Women's EHF EURO 2026 in Cluj-Napoca: schedule, teams and tickets

The vibrant city of Cluj-Napoca in Transylvania, Romania, will play a big role at the Women's EHF EURO 2026 with preliminary and main round games.

Play begins in Cluj-Napoca on Friday 4 December, with 10,000 fans in the BT Arena then watching group B games in the preliminary round as well as main round group I.





Teams, schedule, tickets for group B

Which teams can I watch in Cluj-Napoca?

preliminary round group B will play in Cluj-Napoca, featuring hosts Romania, defending champions Norway, Switzerland, and North Macedonia

the round opens on Friday 4 December with Switzerland taking on the Macedonians, before Norway start their title defence against the hosts

Romania play the Macedonians in round 2 with Norway up against Switzerland; the last preliminary match for the hosts is against Switzerland, while North Macedonia close against Norway

Cluj-Napoca will then host main round group I, featuring the top two teams from groups A, B and C

What does the playing schedule in Cluj-Napoca look like?

the preliminary round matches take place on Friday 4, Sunday 6 and Tuesday 8 December at 18:30 and 21:00 local time (CET +1)

main round matches will take place between Thursday 10 and Wednesday 16 December (playing days are yet to be confirmed) at 16:00, 18:30 and 21:00 local time (CET +1)

Where do I get my tickets for Cluj-Napoca?

book your seats for the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 in Cluj-Napoca via the official ticket website on eurohandball.com now.

Photo © kolektiff images