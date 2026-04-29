Women's EHF EURO 2026 in Oradea: schedule, teams and tickets

Oradea, Romania, is a stunning city in the north of the country and it will welcome teams in group A for the Women's EHF EURO 2026, throwing off on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday 3 December.





Teams, schedule, tickets for group A

Which teams can I watch in Oradea?

preliminary round group A will play in Oradea

fans from Hungary, just across the border, will not have far to travel to see their team take on Montenegro, Slovenia and Iceland

Slovenia vs Iceland opens the tournament on Thursday 3 December, while a capacity crowd of over 5,000 is expected to watch Hungary take on Montenegro in the day's second match

round 2 sees Montenegro against Iceland and Hungary vs Slovenia

action in Oradea wraps up with Slovenia vs Montenegro and Iceland vs Hungary

What does the playing schedule in Oradea look like?

the preliminary round matches take place on Thursday 3, Saturday 5 and Monday 7 December at 18:30 and 21:00 local time (CET+1)

Where do I get my tickets for Oradea?

book your seats for the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 in Oradea via the official ticket website on eurohandball.com now.

Photo © kolektiff images