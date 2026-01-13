Magnus Wislander (Sweden: IHF Player of the Century, four-time EHF EURO champion, twice world champion, EHF EURO MVP in 2002)

The favourites: This is quite clear. Maybe we should talk about which teams can become runners-ups below Denmark? To be serious, with their outstanding players such as Mathias Gidsel, Simon Pytlick or Jørgensen and the experience in their squad, Denmark are my big favourites to go for gold, thought the European championships have not been their best tournaments in the previous years.

Below them are France, in my opinion — and below those two, many experienced teams aim for the semi-finals such as Germany or Norway.

The major point in the upcoming EHF EURO is the completely different main round groups. In Herning, you will potentially have Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Spain and Portugal. In contrast, the group in Malmö is much different, which make it easier for teams such as Sweden and Iceland to go for the semis, which will fight for the first two positions with Hungary, Croatia and maybe the Faroe Islands.

The MVP: I think the time for the first ever Danish MVP has come, and Mathias Gidsel is my favourite for the award.

The rising star: Sweden have Nikola Roganović in their squad, but I do not know if he gets that much playing time at this event. Portugal count on many strong talents, not only the Costa brothers. They impressed me at the 2025 World Championship.

Magnus Wislander will cover the EHF EURO 2026 as expert for Swedish radio