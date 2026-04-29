Women's EHF EURO 2026 in Oradea: schedule, teams and tickets

Women's EHF EURO 2026 in Oradea: schedule, teams and tickets

EHF Logo 100
European Handball Federation
29 April 2026, 15:30

The Women's EHF EURO 2026 takes place in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye between 3 and 20 December — marking the first time five nations have hosted the tournament. In this article, we look at the teams meeting in Oradea, Romania.

Oradea, Romania, is a stunning city in the north of the country and it will welcome teams in group A for the Women's EHF EURO 2026, throwing off on the opening day of the tournament on Thursday 3 December.

Teams, schedule, tickets for group A

Which teams can I watch in Oradea?

  • preliminary round group A will play in Oradea
  • fans from Hungary, just across the border, will not have far to travel to see their team take on Montenegro, Slovenia and Iceland
  • Slovenia vs Iceland opens the tournament on Thursday 3 December, while a capacity crowd of over 5,000 is expected to watch Hungary take on Montenegro in the day's second match
  • round 2 sees Montenegro against Iceland and Hungary vs Slovenia
  • action in Oradea wraps up with Slovenia vs Montenegro and Iceland vs Hungary

What does the playing schedule in Oradea look like?

  • the preliminary round matches take place on Thursday 3, Saturday 5 and Monday 7 December at 18:30 and 21:00 local time (CET+1)

Where do I get my tickets for Oradea?

Photo © kolektiff images

This content is blocked

You said no to using cookies or similar tools that help improve your experience. To see this content, you would need to update your Privacy Preferences.

EURO24W Serbia Vs Romania C4 6377 JC
Previous Article Women's EHF EURO 2026 in Cluj-Napoca: schedule, teams and tickets

Latest news

More News