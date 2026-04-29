Women's EHF EURO 2026 in Katowice: schedule, teams and tickets

The historic Polish city of Katowice will be the epicentre of the Women's EHF EURO 2026, hosting all three rounds from the preliminary phase to the gold medal match on 20 December.

Play begins in Katowice on Saturday 5 December, with the 11,000-seater Spodek Arena then seeing action for the rest of the tournament.





Teams, schedule, tickets for group E

Which teams can I watch in Katowice?

preliminary round group E will play in Katowice. Hosts Poland take on powerhouses France in the first match, meeting Les Bleues for the second time in two tournaments

the Faroe Islands open their second-ever appearance at an EHF EURO against Ukraine, and are looking for their maiden win at the final tournament

round 2 sees Poland up against Ukraine, and France play the Faroe Islands; Poland end the preliminary round against the Faroese, with France taking on Ukraine

Katowice will then host main round group II, including the top two teams from groups D, E and F

the Spodek Arena will welcome the last six teams for the final weekend, including the medal matches

What does the playing schedule in Katowice look like?

the preliminary round matches take place on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 December, all at 18:00 CET and 20:30 CET

main round matches will take place between Thursday 10 and Wednesday 16 December (playing days are yet to be confirmed) at 15:30, 18:00 and 20:30 CET

the semi-finals will be played at 17:45 and 20:30 CET on Friday 18 December

the bronze medal match will take place at 15:15 CET with the final throwing off at 18:00 CET on 20 December

Where do I get my tickets for Katowice?

book your seats for the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 in Katowice via the official ticket website on eurohandball.com now.

Photo © kolektiff images