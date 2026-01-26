HERNING – Comments from players and coaches after round 3 matches in Men's EHF EURO 2026 main round group I on Monday.

PORTUGAL vs NORWAY 35:35 (17:18)

Paulo Pereira (POR) – Portugal head coach

On starting the match without the Costa brothers, especially Francisco:

“He has some little injury, so we manage this to have him (play) not too much time. Only these 20 minutes at the final it was OK. He is OK, I think, now, so we continue.”

On the match:

“It was a high-intensity game. At the final it was some details that give this draw to Norway, because we missed two penalties at the end of the game in a critical phase.

“I think we recovered our way. I think Portugal is this fight, cleverly choose the right options, and fight, especially fight. That’s what we did again today. This Portugal, I like.”

Francisco Costa (POR) – right back

On the draw:

“I think it was a great match of handball, nobody could guess who was going to win until the last seconds. The two teams had the possibility to win, we had some good opportunities, Norway also. But we were not able to convert them and, in the end, it resulted in a draw. I think this is a fair result, but one that we are not happy with.”

On the two teams not being able to take the advantage in the last 10 minutes:

“That happens sometimes, like, there is a save, and then a save afterwards and same with goals. I really do think both teams were equal today. Once again, sometimes you have a bad taste when you end on a draw, but tonight, I feel like this is a good point.”

On having to wait until the other results to know if Portugal are through:

“That was the same as before the game. After our game against France, we knew we depended on the other results, and now is no different. We are probably out of the tournament tonight, we really did the best we could. It’s hard, but I am also relived that we showed a better face than we did against France two days ago.”

Jonas Wille (NOR) – Norway head coach

On the match:

“I think we played a good match in attack, but that goes for Portugal too. We struggled in defence through all the match, but I think we had the momentum for 35, maybe 40 minutes, but then we started missing some open shots.

“Then they got the momentum, but then again we never gave up. We were three goals behind and managed to get a point. But in the end we had the ball and of course a bit disappointed that we didn’t get the last one in.

“We are fighting against a good team, so it’s not so easy. We don’t know if we’re satisfied or if we’re disappointed.”

Torbjørn Bergerud (NOR) - goalkeeper

On the draw:

“We are really disappointed but, in the meantime, I feel like we could have played better to get a better result as well. There were actions where we could have played better, especially defensively. They scored 35 goals, which is a lot, and they did not score that many fast breaks. We really missed efficiency defensively to be able to come out with a better result.”

On how tiredness might have affected Norway’s performance:

“Playing every two days is tough, especially against all these amazing teams. And we still have Denmark to play, which won’t be easy either. That’s the way it is, I think all the teams are tired and have some physical problems now. You just have to grind your teeth and try the best you can in this situation.”

On being almost out of the tournament:

“Even winning might have put us in a tough situation. Our fate was already not in our hands anymore, so nothing changes. We don’t get our hopes too high up now, we have three points and probably two teams will be on six tonight, so I guess that the competition is over for us.”

Photo © kolektiff images