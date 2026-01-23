Sweden win main round opener after strongest challenge yet
The opening day of the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 in Malmö wrapped up with Sweden extending their perfect winning run through the home tournament, as they defeated Slovenia 35:31 after overcoming a tough first-half challenge. Slovenia were the first team to lead Sweden at the break at half-time, but Sweden clearly outscored their opponents in the second period to clinch the win.
With the victory, Sweden moved up to four points, where they end the round alone on top of the group II table. Slovenia, Iceland and Croatia all have two points, while Switzerland and Hungary have one each.
We showed in the first half-time that we can play with everyone this tournament. Maybe it wasn’t like this before the start, but now we show this. We can be proud of our game. It wasn’t enough but that was a bonus game for us, actually. I would say the three next games are even more important.
They were really good in the first half, but we were even better in the second half. I think they played fantastic, they played tactical, we were struggling a lot, but on the other side I think we also played quite good, but we didn’t score our chances. This was the biggest difference between first and second half.