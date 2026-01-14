Men's EHF EURO 2026 throws off in Herning and Oslo
After months of preparation, the 17th edition of the Men's EHF EURO finally gets underway on Thursday 15 January.
Groups A and C are the first to throw off, in Herning and Oslo, and reigning champions France will begin their title defence against Czechia in Norway. Later on, the co-hosts will want to impress the Oslo fans against Ukraine.
I think we play in the toughest group. It's one of the most difficult groups because I think every team can beat each other. They are good teams, but we are focusing on the first game. We have to try to win the first points as that will give us a lot of confidence for the next games of the tournament.
Spain have quality, Spain is very dangerous, normally they finish among the best five or six. So it will be a very difficult game, a very important game for us. And we have to give everything to simply have a good start.
It feels like we’re always playing against Austria, in any tournament, in any qualification. They stick to their style of play, sometimes with very long attacking phases and a lot of seven-against-six. They are an awkward team to face, especially in an opening match. The most important thing for us is simply to impose our own style of play. That means one team wants to slow the tempo down, while the other wants to keep it high.