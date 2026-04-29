Women's EHF EURO 2026 in Oradea: schedule, teams and tickets

Oradea, Romania, is a stunning city in the north of the country and it will welcome teams in group A for the Women's EHF EURO 2026, throwing off on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday 3 December.
Teams, schedule, tickets for group A
Which teams can I watch in Oradea?
- preliminary round group A will play in Oradea
- fans from Hungary, just across the border, will not have far to travel to see their team take on Montenegro, Slovenia and Iceland
- Slovenia vs Iceland opens the tournament on Thursday 3 December, while a capacity crowd of over 5,000 is expected to watch Hungary take on Montenegro in the day's second match
- round 2 sees Montenegro against Iceland and Hungary vs Slovenia
- action in Oradea wraps up with Slovenia vs Montenegro and Iceland vs Hungary
What does the playing schedule in Oradea look like?
- the preliminary round matches take place on Thursday 3, Saturday 5 and Monday 7 December at 18:30 and 21:00 local time (CET+1)
Where do I get my tickets for Oradea?
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