Men's EHF EURO 2026 throws off in Herning and Oslo

EHF / Björn Pazen & Kevin Domas
14 January 2026, 09:00

After months of preparation, the 17th edition of the Men's EHF EURO finally gets underway on Thursday 15 January. 

Groups A and C are the first to throw off, in Herning and Oslo, and reigning champions France will begin their title defence against Czechia in Norway. Later on, the co-hosts will want to impress the Oslo fans against Ukraine.

Over in Denmark, Spain are looking for a better tournament than they produced in 2024, while Germany meet Austria once more in what has become a classic rivalry.

GROUP A

Spain vs Serbia

Thursday 15 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-0-2

  • in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers both Spain and Serbia won their home matches by two goals, but Spain topped the group ahead of the Serbs
  • Spain has won more Men’s EHF EURO medals than any other team, nine: two golds, five silver and two bronze
  • Serbia won silver in 2012 and have their eighth EHF EURO participation ahead; like Spain, the Serbs missed the main round in Germany in 2024
  • since summer 2025, Spaniard Raul Gonzalez (former coach of HC Vardar, Paris Saint Germain and the Macedonian national team) is Serbia head coach; he will face a team led by compatriot Jordi Ribera
  • the two world-class goalkeepers met in the TruckScout24 EHF FINAL4 2025 with their German clubs: Dejan Milosavljev (Serbia/Füchse Berlin) and Sergey Hernandez (Spain/SC Magdeburg)
  • Spain lost their last test match 31:34 against Portugal after beating Slovakia 43:26 and Tunisia 37:28 at the Torneo Internacional de España; Serbia tied 32:32 and lost 33:32 against Poland

20260114 Gps AC Preview Dujshebaev Quote
I think we play in the toughest group. It's one of the most difficult groups because I think every team can beat each other. They are good teams, but we are focusing on the first game. We have to try to win the first points as that will give us a lot of confidence for the next games of the tournament.
Alex Dujshebaev
Right back, Spain
20260114 Gps AC Preview Marsenic Quote
Spain have quality, Spain is very dangerous, normally they finish among the best five or six. So it will be a very difficult game, a very important game for us. And we have to give everything to simply have a good start.
Mijajlo Marsenić
Line player, Serbia

Germany vs Austria

Thursday 15 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 11-3-0

  • Germany play their 16th EHF EURO final tournament, only missing Denmark 2014; in 106 EHF EURO matches, they have won 55 times, drawn 13 times and lost 38 matches, winning gold in 2004 and 2016
  • Austria participate in their seventh EHF EURO and the fifth in a row; their best finish was eighth in 2010 and 2020
  • since the EHF EURO 2020, the two sides have clashed at every European championship and twice more in EHF EURO Qualifiers
  • in that period Austria have tied two games — in the last EHF EURO 2024 in Germany in the main round (22:22) and in the Qualifiers in Match 2025 in Vienna (26:26). Germany have emerged victorious in all other meetings
  • six Austrian players currently play for German clubs: Lukas Herburger (Füchse Berlin), Nikola Bylik (THW Kiel), Jakob Nigg (TVB Stuttgart), Lukas Hutecek and Constantin Möstl (TBV Lemgo Lippe); and Elias Kofler (HSV Hamburg)
  • after the Qualifiers, Austria changed their coach, from Slovenian Aleš Pajovič to Spaniard Iker Romero. Both also currently coach at German clubs: Pajovič for European League winners SG Flensburg-Handewitt, Romero at SG BBM Bietigheim
  • Germany won their last two test matches prior to the EHF EURO 2026 against Croatia, while Austria were defeated by Czechia, France and Slovenia in the last friendlies

20260114 Gps AC Preview Gislason Quote
It feels like we’re always playing against Austria, in any tournament, in any qualification. They stick to their style of play, sometimes with very long attacking phases and a lot of seven-against-six. They are an awkward team to face, especially in an opening match. The most important thing for us is simply to impose our own style of play. That means one team wants to slow the tempo down, while the other wants to keep it high.
Alfred Gislason
Head coach, Germany

GROUP C

France vs Czechia

Thursday 15 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
H2H: 7-1-3

  • France are the current EHF EURO title-holders, after winning the competition in 2024 by beating Denmark in the final (33:31 after overtime)
  • France have won the EHF EURO four times in history: 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2024
  • Czechia’s best performance at the EHF EURO dates back to 2018, when they finished sixth
  • in 2024, at the last EHF EURO, Czechia finished 15th after suffering two losses in the preliminary round and not qualifying for the main round
  • the teams have not played against each other at the EHF EURO since 2010, when France won by one (21:20). Czechia won the other two EHF EURO contests, in 1996 and 2004
  • France announced on Tuesday that EHF EURO 2024 MVP Nédim Rémili was out of the competition due to a calf injury

Norway vs Ukraine

Thursday 15 January, 20:30 CEST, live on EHFTV
H2H: 5-0-1

  • Norway have taken part in every EHF EURO final tournament since 2006, with their best performance dating back to bronze in 2020
  • in 2024 Norway finished ninth, unable to progress from the main round
  • Ukraine’s best performance at the EHF EURO was in 2002, when they reached the main round to finish 11th
  • Ukraine did not take part in the last edition of the EHF EURO as they were not able to qualify
  • Norway’s Sander Sagosen can reach 200 goals scored at the EHF EURO, as the Aalborg Håndbold player currently has 197; he needs seven goals to enter the all-time top five
  • the two teams faced each other twice at the EHF EURO, in 2000 and 2010, and Norway won both games, by three (19:16) and two (31:29) goals respectively

EURO24M Norway Vs Slovenia UH25027 AH

Photos © Kolektiff Images

EURO24M Denmark Vs Netherlands C4 6142 JC
