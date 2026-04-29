Women's EHF EURO 2026 in Cluj-Napoca: schedule, teams and tickets

Women's EHF EURO 2026 in Cluj-Napoca: schedule, teams and tickets

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European Handball Federation
29 April 2026, 14:30

The Women's EHF EURO 2026 takes place in Poland, Romania, Czechia, Slovakia and Türkiye between 3 and 20 December — marking the first time five nations have hosted the tournament. In this article, we present the teams and schedule for Cluj-Napoca in Romania.

The vibrant city of Cluj-Napoca in Transylvania, Romania, will play a big role at the Women's EHF EURO 2026 with preliminary and main round games.

Play begins in Cluj-Napoca on Friday 4 December, with 10,000 fans in the BT Arena then watching group B games in the preliminary round as well as main round group I.

Teams, schedule, tickets for group B

Which teams can I watch in Cluj-Napoca?

  • preliminary round group B will play in Cluj-Napoca, featuring hosts Romania, defending champions Norway, Switzerland, and North Macedonia
  • the round opens on Friday 4 December with Switzerland taking on the Macedonians, before Norway start their title defence against the hosts
  • Romania play the Macedonians in round 2 with Norway up against Switzerland; the last preliminary match for the hosts is against Switzerland, while North Macedonia close against Norway
  • Cluj-Napoca will then host main round group I, featuring the top two teams from groups A, B and C

What does the playing schedule in Cluj-Napoca look like?

  • the preliminary round matches take place on Friday 4, Sunday 6 and Tuesday 8 December at 18:30 and 21:00 local time (CET +1)
  • main round matches will take place between Thursday 10 and Wednesday 16 December (playing days are yet to be confirmed) at 16:00, 18:30 and 21:00 local time (CET +1)

Where do I get my tickets for Cluj-Napoca?

Photo © kolektiff images

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