalkeeper, Manuel Zehnder and Lukas Laube, all players who have important roles in their clubs.”

On Switzerland's draw against Hungary:

“We watched the game against Hungary, and I also watched their game against Slovenia, and maybe thing has gotten into their heads now. They were leading in both games by nine and seven, and in the end lost or had a draw. They have a drop at certain moments.

“We should not allow them to make a break against us. Georgia did it to us and we had to fight hard to get back. We have full respect for Switzerland and we need to believe we are the better team. Still, we have to show that on court.”

