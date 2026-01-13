Lars Christiansen (Denmark: EHF EURO champion 2008 and 2012, top scorer of the EHF EURO 2008, silver medallist at 2011 IHF Men’s World Championship, EHF EURO bronze medallist 2002, 2004, 2006)
The favourites: If you are four-times world champions in a row and current Olympic champions, then you are automatically the favourites: even more when you play at home. From my head and my heart I am sure that Denmark will become European champions. And the greatest of everything is to win the trophy in your country. Denmark managed this change of generations in a brilliant way.
In the end, they can only beat themselves if they do not take the matches seriously enough. But knowing coach Nikolaj Jacobsen and the players, I am sure that this will not happen.
Maybe France could be the biggest contender. If they perform constantly on 100 per cent, they can become an unpleasant opponent for Denmark. Another team with chances for medals is Germany, they clearly improved and have a really strong and rejuvenated team. Croatia could become the dark horse, they are a classic tournament team, always improving during the competition, mainly when it counts. Playing in Sweden, Sweden have the best chances in Malmö to make it to the semi-finals, and I am really curious about the development of Iceland. From the individual skills and the starting 7 they can go for a medal too, but in previous tournaments, this last step was missing.
The MVP: I am sure that two Danish stars are among the main contenders for the MVP: Mathias Gidsel and Emil Nielsen, maybe even also Simon Pytlick. Besides, Dika Mem is on my list, as he is the leading figure of Barcelona and the French team. Andy Wolff plays the same role for Germany.
The rising star: Those young players from Faroe Islands really impress me, so I choose Óli Mittún. Others could be Axel Månsson (Sweden) or Ian Barrufet (Spain). For me, the Costa brothers are no more rising stars, they already belong to the establishment.
Lars Christiansen is the ambassador for the Danish venue in Herning.